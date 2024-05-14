A2A S.p.A. (AEMMF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

A2A S.p.A. (OTCPK:AEMMF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marco Porro - Head of Investors Relations
Renato Mazzoncini - CEO
Luca Moroni - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca.
Davide Candela - Intesa Sanpaolo
Francesco Sala - Banca Akros
Roberto Letizia - Equita Sim

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to A2A Q1 2024 results call. My name is Zach and I will be your operator for today's event. [Operator instructions].

I will now pass the floor to your host, Marco Porro, Head of Investors Relations.

Marco Porro

[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Thanks for attending the call to present Q1 2024 results with solid results. Renato Mazzoncini, our CEO, and Luca Moroni, our CFO, will commend the results.

Renato Mazzoncini

[Interpreted] Thanks Marco. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking part in our conference call, where we will comment. The results of Q1 2024 allow me to highlight something I have already mentioned in other meetings. That's something that I would like to restate. The results we have attained also in this quarter, from strict planning, which started 13 quarters ago, leading to constant growth in-line with the business plan we had developed.

Following the trajectory of our business plan, we are profiting from positive wins as already discussed during March 11, about the energy scenario areas which have only partially contributed to robust industrial growth stemming from a CapEx driven strategy, which also this quarter has allowed us to maintain significant level of investments and developments. We are very glad of these results.

If we want to take a look at the slides, we will see the highlights, needless to say that hydro production is back to normal levels. We can make a comparison with the first quarter 2023, where we head on the tail of the drought effect

