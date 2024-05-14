Bajaj Finance: The Growth Story Continues To Play Out (Technical Analysis)

ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

It has been heard said by more than a few, “Technical analysis is fine for the short term, but you need fundamental analysis for the long term”. In our methodology, we actually use both and find a strong synergy in doing so. In this piece, we will update the chart for Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE) as its growth story continues to play out. Lyn Alden’s comments further bolster this narrative for the bigger picture view. We will also discuss how our way of viewing the markets is so much more than just traditional “technical analysis” as many may know it.

The Fundamental Landscape For Bajaj Finance

“India is a fast-growing country, and notably, their overall household debt is low relative to GDP. As a result, the financial sector is structurally growing more quickly than even the broader company, as a greater percentage of Indian households begin accessing financial services. In other words, the financial sector is 'catching up' to the rest of the economy as India gradually moves toward being a middle-income country. Credit services, insurance services, and wealth management services are set to grow for the next decade to come, as more and more Indians enter the middle class and begin needing these broader array of financial services.” - Lyn Alden.

The Ebbs And Flows Of Price

Just as the tides, price will ebb and flow. And, in similar fashion, there is reliable predictability to this. Over many years of observation, humans have learned to project these movements with great precision most of the time. Markets display forms that are fractal in nature. These forms show self-similarity at all intervals from small to large. With this structure of price, we can then project probable paths within the larger context. Note how we apply this to the Bajaj Finance chart with Garrett Patten.

World Market Waves Projection For Bajaj Finance

Should the United States markets soon enter a bear market, we must begin to look for opportunities in markets across the world. World Markets features wave analysis at Elliott Wave Trader on 10 international indices and a coverage list of 30 world stocks, led by Garrett Patten. In today’s environment, we will be outlining opportunities in indices such as London’s FTSE100, Germany’s DAX, Euro STOXX 50, Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, India's Nifty 50, Mexico's IPC Index, Brazil's Bovespa, Australia's ASX 200, and the Shanghai Composite.

Here is the latest update for Bajaj Finance that aligns well with Lyn Alden’s narrative shared above:

Chart by Garrett Patten - World Market Waves - Elliott Wave Trader

Note the initial wave i-ii up from the B wave low struck a few weeks back. We anticipate that the .618 retrace should hold as support. Should price go below the .786 retrace at the 6400 level, we would reassess the near term bullish outlook. However, for as long as current support holds and price begins to advance as projected, the longer-term path should play out.

Our primary scenario is for a wave ‘iii’ to take price to as high as the 8500 level or higher over the next several months. Ultimately, the larger structure points to 9000.

This Is The Part Where Fibonacci Pinball Shines Bright

For those familiar with our methodology, you will know that we apply Elliott Wave Theory to the structure of price the markets provide. Some will affirm that there is just too much subjectivity in this type of analysis. However, with the correct application of Elliott Wave Theory along with Fibonacci Pinball as an overlay, many of these difficulties are ameliorated. How so?

Avi Gilburt has written extensively about the origins and utility of Fibonacci Pinball. For an educational introduction to this, please see part one of the six part series entitled, “This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever.” Once armed with a basic understanding of the methodology, the trader/investor is even better prepared to face the markets.

Inside the Pinball structure, there are waypoints along the journey that will either further confirm the primary scenario or indicate where it is time to turn protective or even shift one’s stance.

In the case of Bajaj Finance we have a clear scenario for higher in the near term for as long as support indicated holds. The next extensions in price should be in a 5 wave structure that form what you see on the chart as circle wave ‘iii’.

Conclusion

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

