Just_Super

The slowdown in EV sales completely toppled lithium prices and ETFs such as the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT). Lithium futures currently trade at $14.35 after making a high of $85 in late 2022. Whether they merited a price of $85 is questionable, but there are good reasons why price should be higher than $14.35. A rebound looks likely in the medium-term and this should pull up the likes of LIT.

A Round Trip

While lithium batteries have various uses, the major driver of lithium prices is clearly the EV market. When EV sales grew 105% in 2021, lithium demand also grew significantly and prices surged from 2021 to late 2022.

Lithium Futures (Tradingview)

The bubble popped as EV sales growth slowed from 105% in 2021 to 57% the next year and 27% in 2024. Analysts tend to extrapolate current trends into the future and the bullish growth in 2021 led to overly high forecasts and a bubble in lithium prices. To make matters worse, lithium producers opened new mines; when demand slowed, there was a glut in supply. Prices are now back to where they started.

When the price of an asset or commodity returns to the origin of its bubble, it is usually a good starting point for a rebound, especially if there are still bullish drivers present. This looks the case as EV sales are projected to have healthy growth of 27% in 2024.

2024 EV Growth (Canalys)

Sales are set to steadily increase over the coming years. Growth may have slowed, but the trend is still up.

Projected EV Growth (Statista)

Lithium demand should grow in tandem and here is what the CEO of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) said in the Q1 earnings call,

We continue to anticipate 2.5x lithium demand growth from 2024 to 2030. Additionally, we see battery size growing over time, driven by technology developments and EV adoption. These factors all translate to significantly higher global lithium needs.

ALB is the largest lithium mining stock on the NYSE and LIT's largest holding. Its share price was recently boosted by some bullish comments by Bank of America analyst Steve Byrne who put forth the argument that lithium prices may have bottomed.

2023 marked a huge drop in lithium prices, as the market flipped from the 2022 deficit into surplus. Inventory levels in China for lithium carbonate were elevated in February but started to trend down in March [and pricing] started to show some strength. While EV sales growth has slowed, it is still 20% for the next few years, and thus we expect the global lithium market to tighten near-term.

Introducing LIT

LIT was launched in 2010 and has $1.59B AUM. It is a passive ETF with an expense ratio of 0.75%, which is on the high side but not too far above the expenses of its peers.

LIT v Peers (Seeking Alpha)

As per the fund page, "The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF invests in the full lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal, through battery production." It seeks to track the Solactive Global Lithium Index, which holds between 20 and 40 stocks. Stocks are selected by certain rules but there is also a large input from a committee which makes the construction a little opaque,

A Committee composed of staff from Solactive AG is responsible for decisions regarding the composition of the Solactive Global Lithium as well as any amendments to the rules (hereinafter referred to as the "Committee“ or the “Index Committee”). The future composition of the Solactive Global Lithium is set by the Committee on the Selection Days. The Committee shall also decide about the future composition of the Solactive Global Lithium if any Extraordinary Events should occur and the implementation of any necessary adjustments Members of the Committee can recommend at any time changes to the composition of the Index or to the guideline and submit them to the Committee for approval.

The weighting system is based on Free Float Market Capitalization and has the following rules designed to cap exposures -

The Percentage Weight of an Index Component which is a Mining Company is capped at 20%, the Percentage Weight of an Index Component which is a Battery Company is capped at 4.75% on the Selection Days. The collective Percentage Weight of all Index Components with a Percentage Weight exceeding 4.75% is capped at 44.5% on the Selection Days. The excess weight is allocated proportionally to all Index Components whose Percentage Weight is not capped.

Lithium miners are allowed larger weightings, which explains why ABL is by far the largest holding.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The basic materials sector makes up the majority of the portfolio. Tesla (TLSA) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) have >4% weighting and make up most of the consumer cyclical exposure.

Sector Exposure (Seeking Alpha)

The portfolio is diversified across stocks, sectors and countries. With nearly 50% of EV sales taking place in China, it ranks above the US in geographical exposure.

Geographical Exposure (Global X)

The exposure to China has weighed on LIT in recent years as Chinese stocks have been in a steady downtrend. However, that trend may have reversed in 2024 as economic data has rebounded and stocks performed well in Q1.

LIT has an attractive valuation with a PE ratio of 14.89. However, this was 10.55 in 2023 and the rise in 2024 is not due to multiple expansion. Rather, earnings have contracted and are volatile. This is partly due to the numerous different countries and sectors, but mostly due to the volatility in lithium prices and EV demand. In the long-term I expect earnings to recover due to EV tailwinds.

Technically, LIT has reached an attractive support level at the 2018 high of $41. This is where price broke out and rallied strongly in 2020 and it held as support in February and April this year. It is also the 50% retrace point of the 2020-2021 rally.

LIT Chart (Tradingview)

While its performance has been awful since the 2021 peak, it has significantly outperformed its most direct peer, BATT, although much of this is due to the bubble in 2020-2022.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Investing in LIT carries a number of risks. The Chinese economy may only be making a "dead cat bounce" and could deteriorate again later this year. LIT's Chinese holdings and EV demand could crater further.

While unlikely, EV sales could completely stall out or start to contract. A long-term threat is that new technology could lead to different batteries or different modes of transport. I see EVs as the future, but the future is often very different from how we imagine it.

Earnings / valuation risks have been mitigated somewhat by the collapse in prices, but they could certainly get worse before they get better.

Conclusions

LIT offers a diversified way to invest in lithium miners, battery manufacturers and EV manufactures. The massive rally in 2020-2021 has been largely unwound and LIT is back to where it was in 2018, while lithium prices are back to where they were before they ballooned in 2022. The low $40s could offer a good entry point for a rebound as EV sales should continue to grow and the outlook for the Chinese economy is improving.