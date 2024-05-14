TSS, Inc. (TSSI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024
TSS, Inc. (OTCQB:TSSI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Penver - Chief Financial Officer
Darryll Dewan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the TSS First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Penver, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

John Penver

Thank you, Brianna. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on TSS' conference call to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial results. I'm John Penver, the Chief Financial Officer of TSS. And joining me today on the call is Darryll Dewan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS.

As we begin the call, I would like to remind everyone to take note of the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements that's contained in the press release we issued today. That same language applies to comments and statements made on today's conference call. This call will contain time-sensitive information as well as forward-looking statements, which are accurate as of today, May 14, 2024.

TSS expressly disclaims any obligations to update, amend, supplement or otherwise review any information or forward-looking statements made on this conference call or the replay to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date indicated unless otherwise required by applicable law. For a list of the risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the differences between these measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP

