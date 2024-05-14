Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.74K Followers

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

William Trainer - Founder & CEO
Brent Phillips - President
Dan Buckle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robin Cornwell - Catalyst Research
Poe Fratt - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Vicinity Motor Corp. First Quarter 2024 Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made on today's call and webcast, including those regarding future financial results and industry prospects, are forward-looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described on the call. Please refer to the company's regulatory filings for a list of associated risks, and we would also like to refer you to the company's website for more supporting industry information.

I would now like to hand the call over to William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. William, the floor is yours.

William Trainer

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to today's first quarter 2024 corporate update conference call.

The first quarter of 2024 continued our focus on our build out of our distribution network across North America and a robust cadence of our deliveries of our VMC 1200 electric trucks and our Vicinity Classic clean diesel buses against our significant backlog.

During the quarter, we made successful deliveries of 44 of our VMC 1200 trucks and 22 Vicinity Classic transit buses to our eager customer base. Our performance helped us drive a 400% increase in revenue and positive cash flow from

Recommended For You

About VEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEV

Trending Analysis

Trending News