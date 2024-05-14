Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Klausner - IR, Westwicke Partners
Anthony Fernando - President and CEO
Shameze Rampertab - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Asensus Surgical First Quarter Financial and Operating Results Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Klausner from Westwicke Partners. Please go ahead.

Mark Klausner

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Asensus Surgical first quarter business and financial update conference call. On the call with me today are Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call, including any guidance provided, are forward-looking statements provided under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, including any geopolitical factors beyond our control. And the uncertainty of whether a definitive merger agreement can be successfully negotiated with KARL STORZ, and if executed, will be approved by our stockholders.

The company undertakes no obligation, to update the information provided on this call. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with the Asensus Surgical business, I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2023 Form 10-K, filed in March 2024, and the Form 10-Q, expected to be filed later

