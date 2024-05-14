Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (PYNKF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.74K Followers

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCPK:PYNKF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sara Brien - CFO
Adrian Mendes - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Perimeter Medical Q1 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sara Brien, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Sara Brien

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on this call and webcast to provide the first quarter 2024 results for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI or perimeter. Joining me on today's call is Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of Perimeters progress against the business; and Andrew Berkeley, Perimeter's, Chief Innovation Officer, who is available to answer questions when we open up the call for Q&A after our prepared remarks. Please be advised that during this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, commercial activities and timing, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes.

The potential benefits of our products, including Perimeter's S-Series OCT, Perimeter's B-Series OCT, and Perimeter's image assist. The expected benefits of Perimeter's updated version of its ImgAssist AI, Perimeter's ability to broaden its user base and the expected approval of its proprietary AI, expectations regarding new products and the timing thereof, and expectations regarding opportunities for market expansion. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our SEDAR filings. Our results may differ materially from those projected on today's call.

Recommended For You

About PYNKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYNKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News