Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at BofA Securities Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) BofA Securities Health Care Conference Transcript May 14, 2024 4:40 PM ET

Executives

John Reed - Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D

Analysts

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America
Charlie Yang - Bank of America

Geoff Meacham

The afternoon sessions of the first day of the BofA Healthcare Conference. My name is Geoff Meacham, I’m the Senior Biopharma Analyst here at BofA. And Charlie Yang from my team is on stage as well. So we’re thrilled today to have Johnson & Johnson and with us on stage here is John Reed, who’s Executive VP, Innovative Medicine from the R&D side. So, John, thanks a lot for joining us.

John Reed

Thank you, Geoff. Great to be here.

Geoff Meacham

What we’ll do is just, if you want to give us a high level kind of set up the stage here for what to expect here from a sort of a pipeline perspective and then we have lots of questions.

John Reed

Great. Yeah. Well, I have to say the pipeline has just been like a rocket ship. We enjoyed last year a 90% success rate across all stages of the pipeline, and in the first quarter of this year, about 85%. So really kind of industry leading success rates, and the momentum has just gotten so strong in oncology, immunology, even in neuroscience now.

So we see a lot of opportunity just in the recently launched medicines. If you look in myeloma where we’re number one and we’re number one and number two overall in hematologic malignancies, here we have got TECVAYLI, TALVEY, CARVYKTI, so first-in-class T cell redirector bispecific, as well as the best-in-class CAR-T cells that have recently been getting additional line extension approvals, building on our success with DARZALEX, the CD -- the first biologic for myeloma, the CD38 targeting molecule. So really exciting momentum

