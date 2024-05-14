Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (IVFH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:IVFH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ronit Wallerstein – Vice President-Finance and Operations
Bill Bennett – Chief Executive Officer
Brady Smallwood – Chief Operating Officer
Gary Schubert – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ronit Wallerstein

Good Afternoon and welcome to the Innovative Food Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Ronit Wallerstein and I’ll be moderating today’s call.

With me on today's call for Innovative Food Holdings is Bill Bennett, our CEO; Brady Smallwood, our COO; and Gary Schubert, our CFO. Throughout the conference, we will be presenting both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures including, among others, historical and estimated EPS, adjusted EBITDA, which is net income before costs associated with amortization, depreciation, interest and taxes, and excluding certain one-time expenses; and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share, using the weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended 3/31/24. These measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliation of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appear in today's press release.

I would also like to remind everyone that today’s call will contain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning future events.

Words such as aim, may, could, should, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates, goal and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, and many of which are beyond the company’s control.

