NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.74K Followers

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Rosa - President & Chief Executive Officer
Ron McClurg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call will be conducted by the company's Chief Executive Officer, Dave Rosa; and Ron McClurg, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Rosa, I'd like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws with respect to future operations, financial results, events, trends and performance, which are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of today's call or other specified dates.

Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. See NeuroOne's financial results press release and SEC filings for information regarding specific risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Except as required by law, NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mr. Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. Please go ahead, sir.

Dave Rosa

Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone. During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we continue to make significant progress on our objectives relating to both commercialization and product development. First, I would like to comment on the commercial progress with our Evo sEEG Electrode product line and commercialization partner, Zimmer Biomet. Zimmer continues to add new accounts. And as previously discussed, we saw a corresponding increase in Evo sEEG sales and revenue. We still believe there is a significant opportunity for continued growth as Zimmer Biomet further expands into new centers.

Recommended For You

About NMTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News