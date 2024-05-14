Biostem Technologies, Inc. (BSEM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.74K Followers

Biostem Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:BSEM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Ramson - IR, PCG Advisory Group
Jason Matuszewski - Chief Executive Officer
Mike Fortunato - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Catherine, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Biostem Technologies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Ramson, CEO PCG Advisory. Please go ahead.

Jeff Ramson

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss BioStem's first quarter 2024financial results and corporate highlights. Leaving the call today is Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer. We're also joined by Mike Fortunato, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations of management, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the over-the-counter market.

You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made and may change at any time in the future. Although it may voluntarily do so from time-to-time, the company undertakes no commitment to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This call will also include references to certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally

Recommended For You

About BSEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BSEM

Trending Analysis

Trending News