Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jonae Barnes - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Arantxa Horga - Chief Medical Officer

Janet Hammond - Chief Development Officer

John Vavricka - Chief Commercial Officer

Andrea Corcoran - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Legal

Maxwell Skor - Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI

Tim Lugo - William Blair

Rosa Chen - Leerink Partners

Following the formal remarks, we will open the call up for your questions.

Jonae Barnes

Earlier today, we issued a press release which outlines the topics we plan to discuss. You can access the press release as well as the slides we'll be reviewing today by going to the investor section of our website at ir.ateapharma.com.

With me today from Atea are our Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Dr. Jean-Pierre Sommadossi; Dr. Arantxa Horga, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Development Officer, Dr. Janet Hammond; Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Legal [Technical Difficulty] and our Chief Commercial Officer, John Vavricka. They will all be available for the Q&A portion of today's call.

I would like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties are outlined in today's press release and in the company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we encourage you to read. Our actual results may differ materially from what is discussed on today's call.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Thank you, Jonae. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. 2024 is off to a strong start with the tremendous clinical progress we have made across our program for COVID-19 and HCV, as you can see on slide three.

I will begin first with an overview of our Bemnifosbuvir program for the treatment of COVID-19. Trends observed in 2024 provide further evidence that COVID is endemic and easier to stay. Variants continue to evolve, and this winter we experienced a surge of infections caused by the variant GN1. Our strong operational execution led to the rapid and successful enrollment of the only global Phase 3 trial exclusively conducted in the high-risk patients ahead of our guidance. We randomized 2,221 patients into the supportive chemotherapy cohort and only 74 patients into the combination therapy cohort with 77% of total patients enrolled in the United States.

Strikingly, the clear preference by the investigators to enroll high-risk patients in the monotherapy cohort highlights the continuing unmet medical need for new oral COVID-19 treatment options for these high-risk patients. We believe that Bemnifosbuvir has the potential to address many of the key limitations of current COVID-19 therapies, including safety, durability, and drug-drug interaction. We look forward to potentially delivering Bemnifosbuvir to millions of patients for whom the current standard-of-care is not an optimal option. We anticipate top-line results from SUNRISE 3 in the second-half of 2024.

Turning now to our Phase 2 program for hepatitis C, building off the positive 98% SVR4 rate from the leading cohort of 60 patients. We look forward to multiple key near-term outcomes for this program. We are very excited about the upcoming presentation at EASL next month, which will showcase preclinical and new Phase 2 efficacy data from this leading cohort. We also look forward to reporting complete SVR12 results from this ongoing study during the second-half of 2024.

In addition, we are preparing for the initiation of a Phase 3 study, which we anticipate around the end of this year. We are currently finalizing the selection of the fixed dose combination tablets, which will be used in the Phase 3 program, as well as for commercialization. Bemnifosbuvir is the most potent nucleotide inhibitor for hepatitis C treatment and ruzasvir is a highly potent NS5A inhibitor. We believe that the demonstrated synergistic effect of this combination can substantially improve upon the current standard-of-care for all patients, infected with hepatitis C, including those who are the hardest to treat. And Arantxa will review our HCV program in greater detail next.

Importantly, we are in the strong financial position to execute our strategy with $541.5 million of cash, cash equivalent, and marketable securities at March 31, with our runway now anticipated into 2027. This is based on completing patient enrollment for SUNRISE 3 ahead of schedule and our ongoing financial discipline. Andrea will provide a detailed update on Atea financial position during today's call.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Arantxa for an update on our global Phase 2 HCV program.

Arantxa Horga

Thank you, Jean-Pierre. Turning to slide five, despite the availability of treatment options, HCV continues to be a healthcare crisis in the U.S. HCV is a viral disease with unmet medical needs, including the need for a shorter treatment duration, fewer contraindications, and less potential for drug-drug interactions. New and reinfection rates annually exceed cure rates in the U.S., where over 2 million individuals are estimated to be infected.

Moving to slide six, we believe that the combination of Bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment regimen by being Protease-Inhibitor Free with a short eight week treatment duration. It also has a low risk of drug-drug interactions and there is no food effect. The proprietary market research we have conducted and KOL feedback to-date supports our high confidence in this combination therapy, which has the potential to address these remaining unmet needs.

Turning to slide seven, the U.S. HCV market demand grew roughly 5% in 2023 based on the number of patients treated, with a market share of the two key HCV treatment options, EPCLUSA and MAVYRET, remaining stable. With an estimated 2 million plus people in the U.S. living with chronic HCV, there is a large number of patients to be treated. The patient pool continues to be replenished with approximately 100,000 new chronic cases each year. We believe that the best-in-class profile of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir, together with the anticipated future government initiatives and removal of access barriers, including certain constraints by payers will increase the number of patients cared for these severe viral disease.

Slide eight outlines our Phase 2 single-arm open-label study of 550 milligrams of bemnifosbuvir in combination with 18 milligrams of ruzasvir once daily for eight weeks. We plan to enroll up to 280 treatment-naive patients across all genotypes, including the leading cohort of 60 patients. From the initial 60 patient cohort sustained biological response or SDR at week four post treatment was used as the decision criterion to continue enrollment to complete the Phase 2 study. As a reminder, the primary endpoint of the study is SBR with 12 post treatment and safety.

Slide nine. Before we review this slide, I want to provide a brief background on the patient demographics and baseline characteristics in the leading cohort of 60 patients. It was comprised of non-cirrhotic patients only. However, 10 patients had an advanced stage of fibrosis, S3, which is borderline with cirrhosis. These final results from the leading cohort were 98%, as we are plus treatment across all genotypes involved.

Slide 10 shows the on-treatment biokinetic of individual patient data from the leading cohort. By week four, on treatment, all 60 patients in the leading cohort had viral load near or below the lower limit of quantification. Therefore, these very rapid kinetics across all genotypes support an eight-week regimen and compared favorably to Mavyret, which is the only approved eight-week treatment for HCV.

Turning to slide 11. The combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir was generally safe and well tolerated in the leading cohort. There were no drug-related serious adverse events, no discontinuations and adverse events were mostly mild.

Moving to slide 12. To summarize our HCV efforts supported by positive leading cohort data we initiated patient enrollment in January for the remainder of the Phase 2 trial. We expect to enroll up to a total of 280 patients at 50 clinical sites across 15 countries, including the U.S.

Looking ahead, we are very excited about upcoming data presentations at EASL, including the new Phase 2 efficacy data from the leading cohort. We expect to report complete Phase 2 SDF-12 results in the second-half of this year. Additionally, over the first-half of 2024, we're conducting Phase 1 studies in the U.S. for the selection of the best six-dose combination tablet. Which will be evaluated in the Phase 3 program and used for subsequent commercialization. We anticipate that the Phase 3 program will be initiated around the end of this year.

Slide 13 Next, I'll turn the call over to Janet to provide an update on our COVID program.

Janet Hammond

Good afternoon, everyone. Slide 14. To reiterate Jean-Pierre's earlier remarks, COVID-19 continues to be an established pathogen of concern with significant unmet need despite the availability of approved vaccines and antiviral treatment options.

New variants continue to quickly evolve and the most recent family of variants, nick-named FET after their mutations include KPI, which is now the dominant variant overtaking JN.1 in the United States. Our goal for COVID is to deliver a safe and effective treatment for the millions of patients for whom the current standard-of-care is now an optimal option.

Bemnifosbuvir has a robust target profile, with a low risk for drug-drug interactions, favorable safety and tolerability and a distinct mechanism of action with a high barrier to resistance. In the therapeutic area with a $4 billion plus market opportunity and only two anti-viral products approved, we believe bemnifosbuvir's compelling clinical profile and overall value proposition presents a strong opportunity for potential market expansion and uptick.

Moving to slide 15. In the first quarter, we completed enrollment in SUNRISE-3, our global Phase 3 trial evaluating bemnifosbuvir for COVID-19 in high-risk patients. SUNRISE-3 is currently the early Phase 3 program exclusively in high-risk patients with hospitalization rather than symptom alleviation as the primary endpoint through Day 29.

The secondary endpoint to measure patient outcomes through day 60 post treatment. I'm pleased to report that patient enrollment finished ahead of our guidance. This is a significant achievement and demonstrates our strong operational execution in preparation to be ready to capitalize on the JN.1 variant search. We enrolled 2,221 patients in the monotherapy cohort and only 74 patients in the combination cohort.

We were surprised to see such a high rate of enrollment in the monotherapy cohort. The care preference by investigators to enroll patients in the monotherapy cohort highlights the major unmet medical need for new oral COVID-19 treatment options for these high-risk patients. In particular, we experienced strong enrollment in the U.S. where sites were responsible for 77% of all the patients enrolled.

Turning to slide 16. I will now review our SUNRISE-3 global Phase 3 trial. This trial enrolled high-risk outpatients with mild or morbid COVID-19, regardless of vaccination states -- to onset is five or less days before randomization. As a reminder, this Phase 3 trial was randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled. The study drug either bemnifosbuvir 550 milligrams BID or placebo was administered concurrently with the locally available standard-of-care, including other compatible COVID-19 drugs at the discretion of the investigator.

The primary endpoint for the study is all-cause hospitalization or death through Day 29 in the supportive care monotherapy population. The secondary endpoints are COVID-19-related hospitalizations and death, medical attended visits and symptom relapse through Day 60 post treatment. With a fast track designation, recent supported data presented at L-Smith and stronger-than-expected enrollment trends, specifically seen in the monotherapy cohort. We are pleased with the execution and look forward to providing the results from our Phase III trial during the second half of 2024.

Slide 17. I'll now hand the call to John to discuss the market opportunity for COVID-19.

John Vavricka

Thanks, Janet. Turning to slide 18. The U.S. prescription demand for oral antivirals to treat COVID highly correlates with infection rates. We believe the market opportunity for oral antiviral therapeutics for COVID-19 will continue to remain a multibillion-dollar opportunity for the long run. This is supported by a QVS Retail prescription data, indicating between $4 billion and $5 billion of annual revenues between the only two approved oral anti-viral products.

A significant unmet need still exists with limitations due to drug-drug interactions and tolerability with Paxlovid and safety concerns with Legevrio. We believe in bemnifosbuvir and its potential to greatly improve the treatment landscape and bring meaningful value to patients and physicians.

I will now turn the call over to Andrea to discuss Atea's financials.

Andrea Corcoran

Thank you, John. As Jonae mentioned in her introductory remarks, earlier today, we issued a press release containing our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The statement of operations and balance sheet are found on slides 20 and 21.

There was a market increase in research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the corresponding period in 2023. This increase was primarily driven by higher external spend related to the completion of enrollment of our SUNRISE-3 clinical trial and advancement of our HCV Phase 2 clinical track.

G&A expenses remained relatively consistent for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Interest income also remained relatively consistent for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the corresponding in 2023 due to investing in higher yield marketable securities and higher interest rates.

During 2024, we anticipate our quarter-over-quarter R&D spend to vary as we complete SUNRISE-3 and our HCV Phase 2 study and then engage in activities to initiate the HCV Phase 3 program in the fourth quarter of this year. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, our cash, cash equivalent and marketable securities balance was $541.5 million, with patient enrollment completed as had scheduled for SUNRISE-3 and our ongoing financial discipline, we now project our cash guidance runway into 2027.

I'll now hand the call back to Jean-Pierre for closing remarks.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Thank you, Andrea. In closing, we have made meaningful progress in the first quarter as a result of strong execution across both program for COVID-19 and HCV. Our current momentum positions Atea for an exciting year ahead.

Indeed, we have multiple key milestones for both programs expected this year, which have the potential to drive significant shareholder value. For COVID-19, they include the top line results from SUNRISE-3 in the second-half of 2024 and an NDA target submission expected around year-end. These milestones follow recent faster-than-expected enrollment of almost 2,300 patients in our global Phase 3 study exclusively in the high-risk patients as Janet reminded us.

As part of a multipronged approach against COVID-19, we continue to also make progress with our Discovery program focused on the highly differentiated second-generation pro days inhibitor, and we expect to provide an update for this program later this year. For HCV, in the first quarter based on the positive 98% SVR4 results in the leading cohort of 60 patients, we are now completing enrollment for up to 220 additional patients in the ongoing Phase 2 study. As Arantxa mentioned, we are extremely excited to showcase clinical and new Phase 2 efficacy results in support of our HCV program at EASL next June -- next month.

Looking ahead, complete SVR12 results or on patients enrolled in the Phase 2 study are anticipated in the second-half of 2024. And we are optimistic that these results will reflect the strong SVR4 efficacy data that we have reported. We are targeting Phase 3 program initiation around the end of this year.

I'm always impressed with the Atea team effort, considering that we are a company with less than 80 employees, successfully carrying out two global studies in diseases with a multibillion-dollar market opportunity with great efficiency and financial discipline, as Andrea has shared with us.

We believe that our product candidates are highly differentiated and have the opportunity for approved to fill significant unmet medical needs in the current treatment landscape with strong blockbuster potential.

With that, I will turn the call back over to the operator.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there. It's Billy on for Eric. I know before you've mentioned about how the HCV trial, you're being rolling [Indiscernible] patients. I was just wondering kind of on a percentage basis, how sizable this would be of the 220 patients?

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Arantxa, can you answer the question, please?

Arantxa Horga

Yes. Well, it depends on how many we enroll. We have targets in the protocol. And our target would be to enroll at least 10% -- between 10% and 20%. And it's a target, we will see.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then kind of looking a bit further ahead with the HCV trial, what exactly -- how would you describe the pathway from registration for this? And is this something you'd look potentially to do yourselves or look for a partner to progress.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Okay. First, as you anticipate, we will have to have an end of Phase 2 meeting with the regulators. We anticipate that we will need two trials, two Phase 3 trials. We anticipate that one of the two very likely will be against a comparator, since we anticipate that this trial will be including HCV, HIV co-infected patients, the likely -- because of the drug-drug interaction with MAVYRET. We anticipate that the regulators will agree with us that he will be a head-to-head against EPCLUSA. But obviously, I cannot speak for the regulators.

And we anticipate, as you have heard from Andrea, we have a very strong balance sheet. And for the Phase 3 clinical program, we have been in a strong position to execute ourself of the Phase 3 program. And we have already operations in many countries in terms of regulatory approval for the Phase 2, which is set to move into the Phase 3 program, including the United States. So we anticipate that we will do ourself the Phase 3 program.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking our questions?

Maxwell Skor

Thank you. I was wondering if you would provide any thoughts on Shionogi’s recent Phase 3 update, which they missed on the primary and their intention to meet FDA. Also, which secondary end points in the SUNRISE-3 trial, would you call out as particularly important given the competitive landscape? Thank you very much.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Thank you, Max. Janet?

Janet Hammond

Thank you. So with regard to the Shionogi Phase 3 trial, I think our information is much the same as yours. I think to some extent, symptom endpoint has been a case which has not been successful for companies developing and for our drugs in this space. And so I think some of the things which are different from that trial than ours were really, I think, first and foremost, that they selected to go after this as a primary endpoint.

I think there were -- it pains to point out that they did succeed on a subset of those symptoms. However, it's obviously disappointing to see them failing on that key primary endpoint. As I mentioned, are focusing on hospitalization because we have strong proof of principle on that from our MORNINGSKY study. And our population is different from that in that we enrolled exclusively high-risk patients where hospitalization continues to be a problem.

However, I think that obviously, hospitalization hasn't been as common as it was previously, which is also good. So I think in regard to secondary endpoints, we have endpoints which are comparable to what others have in terms of looking for reductions in viral alerts in patients looking also for potential evidence of viral rebound. This is something which has been described, I think, both in placebo and increased patients, and we have a commitment to look at that. Also looking for evidence of emergence of resistance and also looking for hospitalizations and Medicare tend visits all the way through Day 60. So I think those are the key endpoints that we're interested in.

Maxwell Skor

Great. Thank you.

Jonathan Miller

Hi, guys. It's John on for Omar. I would like to start with the expectations that you did to Phase 3s internally. So does your current runway guidance to 27% include two Phase 3s for HCV? And then secondly, obviously, you need to have that meeting with the FDA, but do you have a sense of what the time line for the registrational program could be if your assumptions of a trial design are all true? How long do you think those trials would take to run?

And then just lastly on the EASL data that were coming up later this month. We're going to include new data on the leading cohort. Is that going to include long-term SVR, like SVR12 for that lead-in cohort or just full of details of SVR4?

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Thank you, John. Just to address your second part of the question, we were presenting new Phase 2 efficacy data. As you know, the embargo for abstract lived from May 22, and we would be excited to present the data on June 5. We cannot say more than that, not to break the embargo on the EASL.

Andrea, can you go over in terms of the finance for the budget in terms of what we include to go all the way to 2027. So then I will take over the regulatory path. Go ahead, Andrea.

Andrea Corcoran

Yes, John. So in answer to your question, our guidance does anticipate that we will have two Phase 3 trials, and they will be completed during that window of time with our existing resources.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

And regarding time lines, let us complete the end of the Phase 2 and the agreement with the regulators, obviously, first in the U.S. and in Europe, but this would be a global trial, so we have to deal with several regulators. So I think we will have a better view in 2025 and share what we see as time lines, John.

Jonathan Miller

Makes sense. Just one final one, I guess, on SUNRISE. You're guiding to data in the second-half, but fair to assume that since you've got full enrollment, and it's a one month primary endpoint, that's going to be on the early side in the second-half rather than the later side?

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Janet?

Janet Hammond

I think as we mentioned, we've enrolled approximately 2,300 patients in the trial. So there's a considerable amount of data that needs to be cleaned. And we said the second half of the year when we're in year 2 million exactly when that is will provide. I think more specific guidance. So I think that's the best I can do for now.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

And don't forget, John, we need to go to 60 days also, not just 30 days. And obviously, there was a significant cleanup. But I see some numbers today, we are talking about just for symptom, I think, 700,000 reports. So, just to put an example, it's pretty major.

Jonathan Miller

Understood. Thanks.

Tim Lugo

Thanks for taking the question. And I know you mentioned you didn't want to break the EASL embargo. Can you discuss, though, the kind of what broadly the fixed dose combo HCV looks like. I know bemnifosbuvir is being dosed at 550 mg once a day and ruzasvir is 180 once a day, is the fixed dose roughly a combination of those, what the tone burden look like? And also yes. And let's just start there.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Sure. Look, it would be a tablet. And we don't want to have a huge tablet to 1.2, 1.3 gram. So we believe that two tablets will be the ideal formulation once a day, obviously. And again, we have several formulations. We have excellent data in dog under several conditions. We have completed already one fixed dose combination. We anticipate to have one or two more. Actually, the next one will start in the next couple of weeks. So as you can see, we want to maximize our goal is to get very close to 100% drug exposure for both bem and ruzasvir without any further effect. Basically, that's our goal, Tim.

Tim Lugo

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. And can we expect some data, maybe not on EASL, but in the decompensated cirrhotics. I know that, that seems could be a real unmet need?

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Well, you're right, for decompensated cirrhotics. Arantxa, you want to address that question?

Arantxa Horga

So we are now enrolling a compensated cirrhotic in Phase 2, but the plan for the compensate cirrhotics will be something that we'll do later.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Yes. Look, Tim, as you can appreciate, okay? And I think that right now, Mavyret is not indicated in decomp because of the presence of the PI, as you know. We will have -- and you anticipate that, you know that, that unfortunately, there will be some dust in the Phase 3 with decompensated patients.

So it's clear that we want to complete the Phase 3 trial and then very likely, very shortly after, it will be head-to-head against Epclusa patient population cannot ethically have a placebo control study. So definitely something that we look forward to move rapidly because of the need of those patients.

Tim Lugo

Fantastic. Thank you.

Rosa Chen

Hi everyone. This is Rosa on for Roanna. A couple of questions on HCV. Do you have a sense for how large of a safety database you'll need for registration? And thinking about the decompensated cirrhosis patients that was mentioned, can you give us a sense of the percentage of these patients as they make up like the total HCV population?

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Arantxa, you want to address the question, please?

Arantxa Horga

Yes. So regarding the safety database for a combination antiviral like this, usually, it's around 1,000 patients, at the recommended dose and length of treatment. So that's roughly what the Phase 3 program we have to have plus what we already enrolled in Phase 2.

And the second question was the percentage of the compensation. I cannot give you the exact percentage in the United States, but it's really less and less, and it's really quite few. There is some still in usually a strong Asian country. But in the United States, it represents a really small amount of patients with HCV right now.

Rosa Chen

Got it. And then thinking about current rates of hospitalization for COVID-19, are you guys still using the assumption of like maybe 2% to 3% currently?

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Janet?

Janet Hammond

So what we're thinking about it really in terms of achieving a statistically significant difference in hospitalizations and we are powered for something around 50% of which is comparable to what others have seen. I think our assumptions on hospitalization is to be a little lower than that, but that is -- I think hospitalization has decreased. And you'll recall, we did actually expand our sales about a year ago, I suppose, to accommodate some of that.

Andrea Corcoran

Got it. Thanks. And then the last one on your cash runway. Does your current assumption include partnering out your COVID program as the only option? Or would you consider -- or does that build in launching your itself potentially for COVID?

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Andrea?

Andrea Corcoran

So it does anticipate that we will have a partner for COVID-19 but nonetheless, we do anticipate that there will be some initial commercialization activities, which we individually will engage.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Including large-scale manufacturing if I may add.

Rosa Chen

Okay, got it. Thanks so much, Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Thank you.

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

Again, thank you all for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call, and thank you for your continued support. Thank you.

