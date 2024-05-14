Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 10:23 PM ETPixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.74K Followers

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Perry - Investor Relations
Todd DeBonis - President and Chief Executive Officer
Haley Aman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Suji Desilva - ROTH
Nicolas Doyle - Needham
Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Pixelworks, Inc.’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I’ll be your operator for today’s call. And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Brett Perry with Shelton Group Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brett Perry

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today’s call. With me on the call are Pixelworks’ President and CEO, Todd DeBonis; and Chief Financial Officer, Haley Aman. The purpose of today’s conference call is to supplement the information provided in Pixelworks’ press release issued earlier today announcing the company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that various remarks we make on this call, including those about our projected future financial results, economic and market trends, and our competitive position, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and all other statements made on this call that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements are based on the company’s beliefs as of today, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today. Please refer to today’s press release, the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent SEC filings for a description of factors that could cause forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results.

Recommended For You

About PXLW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PXLW

Trending Analysis

Trending News