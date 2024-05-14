Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 10:24 PM ETRyvyl Inc. (RVYL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.74K Followers

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Errez - Chairman
George Oliva - Chief Financial Officer
Min Wei - Chief Operating Officer
Fredi Nisan - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Ryvyl Inc's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode [Operator Instructions] The earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued at the close of the market today. The quarterly report which includes the company's results of operations ended March 31, 2024 was filed with the SEC today. A replay of this call is available on the Investor Relations section of the Ryvyl website in the events/quarterly earnings session. As a reminder this call is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current belief, assumptions and expectations regarding future events which in turn are based on information currently available to the company and contain projections of future results of operations for financial condition or state other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in our contemplated by the -- in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Other risk factors affecting the company are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

I will now hand

Recommended For You

About RVYL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RVYL

Trending Analysis

Trending News