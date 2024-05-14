Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 10:33 PM ETNextracker Inc. (NXT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.74K Followers

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mary Lai - Vice President, Investor Relations
Daniel Shugar - Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Howard Wenger - President
David Bennett - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo
Philip Shen - ROTH MTM
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs
Mark Strouse - JPMorgan
Vikram Bagri - Citi
Christine Cho - Barclays
Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research
Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for standing by. My name is Sierra, and I will be your conference operator today. Today's call is being recorded. I would like to welcome everyone to Nextracker's Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a Q&A session.

At this time for opening remarks, I'd like to pass the call over to Mary Lai, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mary you may begin.

Mary Lai

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nextracker's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 earnings call. I'm Mary Lai, Vice President of Investor Relations. I'm joined by Dan Shugar our CEO and Founder; Howard Wenger, our President; and Dave Bennettm our CFO.

Following our prepared remarks, we will transition to a Q&A session. As a reminder, there will be a replay of this call posted on the IR website along with our slides and press release. Today's call contains statements regarding our business, financial performance and operations including the impact of our business and industry that may be considered forward-looking statements and such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Those statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and speak only as of the current date.

