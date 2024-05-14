Torsten Asmus

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) is focused on investing in some of the largest and fastest growing tech companies. This ETF has about $751 million in assets, and it has an expense ratio of 0.60%. It holds about 80 positions, which gives investors a diversified portfolio. This ETF is not as well-known nor does it have the same level of trading or liquidity offered by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), but it is obviously managed by the same company, and I think that PNQI has a better portfolio (especially in terms the top 2 holdings) and therefore more upside potential than QQQ. The inception date of this fund is June 12, 2008. It has a price to earnings ratio of nearly 32 times earnings, and the forward PE is around 26. Let's take a closer look:

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this ETF has been in an uptrend since late last year. In October 2023, this ETF was trading in the $29 range, but then went on to rally to over $40 per share in March 2024. The 50-day moving average is $40.60 and the 200-day moving average is $35.21. To buy or add to positions, I am looking for pullbacks that take this below $40 and especially at the 200-day moving average, which tends to be a strong support level.

Top Holdings

This ETF holds some of the largest companies in the tech industry. Let's take a closer look at the top three holdings, which are some of my favorite stocks in the portfolio:

1) Alphabet (GOOGL) is one of my favorite mega-cap tech stocks. I wrote a bullish article on this company in March when I felt it was being underestimated by too many investors. It is dominant in many areas, including search, videos on YouTube, and AI. Plus, the valuation (in terms of price to earnings ratio), is way below other tech stock giants like Microsoft and Apple. This stock represents about 9.7% of the portfolio.

2) Amazon (AMZN) is another one of my top tech stocks, and it is also dominant in so many areas, including cloud, retail, AI, and more. This company seems to be executing on all fronts, and it is growing. This stock recently hit new 52-week highs and could continue to help drive this ETF higher in the future. Amazon represents about 8.47% of the portfolio.

3) Apple (AAPL) has had a solid rebound after recently reporting earnings. I feel neutral about this stock after the recent rally, but excited about it longer-term with the prospects for AI and humanoid robots potentially becoming a big part of the Apple ecosystem. This stock represents about 8% of the portfolio.

ETF Performance

This ETF started on June 12, 2008, and since inception, it has provided average annual returns of about 14%. The 1-year total return was 35.61%, the 3-year total return was -7.93% annually, and the 5 year was 5.99% annually.

Why Investing In Tech Makes Sense

There are many obvious reasons for investing in technology stocks. Technology is generally a high-growth sector, and it has been providing investors with stellar returns for many years. It looks like technology is going to continue to be a sector that will outperform. AI appears to be a major new growth driver, and the next big thing after that could be when AI converges with hardware in humanoid robots. This could be a huge opportunity for many tech companies, as Goldman Sachs (GS) expects the market for humanoid robots to reach $38 billion by 2035. Apple is reportedly looking at robots, and that could be a way for it to start growing more rapidly and into a market beyond just iPhones and iPads. I have been focusing many of my recent investments on stocks that can benefit from not just humanoid robots in the future, but also with upside catalysts that are coming even sooner.

Coming up way before humanoid robots is a PC upgrade cycle that is likely to be driven by AI-enabled PCs, which will probably start becoming more readily available just before the back-to-school season starts later this year. In addition to this, Microsoft (MSFT) announced it would retire Windows 10 on October 14, 2025 and the end of support for Windows 11 on November 11, 2025. For these reasons, analysts believe the PC market will grow by 7% in 2024, and 10% in 2025. These are just some of the reasons why investing in tech makes sense for the long run.

Interest rates are another potential upside factor for tech stocks, as the Federal Reserve is expected to start easing sometime this year. The International Monetary Fund or "IMF" expects rates to drop to about 3% in the United States, by sometime in 2026. This could be another tailwind for tech stocks over the next couple of years, since investors find growth stocks to be even more attractive when interest rates are low.

Potential Downside Risks

Tech stocks have had a great run and many are now in overbought territory. This means a pullback could be due, and that is a potential downside risk to consider. This ETF has some outsized positions that exceed 5% in terms of the weighting in the portfolio. For example, with Alphabet being nearly 10% of this ETF's holdings, and with it having other large positions, it could lead to potential downside if one of these tech companies flounders.

The Federal Reserve is expected to lower rates in the future, but if this thesis is wrong and inflation remains untamed, rates could rise and cause a stock market correction. Tech stocks could be one of the hardest-hit sectors, in a rising rate environment.

In Summary

I view PNQI as an attractive alternative to the well-known QQQ ETF. That's because I prefer having Alphabet and Amazon as the top 2 holdings of PNQI due to valuation and growth rates. By contrast, QQQ has Microsoft and Apple as the top two holdings, and for me, Microsoft is growing fast, but the valuation is too rich, and Apple is not growing fast, and its valuation is rich as well.

I think tech stocks will rise in the long term, but could be due for some short-term pullbacks, so I would patiently wait for pullbacks and use these as buying opportunities. I think this is a great ETF to accumulate on dips, and it seems to be getting noticed by others, as Anastasia Amoroso was on CNBC's Halftime Report recently and picked PNQI as a top investment to buy for the second half of 2024.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.