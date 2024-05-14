PNQI: I'm Buying This Tech Stock ETF Instead Of QQQ

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.26K Followers

Summary

  • Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is a tech-focused ETF with $751 million in assets and a diversified portfolio of about 80 positions.
  • PNQI has been in an uptrend since late last year, with a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.
  • The top holdings of PNQI include Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple, which represent a significant portion of the portfolio and have strong growth potential.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) is focused on investing in some of the largest and fastest growing tech companies. This ETF has about $751 million in assets, and it has an expense ratio of 0.60%. It holds about

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.26K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PNQI, GOOGL, AAPL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PNQI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PNQI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNQI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News