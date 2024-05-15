Asbury Automotive: Strength In Maintenance Can Lift Shares

Summary

  • Asbury Automotive Group's stock performance has been disappointing, up only 10% and flat since my recommendation.
  • ABG's Q1 earnings showed a 17% increase in revenue, aided by M&A, and strong earnings are likely this year.
  • While new car sales have contracted and margins have declined, the maintenance and financing units continue to generate steady cash flow and contribute disproportionately to gross profit.
  • With M&A integration largely complete and $21 in run-rate earnings, I view shares as attractive, with moderate buybacks likely to continue.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has been a mixed performer over the past year, up just 10% and below last summer's highs. In September, I rated shares of ABG a "strong buy," but their performance since

