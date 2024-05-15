Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 12:01 AM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.74K Followers

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jorg Friedemann - IR Officer
David Velez - Founder, Chairman, and CEO
Guilherme Lago - CFO
Youssef Lahrech - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs
Thiago Batista - UBS
Geoff Elliott - Autonomous
Gustavo Schroden - Bradesco
Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley
Eduardo Rosman - BTG Pactual
Yuri Fernandez - JPMorgan
Pedro Leduc - Itaú
Mario Pierry - Bank of America
Brian Flores - Citi
Neha Agarwala - HSBC

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Nu Holdings conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2024. A slide presentation is accompanying today's webcast, which is available in News Investor Relations website, www.investor.nu in English and www.investidores.nu in Portuguese. This conference is being recorded, and the replay can also be accessed on the company's IR website. This call is also available in Portuguese. [Operator Instructions] [Foreign Language] [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jorg Friedemann, Investor Relations Officer at Nu Holdings. Mr. Friedemann, you may proceed.

Jorg Friedemann

Thank you very much, operator. and thank you all for joining our earnings call today. If you have not seen our earnings release, a copy is posted in the Results Center section of our Investor Relations website.

With me on today's call are David Velez, our Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Youssef Lahrech, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Guilherme Lago, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jag Duggal, our Chief Product Officer.

Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-IFRS financial information, including adjusted net income. These are important financial measures for Nu, but are not financial measures as defined by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures from

Recommended For You

About NU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NU

Trending Analysis

Trending News