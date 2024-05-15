Investing In The Pivotal $900 Billion Compliance Carbon Market

May 15, 2024 2:14 AM ETKRBN
Institute for Innovation Development profile picture
Institute for Innovation Development
273 Followers

Summary

  • Few investors are aware of the intricacies of the evolving $900 billion carbon marketplace and the unique investment opportunities that this area represents.
  • The Head of Climate Strategy at KraneShares explains how their Carbon Suite and Global Carbon Strategy ETF focuses on the price of carbon as the agent of global energy transition.
  • Investing in carbon allowances supports responsible investing, increases innovation, and incentivizes pollution reduction by creating price discovery and economic incentives.
  • Carbon investing is a generational opportunity, institutional quality, and robust market; portfolios must be at least protected against or positioned to benefit from this rising price of carbon, and the portfolio characteristics of carbon position it as a strong alternative investment.

Carbon credit or CO2 trading market. Carbon tradable certificates for buy-sell. Business and environment sustainable. industry and company Reduc of carbon emissions to Net zero greenhouse gas target.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

[Investors may have heard about carbon markets, carbon allowances, or cap and trade, but few are aware of the intricacies of the evolving carbon marketplace and the unique investment opportunities that this area represents. We may hear about the

This article was written by

Institute for Innovation Development profile picture
Institute for Innovation Development
273 Followers
Institute for Innovation Development (IID) is an educational and business development catalyst for growth-oriented financial advisors and progressive financial services executives who are determined to grow their firms in a business environment of accelerating business and cultural change. Run as a social enterprise, the Institute will be dedicated to help make business innovation best practices a vital cornerstone for members’ ongoing growth, competitive differentiation, and client/community engagement strategies. Three current IID initiatives are: 1. Integrating business innovation mindsets, processes and tools into financial services practices through the formation of Advisor Practice Management 3.0 professional development. 2. Applying business innovation as a powerful and differentiating advisor marketing/branding approach and community engagement strategy. 3. Creating a FinTech radar program to increase communication and access between the financial advisor and early stage FinTech communities. Bill Hortz, Founder and Dean, of the Institute and Institute Founding Innovator members (comprised of top cross-industry innovation experts, innovative fintech companies, and progressive minded financial advisors and industry thought leaders) will be contributing articles and hopefully sparking ideas and discourse on much needed, next-generation advisor business models and industry development. We will seek to uncover proven business innovation best practices; learn from innovative business creators; explore innovation mindsets; hear about new approaches, services and technologies; and ultimately discover how to apply these insights to a financial advisor's business. For more details about the Institute, investigate here: https://innovationdevelopment.org/annual-membership

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I wrote this article myself, and I am not receiving compensation for writing this article, The Institute is a business innovation platform and educational effort with financial services firms to openly share their unique perspectives and activities to build awareness and stimulate open thought leadership discussions on new or evolving industry approaches and thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRBN--
KraneShares Global Carbon ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News