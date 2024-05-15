Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment overview

I give a hold rating for Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) as the near-term outlook is uncertain. On one hand, I am positive about the AI products that CHGG is going to roll out, as they should help drive subscriber growth. On the other hand, management 2Q24 guidance suggests no positive impact on subscription revenue growth. Therefore, until CHGG shows that growth can inflect upwards, I am staying conservative.

Business description

CHGG is in the business of helping students in the United States improve their education results via a platform. CHGG services are split into 3 key categories: Learning Services, Chegg Skills, and Chegg Life. The primary business segments are subscription services, and skills & others, with the former representing the majority of revenue (89%).

1Q24 earnings (announced on 29 April 2024)

Total revenue fell 7.1% to $174.4 million, driven by a subscription services revenue decline of 8.5% to $154.1 million. Gross margin expanded by 135 bps to 75.4%, but adj. operating margin fell by ~220 bps to 18.2% due to higher operating expenses. That said, adj. EBITDA came in above the consensus estimate of $44 million at $46.4 million, representing a margin of 27.2%. CHGG ended 1Q24 with $390.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $600.4 million in debt.

Transition to AI is positive

A big reason for the dip in share price is because subscription revenue saw a decline of 8.5%, marking an acceleration in decline for the 2nd straight quarter (3Q23 declined by 420 bps and 4Q23 declined by 630 bps). The concerning part was that the decline was driven by a decline in subscribers, by 8.1% to 4.66 million. While subscribers were down, it was still encouraging to see that sequential improvement from the 4Q23 decline of 8.6%. What this tells me is that the impact from subscribers that are churning for other platforms (ChatGPT, for instance) is gradually tapering. Core subscribers are seeing more value in CHGG's platform, as management noted the subscriber retention rate was up 100 bps in 1Q24.

I believe the improvement in retention rate has a lot to do with the fact that CHGG has finally rolled out the new AI interface to all of its users. CHGG is increasingly leveraging automated answers to resolve student questions, and I believe this is a key driving factor for the improvement in retention rate, as 9 million questions were asked during 1Q24 relative to 3.9 million in 1Q23 - a very apparent proof point that adoption is on the rise. This led me to believe that CHGG has more or less leveled the playing field against ChatGPT, and it could start to have a lead against ChatGPT over the coming quarters as it rolls out more intuitive functions that ChatGPT is not built for. More specifically, CHGG will introduce new features and incremental improvements to personalized experiences powered by genAI. One example of this is that CHGG offers a real-time AI tutor capable of producing study guides or flashcards while working through practice problems. This should help CHGG continue improving retention rates and raise prices, overall improving customer lifetime value [CLTV].

A key focus will be the smooth execution of this transition, so it's encouraging to hear that the new CEO has in-depth knowledge of CHGG and operational expertise. Taking over as President and Chief Executive Officer on June 1st is Nathan Schultz, who was previously the COO of CHGG. Throughout his sixteen years at CHGG, Schultz has held a number of leadership roles. Schultz's product knowledge and operational background are going to incredibly useful as the company undergoes its GenAI transformation.

Overall outlook weighed down by weak guidance

CHGG

While the impact of CHGG's AI product is expected to be great, I do think that the market is unlikely to attach any value to this aspect until CHGG reports an improvement in subscription service revenue. According to the latest guide, subscription services revenue is expected to come in at $145 million at the midpoint for 2Q24, which implies a 13% y/y decline, further accelerating the decline from 1Q24. My worry is that CHGG might miss on this guide as international subscribers are coming in at a lower price, which is likely to pressure ARPU over the coming quarters as CHGG expands into its seven international target markets. The pricing situation is also rather uncertain in the US, as management plans to test different price options over the course of 2024, which may not result in any positive outcome (i.e., wrong pricing levels led to subscribers churning in the near term).

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for CHGG is ~$4. I note here that my model assumes very conservative estimates as the near-term outlook is rather uncertain, especially after looking at management 2Q24 guidance.

I modeled revenue to decline by 9% in FY24, and the math behind this is by adding 1Q24 revenue, the midpoint of the 2Q24 revenue guide, and assuming 2H24 revenue follows the same strength as 2Q24. I think it is safer to take on a conservative assumption until CHGG shows evidence that its AI product is driving growth.

For earnings, I modeled FY24 to generate $100 million in earnings. The math behind this is assuming 2Q24 net margin to fall by ~200 bps (in line with the gross margin delta in 2Q24 vs. 1Q24) and that 2H24 will follow the same margin as 2Q24. My logic for staying pressured is because of the pricing pressure from CHGG's venture into international markets and also the need for CHGG to step up in investments for its AI product rollout.

The stock should continue to trade at this depressed multiple relative to history, at 4x forward earnings, until the stock shows a positive sign of subscription growth.

Risk

The upside risk is that CHGG's AI product managed to successfully turn subscriber growth positive, which will drive a big change in stock sentiment. The market will be more willing to price in light of the upside impacts of the CHGG AI product. Valuation is likely to also see strong support from here if CHGG can return to its historical growth rate.

Conclusion

I give a hold rating for CHGG due to the uncertain near-term outlook. While the development of AI products is promising and could significantly improve subscriber growth and retention, management guidance for 2Q24 suggests a continued decline in subscription revenue. The expansion into international markets and price testing in the US further add uncertainty. Until CHGG demonstrates a reversal in subscriber trends, I believe a conservative approach is warranted.