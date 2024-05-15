Joel Carillet/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

DEO stock: Dividends at multi-year peak

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) got my attention during my screening of dividend stocks recently. In this screening, I searched for companies with dividend yields far outside their normal ranges. The following chart shows DEO's historical average dividend yield and the 1x standard deviations. As seen, DEO is currently yielding about 2.81% (shown by the solid red line). This is not only far above its historical average (represented by the grey dashed line) but also above the +1 standard deviation level (shown by the orange line with round symbols).

DEO has been paying semiannual dividends for decades, with 25 years of consecutive dividend payments behind it. Therefore, I consider DEO's dividend payouts as an excellent indicator of its true owner's earnings and the dividend yield consequently as a reliable valuation indicator.

As such, when DEO's dividend yield became so out of the ordinary range, I naturally began to wonder what had happened. Past experience has taught me that usually it is one of the following two things:

The underlying business is chronically unprofitable and likely to stagnate permanently. The dividend payouts are unsafe, and a cut is imminent. Or the market's overacted to some temporary events

After more research, my conclusion is that the 3rd conclusion is the most likely one.

DEO stock: long-term growth potential

Even if you are new to this stock, you've probably had/enjoyed its products before. Diageo plc was originally named Arthur Guinness Son & Company Limited (and yes, it is the same company that publishes the Guinness World Record). After a series of mergers, the corporation changed its name to Diageo. It is one of the world's largest alcoholic beverage producers and distributors. Popular brands include Johnnie Walker (blended scotch whisky), Baileys (liqueur), Captain Morgan (rum), Smirnoff (vodka), and, of course, Guinness beer.

I happen to be interested in liquor stocks and have been following a few of them for a long time. So another fact that caught my attention was that a recent Berkshire disclosure (for Q1 2023) showed that Warren Buffett initiated a position in this stock for the Berkshire equity portfolio. As seen in the following chart, Warren Buffett bought ~227k shares at a reported price of about $181 at that time (in other words, a pocket change for BRK).

When I saw the above disclosure, it immediately made sense. DEO is a textbook Buffet stock in my mind, and reminded me of the following conversation Warren Buffett had with Bill Gates regarding the internet. Gates argued that the rise of the internet was going to change everything, but Buffett disagreed. He said that while the internet might change the way people do some things, it's not going to change the basic human need for things like chewing gum.

The exact same thing could be said about premium liquor stocks like DEO. The above quote is also timely under the current AI hype. AI might change the way people do some things, but it is not going to change the way we drink beer or whisky.

But the stock does face some headwinds in the near future, as detailed next.

DEO stock: near-term headwinds

The chart below shows the consensus EPS estimates for DEO stock in the next 5 years. As seen, analysts do expect Diageo's EPS to suffer a decline this fiscal year. The consensus estimates for its EPS in fiscal year 2024 is $7.81, a decline of 6% YOY.

I agree that this decline is very likely. Recently, DEO's leadership announced that the company's business in Latin America and the Caribbean was experiencing a slowdown. Sales and potential profits in the region will likely be unfavorably impacted by macroeconomic pressures and customers trading down to less expensive products. At the same time, the operating environment will probably continue to be challenging. Cost pressure will likely persist through 2024, as will geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

However, I view all these headwinds to be temporary. The Latin America and Caribbean business accounts for approximately 11% of Diageo's total sales. The remaining four regions (Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America) account for the majority of its sales, and these regions are showing healthy demand in my view. All told, DEO boasts a strong collection of some of the most iconic brands (such as Johnnie Walker, Ketel One, Baileys, and Guinness). It has operations in over 180 countries. This broad scope of diversification - both in terms of brand recognition and geographical exposure - should support long-term growth.

As a reflection of such growth potential, you can see the consistency of DEO's profitability by just looking at its return on capital employed ("ROCE") in the past. Over the past decade, many things have changed dramatically. But the business just kept churning out profit at a remarkably consistent ROCE. The 10-year average is 27% and the range is 20% to 32%, with only about 5% deviation in either end.

Indeed, the market consensus estimates projected a speed - and quite strong - EPS recovery starting in FY 2025. If you recall from an earlier chart, its EPS is expected to increase to $8.34 in fiscal year 2025, a growth of 6.71%, followed by another growth of 4% in FY 2026. Then a strong recovery would start in FY 2027 with double-digit growth rates. Also, note that with the projected growth rates, the implied forward P/E ratio would only be 13x in FY 2027.

Other risks and final thoughts

Before closing, let me also address the other potential danger quickly - the danger of a dividend cut. As you can see from the top panel of the chart below, DEO's payout ratio is about 56.4% currently, well, in line with its historical range, and is actually a bit lower than the 10-year average of 62.7%.

In terms of downside risks, the cash payout ratio sits at 95%, substantially higher than its historical average of around 74%. Also, due to its global reach, DEO is exposed to fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Besides these risks, DEO also faces challenges common to other liquor companies. Besides macroscopic economic downturns (during which consumers tend to cut back on discretionary spending), rising health consciousness could be a long-term headwind and lead to a decline in overall alcohol consumption.

To conclude, my take on the current surrounding the stock is that the market has overreacted to the challenges. This overreaction has resulted in a large valuation compression and created a very skewed return/risk ratio in the next few years, and presented a BUY opportunity on this resilient stock.