Qudian: 60% Discount To Liquidation Value And Massive Value Creation From Buybacks

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is a BUY. It's a severely undervalued asset based on buying liquidation value at a discount. Qudian is sitting on a massive cash stack that keeps the company open to many opportunities within the company and outside the company. The market is currently so pessimistic about Qudian that they are making more money with the share repurchase agreement than the actual business. For almost 5 years, Qudian has been selling as a net-net stock, because of the constant under-performance of the underlying business, and a general mistrust for Chinese companies, in my opinion. You are currently able to buy the company for .40 cents on the dollar based on liquidation value alone! Also, massive value is being unlocked through the two repurchase programs. Just hope the company continues to buy back shares and the stock stays depressed so they can repurchase shares at a low price.

What does Qudian do?

Qudian runs a consumer-oriented technology company. They provide credit solutions to individuals in China. They use mobile applications to connect loans for people in China.

They also operate a service called QD Food, which is a ready-to-cook meal business. "As of July 18, 2022, the Company has 15 warehousing, assembly and packaging facilities, delivering products to over 200 cities and towns across China. Consumers can currently place orders through three channels, Douyin's livestreaming platform, QD Food's WeChat mini-program, and the QD Food App." - excerpt from a press release in 2022 called Qudian Provides QD Food Progress Report

Last-mile delivery service is another service they have been working on lately. Last-mile delivery is when a parcel leaves the last transportation hub and goes to the destination.

"[Qudian] has proactively sought innovative logistic services and solutions to meet global consumers' expectations for swift and top-tier delivery services. In December 2022, the Company introduced a pioneering strategic venture into last-mile delivery services. The Company operates such business under the brand name of "Fast Horse""- excerpt from the 2023 4th quarterly report.

How much is Qudian valued at?

With 220,456,063 DILUTED weighted average of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding, the company is valued at about $500 million. But this is diluted shares outstanding. Basic shares outstanding are sitting at around 3 million shares less.

We will continue to use the diluted market capitalization of Qudian($500 million) to determine how much QD is valued at in the following valuation models. Although diluted market capitalization is inflated it shows a less risky, more realistic picture of how much the company is valued at in the market.

220,456,063 diluted shares outstanding. $2.27 is the current price of QD. This equates to a $500 million market cap.

Diluted shares outstanding of Qudian. 246,024,592 is for the year ended 2022, 220,456,063 is for the year ended 2023. (2023 4th quarterly report)

Find the 4Q2023 report here.

Valuation - the Balance Sheet is Solid!

The company has over $1.4 billion in current assets. And a small total liabilities of just $111 million. A liquidation value of around $1.319 billion. This is not taking into account the $327 million in long-term assets on the balance sheet. What you get is a company that is very low risk and can capitalize on any future opportunities coming its way because of its massive cash stack.

Balance sheet assets of 2023 4th quarter report of Qudian. You can see a massive $1.4 billion available under the total current assets. (2023 4th quarter report) Balance sheet liabilities of Qudian from 2023 4th quarter report. Total liabilities of $111 million. Very low. (2023 4th quarter report of Qudian)

Debt gets a lot of companies into trouble. QD having such a small amount of debt takes away this possible negative factor. You can feel a lot more safe buying QD knowing the company can easily pay off its total liabilities if needed based on its current assets.

You're buying the shares valued at $500 million market capital, and the company has a liquidation value (based on current assets!) of $1.3 billion. You're getting over a 60% discount on liquidation value. This gives a lovely margin of safety for your investment based on the balance sheet. This is the main reason why the company is undervalued. They still have so much cash after paying down all liabilities, and the company is selling at a low market capitalization.

Qudian's Conservative Capital Management

In the first quarter of 2023, Qudian made a profit of $57 million. But the next three months were tough. Losing $10 million in the 2nd quarter. A loss of $25 million in the 3rd quarter. And another loss of $16 million in the 4th quarter. Even though they ended 2023 with a small profit, they are likely to bleed small amounts of money to keep operations going.

This small bleeding does not seem to cause much risk currently. Especially because they are unlocking so much value from share repurchase programs that it counterbalances the potential net loss in the future. However, if they began to start bleeding a lot of cash, the company could be in trouble.

Despite the enthusiasm from Mr. Min Luo about the new business ventures, Qudian seems to be a bit lost in my opinion. Qudian has recently moved into QD Food and the last-mile delivery service with little success. The business ventures they have tried in the past and the recent ones just don't seem to make very much profit so far. This could change in the near term, but that is speculation. Simply looking at the past history, Qudian has not yet found the right business to be in. I foresee in the future, they will continue looking for a sweet spot in the market in China or abroad. On a positive note because they are so under leveraged and have a massive cash stack this is a natural process for them to go through, seeing that they have yet to produce much success so far.

Share Repurchase Plans - Qudian's Simple Method to Unlock Massive Shareholder Value

Share repurchase plans from Qudian (2023 4th quarter report)

In June 2022, the company proposed a plan to purchase up to $200 million worth of its shares over a 24-month period. When they first released this news, the stock jumped. From June 2022 till March 2024, Qudian spent around $94 million on their ADS/shares under this share repurchase program. Average price being $1.7 per share.

On March 2024, Qudian approved a new share repurchase program to purchase $300 million worth of shares in the next 36 months. This 2nd share repurchasing plan is separate and not included in the first share repurchase plan started in June 2022.

A Public Company Doing Share Buybacks at the Perfect Time

It is public finance 101 that when your company is severely undervalued in the marketplace, it is a PERFECT time to do share repurchase programs like this. Dumping $500 million of the company money into their own shares shows confidence in their company, for sure. Even greater than that is the massive value created when buying shares that are so undervalued. Let me show you.

They spent $94 million buying shares when the company was valued at $375 million($1.7 per share), that is cheap. Based on the last quarter of 2023, Qudian had a liquidation value of $1.3 billion. Current assets - total liabilities give the $1.3 billion figure. They bought back shares at about .30 cents on the dollar compared to liquidation value. The $94 million spent so far on the share repurchase program unlocked a total value of $320 million for all shareholders. Exceptional! As a Qudian shareholder, you should be very, very happy with this. And the market has taken note since the first share repurchase. The shares are up since then, although not enough in my opinion.

The share repurchase program has been a wonderful value creator for shareholders so far. If the stock continues to stay depressed, QD can create massive value for shareholders, assuming the company continues the buybacks.

Profiting from Negative Sentiment in the Market

The Market is negative towards them, but it is working out for Qudian and the shareholders well. People selling shares at this point are really missing the boat. Although purchasing it a year ago would have been better, even today you can buy the company for a hefty discount of 60% of liquidation value. At some point, as a shareholder, you are really hoping the stock price stays depressed and Qudian continues to pour capital into the two share repurchase programs. They are making more money buying back shares then the actual business is making. You can only hope they push the two share repurchase programs to the max and spend every penny allocated into buying more shares.

Currency Hedge

You get a currency hedge buying this company as they have a lot of money in the RMB. There is definitely some speculation on this part. But you are buying the company at such a massive discount and huge amounts of value are being unlocked by the repurchase agreements, currency fluctuation is unlikely to cause any problem.

Risks

Although you obtain a good margin of safety based on getting a 60% discount on liquidation value with QD currently, there are still risks. Especially greater risks if you decide to hold the shares for 3 or more years.

There is an obvious Chinese political risk factor involved. The Chinese government has a lot of control over how business is run in the country, especially with larger businesses. With the flick of a pen, entire markets can be disrupted for good or bad based on decisions coming out of Beijing.

If Qudian decides to get into new business ventures that do not work out well, and that have a large upfront cost, this would likely bleed capital. To lose the margin of safety, they would need to bleed hundreds of millions of dollars, which is highly unlikely within such a short time frame. Especially looking at how conservative they have been with the spending on new business ventures like QD Foods or the more recent last-mile delivery service. Nonetheless, it is still a risk.

Another risk that seems likely is that they are not aggressive enough with the two share repurchase programs. Although this isn't a direct risk to the balance sheet, it shows a lack of confidence and, more importantly, a massive opportunity missed, in my opinion. They set up two share repurchase plans, but so far, they have been hesitating to spend the money on buybacks. The option is still there, but to create great value for all shareholders, QD needs to spend the money without hesitation. They are holding the cash very tightly. In my opinion, this is the wrong approach. Currently, every $1.00 spent on the share repurchase program nets $2.6 in shareholder value!

BUY and HOLD

If you can stomach holding such a depressed equity and be a bit contrarian about the news coming out about China recently, then adding this company to your portfolio with diversification should work out well for you. You have a lovely margin of safety based on buying at a discount to liquidation value. And the company is being thrown an amazing opportunity to buy back shares at depressed prices, unlocking tons of value via the share repurchase programs.

Time Horizon for the Investment

Look to buy QD and hold it for at least 3-4 years. If you get a nice bump of 20% or more, feel free to sell. This bump could come sooner or later that is anyone's guess. Treat this like a "cigar butt", and get your 20% or more from it, and reanalyze the company at a later date.