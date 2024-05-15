Klaus Vedfelt

Topline Summary and Update

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is a company I recently covered with some excitement based on their promising activity signals in a very challenging-to-treat cancer. They have risen and fallen a bit since then, and now the next big potential catalyst is a readout coming up at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting. Today, I want to provide an updated outlook for the company based on what can be expected at the meeting, as well as offer thoughts on how their pipeline could continue to evolve in 2024.

Pipeline Updates

This pipeline update will focus on the clinical candidates furthest along in their development, with particular attention paid to presentations at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting. There are quite a few other earlier-stage and preclinical candidates that RCUS is developing, as well, but that are not being given attention in this article.

Domvanalimab

The main story for RCUS is the development of their Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody domvanalimab. We've seen a number of encouraging reports in different tumor areas, in my opinion, the most notable of these being in esophagogastric adenocarcinoma, presented as part of the monthly ASCO Plenary series last year.

This trial, EDGE-Gastric, is going to be updated at the ASCO Annual Meeting in the Rapid Abstract Updates session on June 1. This will be an important update, but it's not likely to provide us with details that we did not already know. As a reminder, the combination of domvanalimab, chemotherapy, and RCUS's PD-1 antibody zimberelimab yielded a confirmed objective response rate of 56%, and favorable 6-month PFS rate. This update will be an important look at how durable these responses are.

This same regimen is being evaluated in a phase 3 trial (STAR-221) enrolling patients with metastatic upper GI cancers, which RCUS has guided should complete enrollment later this year. In the second half of the year, RCUS also expects to complete enrollment of STAR-121, a phase 3 study investigating the combo in metastatic NSCLC.

Add-on treatments - Quemliclustat and etrumadenant

The main thrust of RCUS's other pipeline projects are the CD73 inhibitor quemliclustat and the dual-adenosine receptor antagonist etrumadenant. Both of these are being investigated as add-ons to the backbone of domvanalimab plus zimberelimab in different solid tumors.

Notably, etrumadenant is going to be featured in RCUS's only other oral abstract presentation at ASCO 2024. This presentation will feature findings from the phase 1b/2 ARC-9 study, evaluating etrumadenant plus zimberelimab plus standard FOLFOX chemotherapy in the second- and third-line treatment settings for metastatic colorectal cancer. The control arms for the second-line and third-line cohorts are FOLFOX/Bev and regorafenib, respectively.

This colorectal study would be interesting if they're able to show signals of activity for the combo regimen, since immunotherapy is not currently a part of the standard of care (unless the tumor is hypermutated thanks to something like microsatellite instability), and there have been many, many efforts to find ways to make immunotherapy work in the disease. I am curious to know whether the control arm for the second-line cohort is actually FOLFOX, though, since that is not the standard of care in that setting. A description of the trial presented a few years ago at ASCO GI does say it uses FOLFOX/Bev, however, so it might just be an oversight.

In their guidance, as well, RCUS stated that the ARC-9 presentation will focus on the third-line cohort, so I am eager to get some clarification from the presentation itself.

Another encouraging study for etrumadenant was presented earlier this year in metastatic pancreatic cancer, showing several months improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival through the addition of etrumadenant and atezolizumab to chemotherapy. This builds on another early report of quemliclustat plus chemotherapy in ARC-8, showing a 15.7-month median OS in patients with pancreatic cancer when given in the first-line setting. RCUS has guided that they intend to initiate a phase 3 study of quemliclustat plus chemotherapy by early 2025.

Financial Overview

As of their Q1 2024 filing, RCUS held $1.1 billion in current assets, including $185 million in cash and equivalents and another $810 million in marketable securities. The current assets do not take into account another $100 million in long-term marketable securities, as well.

Meanwhile, the company recognized $135 million in license and development revenue, with another $10 million in collaboration revenue, as well. Operating expenses were $161 million for the quarter, for a loss of $16 million (down from $86 million in Q1 2023).

After interest income, RCUS recognized a net loss of $4 million for the quarter, although if we exclude the revenue recognition (which will not be consistent quarter to quarter), we have an expected quarterly loss moving forward of around $149 million.

With that assumed cash burn, RCUS has between at least 6 and 7 quarters of liquid assets to fund their operational runway, assuming cost controls are not put into place, or that other sources of income are not exploited.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - A dizzying array of promising pipeline projects

Keeping track of RCUS's developmental pipeline is like playing whack-a-mole, what with all the different high-profile presentations of trials incorporating their antibodies. And we're seeing a lot of promising signals come out of these mid-stage research efforts. I remain optimistic that we're seeing the needle move, and I look forward to the updates at ASCO to give some more clarity to the upper GI story, in particular. And this is not to mention the strong alternates they can fall back on if the TIGIT story ends up not working out, after all.

Strength - Deep cash coffers with a runway into 2027

With over $1 billion in cash and investments, RCUS has a lot of flexibility to pick and choose the best studies to invest in without raising serious cash concerns for the mid term. This provides a lot of security for the pipeline, as they will not need to cut corners to shelve promising projects any time soon, unless there is a strong negative signal. Keeping as many irons in the fire as possible is a potentially efficient route to discovering which indications are most viable for commercialization.

Risk - Operating in fundamentally risky tumor areas

Unfortunately, the tale is an old one here. Lung cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer are among the toughest solid tumors to move the needle against. Even with these promising early- and mid-stage clinical trial signals we're seeing, nothing about them screams that RCUS's pipeline is a slam dunk. We're seeing improvements on the order of a few months.

To be clear, that could be enough to get the drug approved, but in the phase 2 setting, the patient numbers are not high enough to remove doubt that the positive results we're seeing so far are coincidence. The phase 3 studies will give us more definitive answers, and you need to be ready for a bad surprise in these settings.

Bottom-Line Summary

The RCUS story is continuing to shape up nicely, with data coming out at ASCO providing one more clue as to the direction they should be headed. They are definitely priced high, with a current market capitalization of around $1.5 billion as I write this, but in this case, I feel it is justified as long as they continue showing these positive signals of activity. With multiple promising drugs in the pipeline, major supporting partnerships in tow, and late-stage clinical trials starting to mature, RCUS is entering a pivotal time with a high ceiling, even from here.

For these reasons, I would continue watching RCUS, and I maintain my tentative "Buy" sentiment at these price levels.