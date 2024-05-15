Now Showing: Seven Samurai (2024)

May 15, 2024 3:30 AM ETATEYY, DSCSY, MSBHF, DINRF, FUJHY, TOELY, TM, DXJ
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.4K Followers

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs recently identified another basket of stocks, the “Seven Samurai,” which includes seven Japanese companies that have contributed significantly to equity returns in the domestic market.
  • The Seven Samurai delivered a cumulative return of 137% over the past three years, outperforming the Magnificent Seven basket of American tech giants.
  • The Seven Samurai companies make up approximately 13% of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index, which focuses on Japanese equities that derive at least 20% of their revenues from outside Japan and hedges against negative yen-dollar exchange rate movements.
  • The weakening of the yen relative to the U.S. dollar over the past three years has enhanced the returns of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index, as hedging the yen and the exposure to export-oriented companies with increased revenues from a weaker yen have contributed to the Index’s enhanced returns.

Samurai On Symbol of Japan Background

Mordolff/E+ via Getty Images

By Hyun Kang

Catchy monikers for high-performing stock baskets aren’t going away any time soon.

In 2020, Goldman Sachs identified a group of 11 high-growth European stocks, naming them the “Granolas.” These stocks would go on to account for

In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

