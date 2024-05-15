Have Canadian Telcos Finally Put Their Challenges Behind Them?

May 15, 2024 3:40 AM ETBCE, TU, RCI, QBCRF, QBCAF, QBR.B:CA
Summary

  • Why the Canadian telecom sector has been struggling recently.
  • How telecom challenges are impacting earnings.
  • Potential green shoots for the Canadian telecom industry.

Female engineer using digital tablet in server room

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Canadian telecom companies have been under pressure recently, but there may be signs of optimism emerging. Vince Valentini, Managing Director for Equity Research at TD Cowen, speaks with MoneyTalk's Greg Bonnell about the outlook for the sector.

