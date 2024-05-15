DNY59

Overview

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) is a newer business development company with an inception year of only 2021. Since we don't have much historical data to base an analysis on, I opted to take a look into the company's fundamentals when it comes to investment quality, risk management, and distribution policy. I decided that CION was worth the time to research after seeing that the price performance and total return have both been strong over the last year.

CION's main focus as a business development company is to mainly provide sufficient growth capital as well as assist with acquisitions and buyouts. This strategy is backed by external management, CION Investment Management, that has a very selective process when assessing each potential investment. CION focuses on making investments in middle market companies that have an EBITDA between the range of $25M to 75M. This is an attractive market to operate within since these companies have huge growth potential and typically have more transparent financials that can be easily measured.

As someone who values the dividend income generated from my portfolio, BDCs have been a great addition. However, I also like to know that the dividend yield can be sustained over time so that I can have a more 'buy and forget' type of experience from my investments. The current dividend yield is in the double digits and current sits at 11.8%. The current dividend yield sits higher than some relevant peer BDCs such as Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), and Hercules Capital (HTGC).

Portfolio

CION implements a few different strategies in their portfolio that I am a fan of. For one, they focus on investing in a diverse range of sectors and mitigate any sort of concentration risk. There are 109 portfolio companies in their investment portfolio, with the largest portion being service-based businesses accounting for 15.9%. This is followed by healthcare and pharmaceuticals that make up 12.6% and retail at 8.1%. The total asset value currently sits around $2B.

CION Investments

I like the fact that the majority of their investments are on a first lien senior secured basis. CION's top five investments by weighting are all following this first lien structure. This adds a layer of security since first lien senior secured debt sits at the top of the capital structure for repayment. This means that in cases of portfolio companies going through a bankruptcy or liquidation, CION's debt is of the highest priority for repayment before others. This is a reassuring aspect in cases where there are a rising number of non-accruals as part of their portfolio.

In addition, the use of a floating rate structure takes over the majority of their investments, with 79.1% of the debt following this structure. The remaining percentages belong to non-income producing investments at 13.2%, which is likely equity associated, fixed rate investments making up 7.5%, and other income producing investments at 0.2%.

We can see that CION's inception was right before rates started rapidly rising around the mid-point of 2022. Therefore, we've never quite seen how CION's portfolio would perform at a lower interest rate, which leaves a bit of uncertainty here. However, we can see that the price quickly retracted as rates rose, even though his likely translated into a higher level of net investment income through the floating rate investments that are able to pull in higher levels of interest income.

Financials

CION recently reported their Q1 earnings and the results were very strong. NII (net investment income) came in at $0.60 per share and beat estimates by $0.20 per share. We can really see how CION has been able to successfully capitalize on the higher interest rates by taking a look at the earnings history from inception to present day. Rates started rising at the mid-point of 2022 and before that, they were basically near zero. We can see that Q4 of 2021 saw a NII per share of $0.33. This means that the NII has almost doubled with the rise of rates, meaning that CION's portfolio of floating rate debt investments is highly effectively in generating higher income as rates move.

While NII increased over the quarter, the NAV (net asset value) of CION slightly decreased. NAV came in at $16.05 per share, compared to the prior NAV of $16.23 at the end of December. This can be attributed to a decrease in market price in some of their portfolio companies. While the value has decreased, this isn't necessarily a red flag as long as they were able to maintain their debt payments. If anything, this presents an opportunity to add while CION's portfolio value is at a discount.

This is because even though the portfolio companies have decreased in value, total investment income has rising year over year for CION. Total investment income for the quarter amounted to $73.5M, representing a huge 13.2% increase from the prior year. In addition, CION is making efforts to continue growing their portfolio as they've funded new investment commitments totaling $107M.

These new commitments should ultimately contribute to a growing portfolio over time, whether or not rates get cut in the future. In fact, lower interest rates would serve as a catalyst to higher volumes of borrowing from portfolio companies, as they would now be able to acquire capital more cost efficiently. Therefore, an increase in volume has the potential to offset any shortcomings in NII in the future.

Dividend

The dividend was recently increased by 5.9% at the beginning of May. Now, the latest declared quarterly dividend sits at $0.36 per share, making the current dividend yield 11.7%. As previously mentioned, NII was reported in at $0.60 per share. This represents a massive dividend coverage of 176% which reassures me that the dividend is in absolutely no threat of being cut, especially in this higher interest rate environment. A large coverage like this also gives me a bit of hope that the distribution may remain the same in the future when rates come back down a bit.

When rates come back down, we can assume that NII will also slightly decrease, as now CION is able to pull in less interest income from their debt investments. Even if NII ends up getting decreased by 20% for example, NII would probably fall in the range of $0.45 - $0.48 per share, which still comfortably covers the distribution. This makes for a great 'hold and forget' experience with this BDC, rather than having to always worry about a future distribution cut to impact your annual dividend income.

Even though CION's history is short, we can already see the impact that higher rates had on dividend income received. If you invested $10,000 at the start of 2022, never added any additional capital, and reinvested those dividends, you would have seen your income grow substantially over a short period of time. In 2022, your annual dividend income would have totaled $1,167. In comparison, your annual income for 2023 would have grown to $1,505 due to the prior increases and several special dividends issued.

I expect rates to remain elevated for the next quarter at least because of inflation remaining higher and a strong labor market. Right now, the Fed still seems to be waiting for more time to pass to allow additional economic data to roll in before making their decision. Therefore, rates will likely remain higher, which means there is a chance for additional special dividends to be announced as the cash flow from CION remains strong.

Valuation & Risk Profile

With such a strong outperformance in net investment income per share alongside a growing portfolio, you'd likely expect to see CION trading at a massive premium to NAV. I mean, the price already ran up over 35% over a one-year time frame, so perhaps now wouldn't be an ideal time for entry? I do not believe this to be true because we still sit below the all-time highs below $14 per share and the history is so short that I do not believe the quality of CION has been fully priced in yet.

In addition, the price current trades at a large discount to NAV of -24.5%. We can see that when the price reached the highs in 2022, the discount sat closer to -10%. Since the history here is so short, I can't use the prior premium / discount data as a reference point. However, I do believe that with such a strong NII coverage over the distribution, CION can easily begin trading in the premium territory as the portfolio continues growing in size and the high levels of income are consistently distributed out to shareholders.

This is also reinforced by the fact that the portfolio has solid credit quality when looking at the portfolio companies. Over the last quarter, the rate of non-accrual investments has decreased. The current non-accrual rate sits at 0.86% at fair value and 2.88% at amortized cost, compared to the prior non-accrual rates of 0.89% and 3.47% respectively. However, we did see some shifts in quality when looking at their internal number-rating system of gauging credit quality. We can see that there are no longer any portfolio companies in the 1- rated category, which is of highest quality, where the investments are performing above expectation.

The bulk of portfolio companies lie within the 2-rated category, meaning that the investment is performing as expected and there are no concerns. However, we can see an increase in companies that fall within the 3 and 4 rated categories. This shows that while increased interest rates can result in strong NII, it can also present a risk where the portfolio companies become over burdened by these prolonged periods of higher interest payments. For reference, here are some relevant non-accrual rates for peer BDCs.

Stellus Capital (SCM): 1.3% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 1.3% non-accrual rate at fair value

PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT): 0.7% non-accrual rate at fair value.

This definitely shows a vulnerability here, as rates are likely to remain higher for a longer period of time, which may result in a growing number of companies that fall in these unfavorable rating categories. However, as the portfolio continues to grow in size and number of investments, I anticipate these numbers to improve over time if CION's management assesses potential borrowers a bit more tightly.

Takeaway

The strong dividend distribution combined with the price trading at a discount to NAV makes this a strong buy in my opinion. Even if the future NII per share is affected by interest rate cuts, I believe that the current distribution can be sustained, making this an attractive pick for income investors looking to 'set it and forget it' and avoid having to actively manage their portfolio. While the history of the BDC is short, the growth prospects look really strong when you consider the diverse nature across many sectors and the construction consisting of senior secured and floating rate debt investments. However, there are some potential vulnerabilities with the portfolio companies' credit quality, as higher rates may be putting extra pressure on these investments. Time will tell, so I plan to revisit and reassess by year-end to see how the portfolio quality has improved as we get closer to rate cuts.