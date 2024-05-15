bjdlzx

The common stock of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has had a good run lately.

Diamondback Energy Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 13, 2024)

The stock remains near its high, which is getting near to doubling its 52-week low. Much of this can be attributed to the recent announcement of the acquisition of Endeavor. There is some apprehension about the potential success of Endeavor. But that takes away from the main idea that this is still a fairly cheap stock even without the acquisition. The price-to-earnings ratio shown above is dirt cheap for a company with the growth record of Diamondback.

The last article mentioned the announcement of the Endeavor acquisition. The stock price, of course, soared on the news, leading to at least some comments that the price got ahead of itself or at least the stock was fully valued. But this company has a long history of fast growth using acquisitions. That history has been very good to long-term shareholders. Management has mentioned several times how the stock is now heading towards a 1000% gain (give or take) since the company went public. That is attractive by most measures and far above industry average gains.

Future Earnings Estimates

The Seeking Alpha website shows a consensus of the future earnings estimates:

Diamondback Energy Fiscal Year Guidance And Future Earnings Estimate (Seeking Alpha Website May 13, 2024)

What is interesting about this is that this company has long grown quite a bit faster than those earnings estimates would imply. Even though, as a company gets larger, the growth will slow. But the growth is unlikely to slow that much. Diamondback has some of the best acreage in the business and could grow the business quickly back when the market allowed that organic growth. All that has happened now is that cash that went to organic growth is now used for accretive acquisitions that allowed the company to grow in a "market-approved" fashion.

Growth History Results

The management strategy results are shown below. This slide puts numbers to "outstanding results". The slide covers what management is responsible for. I often receive comments about the stock price of a stock "going nowhere" for a select period of time. But the answer for that is to not invest during that period of time if it bugs you. Here, a buy and hold strategy throughout the industry cycle would have paid off, even though there was a three-year period where the stock price got ahead of itself. The reason is that management kept showing better results with operations, no matter the stock price.

Diamondback Energy Cash Flow Per Share Growth And Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth (Diamondback Energy Corporate Presentation May 2024)

A growth record in the notoriously volatile oil and gas business is a very difficult record to obtain. Yet, as shown above, this company manages to do just that. The acquisitions cushion the downturns in commodity prices while providing more upside for the inevitable commodity price rally that follows.

The reason is that the per-share production nearly always grows thanks to the company strategy. As long as commodity prices do not sustain a large price drop, this strategy should continue to be a long-term winner.

For as long as I have covered this company, management usually makes at least an acquisition a year. Like any other strategy, some years have no acquisitions, while others have several acquisitions. But the key is that these acquisitions are nearly always accretive enough to provide a road to a new higher cash flow, as shown above.

Now, the last cash flow "high" was fiscal year 2022 when commodity oil prices briefly headed past $100. Fiscal year 2023 probably saw more realistic energy prices, even as natural gas drifted down to very cheap pricing levels. So, this next acquisition should start the next cyclical growth in earnings. But even if that acquisition does not occur, management has the acreage to grow earnings itself.

Stock Repurchases

This management shifts between a variable dividend and stock repurchases.

Diamondback Energy Return Of Capital History (Diamondback Energy Corporate Presentation May 2024)

Management basically tries to make accretive acquisitions and then magnifies the effect of those acquisitions through the repurchase of stock. The stock purchase program also cushions the downward earnings swings, while the lower amount of stock outstanding means that future earnings per share will be higher at the same commodity price.

Bolstering that scenario is the periodic technology advances that sweep the industry for operational gains that aid the effect of the stock repurchases.

In the meantime, the company has a very rapidly growing base dividend combined with a variable dividend. The variable dividend is heavily influenced by the stock price because a lower stock price will cause management to repurchase more stock instead.

The Guidance

The guidance is likely what keeps this stock price fairly low compared to earnings. Mr. Market rarely prices management abilities into a stock price. Therefore, the acquisition history is of little to no significance to the stock market, despite that consistency throughout the company history since it went public.

Diamondback Energy Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance (Diamondback Energy Corporate Presentation May 2024)

The market clearly prices the stock off the guidance shown above, despite the likely result of the acquisition.

Diamondback is hardly anything close to the largest producer that participates in Permian production. The company is nothing close to an Exxon Mobil (XOM) or a Chevron (CVX) or even an Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Yet, there are fears about the government stepping in to stop the merger.

But that will not happen unless there are legitimate anticompetitive fears. There are simply too many companies in the industry. The large integrated majors do not control anything close to enough production to influence pricing.

In short, any worries about the merger are overblown.

Even if something unexpected should happen, this company is very likely to begin shopping for yet another acquisition. This company has been very successful making acquisitions for years. So, there is no reason to think that the company will not find another acquisition to boost per share earnings (on average of) each fiscal year.

Once management has closed the current acquisition, then guidance will be revised to take that acquisition into account. While the recent stock price run-up may have taken the latest merger somewhat into account, the price-to-earnings ratio is currently 10, which is very cheap for a company that consistently grows production per share. This is true even if commodity price volatility somewhat skews annual results so that progression is not a smooth upward history.

The Main Idea

Diamondback Energy has long grown faster in the long term than most of the industry:

Diamondback Energy Stock Price Appreciation And Cash Flow Growth History (Diamondback Energy Corporate Presentation May 2024)

Back during the boom times, this stock was a market darling that did "get ahead of itself" as the chart above clearly shows. But management has kept the company growing so that even a buy and hold strategy yielded a reasonable appreciation for the time period.

This is an older slide from the February announcement of the Endeavor acquisition. So, the return would be even greater since then with the stock price appreciation since the slide was made.

But the main point is that the growth strategy is likely to ensure that the price to earnings ratio currently shown will be seen as a bargain as long as the growth story remains intact.

Sooner or later, that party will come to an end because companies do only grow large to a certain extent. But many companies in the industry are far larger than this one. So, the road to "a lot larger" appears clear for years to come.

That makes this stock a strong buy, even if the price-to-earnings ratio is a bit higher than other stocks in the industry. The industry is historically cheap. Therefore, price-to-earnings ratios as a whole are likely to improve over time. The common stock is unlikely to return to the sky-high price-to-earnings ratio that was evident during the boom times. But a price-to-earnings ratio in the fifteen to twenty ranges in the future (on still higher earnings) is certainly within the realm of the possibilities. That means there is still a lot of capital appreciation potential in the future, despite the recent price run-up.

Risks

Any upstream company is subject to the commodity price conditions. A sustained and sharp downturn in commodity prices could materially change many assumptions given in the article.

The loss of key personnel could materially change the growth story as the future unfolds. It may change the competitive position of the company as well.

Any acquisition has the risk of overpayment or disappointing post-acquisition results. Management minimizes this risk by usually acquiring acreage near its operations. Therefore, management likely "knows" the characteristics of the acreage acquired better than would be the case of an acquisition in a whole new area or different basin.

This is an investment grade company. So, the usual upstream company financial risks are reduced, as not many upstream companies obtain an investment grade rating.