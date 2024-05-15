porcorex

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Tweedy Browne's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Tweedy Browne's regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/6/2024. Please visit our Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q4 2023.

This quarter, Tweedy Browne's 13F portfolio value increased from $2.05B to $2.13B. The number of holdings remained steady at 45. The largest position is Berkshire Hathaway at ~23% of the portfolio. The largest five individual stock positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, FMC Corporation, and Ionis Pharma. Combined, they are at ~63% of the portfolio. 25 of the 45 13F stakes are significantly large (over ~0.5% of the 13F portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article.

Tweedy Browne has released a number of investment research papers over the years and that is a valuable resource for anyone looking to learn from their value investing philosophy. Also, Christopher Browne authored the book "The Little Book of Value Investing", a great introduction.

Note: Tweedy Browne's flagship Tweedy Browne International Value Fund (MUTF:TBGVX) has a global orientation with non-US allocation at ~85% of the portfolio and cash at ~3%. The top non-US holdings not in the 13F are TotalEnergies (TTE), Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRY), BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESF), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Heineken (OTCQX:HKHHF), SOL Spa, United Overseas Bank (OTCPK:UOVEY), Diageo plc (DEO), DBS Group Holdings (OTCPK:DBSDF), Trelleborg AB (OTCPK:TBABF), DHL Group, Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Since inception (1993), annualized returns are at 8.49% compared to 6.88% for MSCI EAFE.

New Stakes:

Envista Holdings (NVST): NVST is a ~1% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$21 and ~$26 and the stock currently trades below that range at $19.17.

Stake Increases:

Bank of America (BAC), CNH Industrial (CNHI), Concentrix Corp. (CNXC), and Truist Financial (TFC): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) positions were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since before the financial crisis. It is currently their largest position at ~23% of the portfolio. Back in 2009, it was a very small 0.60% of the portfolio position. The bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $65 and $90. Q3 2016 saw a ~42% reduction at prices between $142 and $151 while the pattern reversed next quarter: ~37% increase at prices between $143 and $167. The five quarters through Q3 2021 saw a ~15% selling at prices between ~$200 and ~$292. That was followed with a ~20% reduction during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$264 and ~$319. The stock currently trades at ~$410. There was minor trimming in the last five quarters.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is currently the second largest 13F stake at ~17% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2012 at much lower prices compared to the current price of ~$172. There was a one-third reduction over the two quarters through Q1 2023 at prices between ~$83 and ~$110. That was followed by minor trimming in the last four quarters.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): JNJ is a large (top three) position in the portfolio at 8.42%. It is a long-term stake. The position was built from 400K shares to just over 4.3M shares between 2009 and 2012 at prices between $48 and $72. Since then, the stake has seen minor selling in most quarters. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $111 and $120. That was followed with a ~17% selling during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$160 and ~$180. The share count is now at ~1.13M. The stock currently trades at ~$151. Tweedy Browne is harvesting long-term gains from this position. There was minor trimming in the last five quarters.

FMC Corporation (FMC): FMC is a large 7.5% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$88 and ~$109. There was a ~20% stake increase next quarter at prices between ~$88 and ~$110. Q4 2022 saw a ~15% reduction at prices between ~$106 and ~$134. There was a 43% stake increase during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$65 and $105. That was followed by a stake doubling in the last quarter at prices between ~$50 and ~$67. The stake was decreased by 15% this quarter at prices between $50.52 and $65.45. The stock currently trades at $66.27.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF): The 7.29% KOF stake was built over the three quarters through Q2 2020 at prices between $38 and $65. Since then, the activity had been minor. Q4 2022 saw a ~18% reduction at prices between ~$58 and ~$70. That was followed by a ~13% selling during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$74 and ~$87. The stock currently trades at ~$101. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV): The 5.44% ALV position was established in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$40 and ~$82 and the stock currently trades at ~$122. There was a ~10% trimming during Q4 2022 while in the next quarter there was a ~7% increase. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

U-Haul Holding (UHAL.B): U-Haul is a ~2% of the portfolio position established during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$45 and ~$59 and the stock currently trades at $66.17. The last quarter saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$47 and ~$71. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Sealed Air (SEE): The 1.58% stake in SEE was purchased during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$38 and ~$48. There was a ~50% stake increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$31 and ~$47. The stock is now at $38.62. The last quarter also saw a ~11% stake increase. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Vertex Pharma (VRTX): The 1.31% VRTX position was established during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$338 and ~$363. The stock currently trades at ~$429. The last quarter saw a ~11% selling and that was followed with marginal trimming this quarter.

American Express (AXP), AutoZone (AZO), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Diageo plc (DEO), FedEx Corp (FDX), National Western Life (NWLI), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC): These positions (less than ~2.5% of the portfolio each) were reduced during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS): IONS is now a large (top five) ~7% of the portfolio position. It was purchased in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$30 and ~$37. There was a ~30% stake increase during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$37 and ~$47. The last four quarters saw minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$39.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Tweedy Browne's 13F stock holdings in Q1 2024:

Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q1 2024 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.