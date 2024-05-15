Peapack-Gladstone: Not A Good Pick For Value Investors

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
503 Followers

Summary

  • Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation primarily offers private banking and wealth management services in New Jersey.
  • The loan portfolio seems well-diversified but the credit quality creates a risk here.
  • Most importantly, the shares are not trading at an attractive enough level to make this risk worth taking.

Freedom Tower and Lower Manhattan from New Jersey

cmart7327

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC), incorporated in 1997 and headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, primarily offers private banking and wealth management services in New Jersey through its primary subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Bank.

There are some things to like about the

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
503 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PGC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PGC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News