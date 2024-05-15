cmart7327

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC), incorporated in 1997 and headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, primarily offers private banking and wealth management services in New Jersey through its primary subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Bank.

There are some things to like about the company, such as the structure of the loan portfolio and the strong liquidity. However, PGC doesn't represent an opportunity for value investors at this price and the credit risk here seems to outweigh the potential rewards.

Business & Portfolio

Although the bank-holding company was organized in 1997 under New Jersey law, its principal subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, was founded in 1921. It currently operates through branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union, and has private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck. According to the latest 10-K report, the company intends to start operating in NYC as it has already signed a lease for market expansion.

As of 5/14/24, its market cap is $410.6 million and per the last quarterly report, its total assets were $6.4 billion, out of which $5.3 billion were its loans, and it had $5.4 billion in deposits.

As its main source of profitability was its loan portfolio (74% of total revenue came from interest and fees on loans during the last quarter), let us take a look at its composition:

10-Q

With 34.13% in multifamily mortgages as the largest allocation, only 19.35% in commercial RE, and a decent reliance on C&I loans, this seems to be a well-diversified portfolio. However, I am skeptical of the overall credit quality here. First, 1.11% of the portfolio was rated Special Mention and a whopping 2.2% as Substandard as of March 31, 2024. Moreover, the reserve coverage ratio was 1.24% and the NPL ratio seems high at 1.3%. Last, charge-offs during 2023 amounted to 0.17% of total loans.

Performance

I believe that the long-term performance is not great here but I wouldn't call it bad; NII experienced steady growth over the years, although EPS experienced more volatility:

Data by YCharts

Its deposits have also grown significantly in the last 10 years; below are the YoY changes:

Seeking Alpha

You can, of course, see though that it has been slower in the last two years. Similarly, the loan portfolio experienced double-digit annual growth for many years, but the bank surprisingly managed to continue growing it at, more or less, the same pace recently:

Seeking Alpha

Now, more recent results reflect the current pressure Peapack-Gladstone is facing as net interest income decreased by 21.8% YoY based on the last quarterly report. Diluted EPS experienced an even greater decline, as it fell by 52.47% YoY. The worse results can be attributed to current higher deposit and whole-fund costs when compared to the first quarter of 2023. The quarterly report stated that the bank's clients have been migrating out of non-interest-bearing accounts, which has increased the competition. This is well-illustrated in the increased rate of interest-bearing liabilities, which was 3.73% as of March 31, 2024, versus 2.36% a year ago. It certainly didn't help that the yield of interest-earning assets increased from 4.54% only to 5.02%, a mere 48 bps.

On the bright side, the company's models suggest that the bank is still liability-sensitive as of March 31, 2024, and it's likely that we have reached the peak when it comes to interest rates. However, since it's now more doubtful that we'll see the Fed cutting the rate this year due to persisting inflation, the pressure on profitability may remain for the rest of 2024.

Liquidity

We also need to acknowledge how well-capitalized the company is; it recently reported that it surpassed all of the minimum requirements for being considered well-capitalized under PCA provisions and as you can see, it did so by a great margin:

10-Q

Moreover, its LDR as of March 31, 2024 was 97.8% and its non-interest deposits accounted for only 16.7% of its deposit base, making the bank's position very strong from both a liquidity and deposit stableness perspective. While non-interest-bearing deposits allow for a lower overall cost, they are also more volatile, especially these days.

Dividend & Valuation

PGC currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 0.87%. The yield is as unimpressive as the payment record so far:

Seeking Alpha

While the payout ratio is very low at 8.93% which represents the unwillingness of the management to share a large part of the profits through dividends and makes the yield not a good proxy for value, in this instance the yield manages to capture the absence of an opportunity very well.

On one hand, the price has fallen a lot since the high of 2022:

Data by YCharts

But unlike many regional bank stocks that are trading at forward earnings multiples below 10x, PGC not only has one of 14x but it's also above the 10-year mean:

Data by YCharts

This is in "contradiction" with the P/B ratio below 1 and well under the 10-year mean, of course:

Data by YCharts

But the discount to tangible equity puts things into perspective, as it is only 3.35%. It's one of these rare occasions that the market seems to assign a fair discount considering the risks associated with the portfolio. Speaking of which...

Risks

The margin of safety simply isn't enough here to outweigh the credit risk reflected in the bank's loan portfolio. With continuing uncertainty regarding profitability, I am not confident that the impact of further credit deterioration will be minimal. The provision for credit losses is too high on a relative basis when you take into account the small discount to tangible book value.

Plus, interest rates may be held steady for longer than the market anticipates, which presents another risk for PGC, albeit in the short term.

Verdict

For these reasons, I rate PGC a hold for now. A larger discount would probably make me rethink my position as the loan portfolio is otherwise structured in an attractive manner and although the business has been expanding slowly, the growth has been steady for the most part, with the loan portfolio in particular enjoying significant growth over the years. But there are surely better ways to position yourself for a shift toward lower interest rate levels today.

What's your opinion? Do you own shares of PGC? Also, let me know if this article was helpful; this means a lot. Thank you for reading!