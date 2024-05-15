Michael Vi

Zscaler Stock Fell Into A Bear Market

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) investors have endured a battering since ZS stock failed to break above the $260 resistance zone in February 2024. Following the top, ZS fell more than 35% through its recent May 2024 lows, stunning cybersecurity investors. As a result, the market digested ZS's substantial growth premium, even as the proliferation in hybrid cloud momentum should drive a long-term recovery in ZS's buying sentiments.

I urged caution in ZS stock in my previous article in late November 2023. I assessed that while Zscaler has demonstrated its market leadership in zero-trust cloud security, the market had already baked in significant optimism. Therefore, I'm not surprised by the valuation de-rating, as investors seemingly lost confidence in expensive cybersecurity plays following negative commentary from Palo Alto Networks (PANW) in early 2024.

ZS Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Given the hammering as ZS fell into a steep bear market, I also noted that ZS stock is no longer overvalued. Seeking Alpha Quant's "C" valuation grade corroborates the improvement from the "D-" rating over the past six months.

In addition, Zscaler remains a best-in-class cybersecurity SaaS growth play with an "A" growth grade. Bolstered by solid free cash flow profitability, Zscaler has executed robustly ("A+" earnings revisions grade), leading to upward earnings revisions on ZS by Wall Street.

Notwithstanding Wall Street's earnings upgrades, ZS suffered a post-earnings selloff at its previous earnings release in late February. Zscaler's second fiscal-quarter earnings release indicated solid growth momentum, as Zscaler surpassed analysts' estimates. However, with ZS overvalued as it headed into its February highs, I believe the market was justified in its valuation de-rating of ZS. In other words, the market has likely baked in significant optimism on its earnings beat, as Zscaler's billings metric suggested a growth deceleration.

As a result, I assessed that the market has turned highly cautious as we move into Zscaler's third fiscal quarter earnings release in late May. The market will likely assess whether management could telegraph a more robust improvement in its key metrics. In addition, Zscaler management could lift investor sentiments by demonstrating better-than-anticipated operating leverage, given management's caution in a March 2024 conference.

Zscaler Suffers A Growth Slowdown

ZS forward revenue growth estimates (TIKR)

As a reminder, Zscaler sounded less confident about expecting a continued surge in its profitability growth moving ahead. Accordingly, Zscaler indicated that "bottom-line expansion may not be as pronounced in the future." As a result, investors have justifiably downgraded optimism about Zscaler's land-and-expand motion. Management emphasized that it didn't assess the "existence of cybersecurity spending fatigue." However, the market likely wasn't convinced, as seen with the bear market decline in ZS over the past three months.

In addition, the market has likely reflected higher execution risks, indicating even its topline growth metrics are anticipated to decelerate. Management's optimism in reaching $5B in ARR will be scrutinized as it reconfigured its go-to-market motion with a sharper focus on "selling to large enterprises and driving platform sales." Therefore, I expect ZS to remain in the penalty zone as the market evaluates the cadence of its revised go-to-market strategy in lifting its forward billings outlook.

Zscaler is confident that its market-leading zero-trust architecture is the future of cloud security. It provided several vital metrics, underscoring traditional network security's inadequacy in today's cloud-native environment. In addition, these legacy frameworks have failed to assure companies about their abilities to prevent lateral movement, highlighting "significant containment failures." Therefore, the continued progress toward consolidation should benefit Zscaler's platform approach in the generative AI era, where data-centric AI becomes increasingly pivotal. Notwithstanding my optimism, Zscaler could be facing headwinds in the low-touch commercial market, suggesting adoption could be slower than planned. Therefore, a more robust go-to-market motion through higher-value enterprise customers must improve its revenue growth cadence. However, larger customers could have more dynamic challenges, including potentially elongated sales cycles, leading to a more volatile growth cycle.

Is ZS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ZS price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

While near-term caution on ZS stock is justified, I assessed that ZS has consolidated constructively over the past four weeks above the $160 level. As a result, ZS remains in a medium-term uptrend, forming a higher-low above its August 2023 lows ($130 level).

Therefore, buying sentiments on ZS should remain resilient if dip-buyers can help it bottom out at the current levels. Given ZS's solid execution and upward earnings revisions, I assessed that it should provide sufficient confidence as we head into Zscaler's upcoming earnings release. Given the pessimism baked into its earnings scorecard, better-than-expected guidance could reignite its uptrend continuation bias.

Therefore, I assessed it as appropriate for me to turn bullish at the current levels, urging investors to buy while ZS consolidates.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!