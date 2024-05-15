Lu Zhang

The Market Could Get Ahead Of Itself With Carvana

In the last 12 months alone, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock has grown nearly 800% in price at the time of this writing. After what was definitely a significant value opportunity in late 2022 and early 2023, I believe that the market has the potential to get ahead of itself now and begin to price in unrealistic future growth and sentiment, which is not guaranteed nor indicated by near-term guidance or consensus estimates. I believe that the present price gains have been largely a result of momentum and value investing, and while the company has begun to show positive free cash flow and reported a profit in 2023, investors should be prepared for some moderate turbulence from here on out, especially as the company's free cash flow has not moved linearly in the last 10 years, not has its net income/net loss. I believe that investors should consider that there is a significant amount of potential speculation that could start to be baked into the present price soon, and therefore, not invest heavily at this time and consider selling if holding a stake. From my analysis, I cannot see a substantial moat in operations, but it has a market-leading brand that supports a basic e-commerce platform for cars, a loan system, and vending machines for automobiles, which, while maybe the most innovative of the firm's offerings, is hardly cutting-edge design that will drive massive long-term consumer demand. The primary reason investors seem to be piling in at this time is for short-term gains related to the aforementioned momentum and value, which I will outline more on an FCF basis below. As a long-term investor, this completely contrasts with my ethos of investing in lasting moats, exposing myself to tangible competitive value.

The argument could be made that Carvana continues to reinvest in its future growth, sacrificing its net income and free cash flow at this time for higher revenues, but over the past three years, the company has reported a -14.5% revenue growth rate on average, indicating challenges here. Nonetheless, total revenue relative to the stock price is one of the company's core strengths, with $11,226 million reported TTM and a price-to-sales ratio of just 1.1 on a forward basis. That doesn't convince me, though. I think that the massive growth in sentiment at the moment could be attributed to a point of inflection as well as value; it was only over the past two years that investors have been able to see the first net profit and free cash flow. Therefore, beware that these investors don't get ahead of themselves. After all, the TTM price / cash flow ratio is 14.11, and the TTM P/E GAAP ratio is 74.

Its Market Position Presents Long-Term Promise, But Still Monitor Earnings Growth Carefully

What Carvana has going for it is that it is the largest company of its kind, with a market cap of $23.92bn. Here is a breakdown of the core players in the field:

CarMax (KMX): Market cap of $11.28bn AutoNation (AN): Market cap of $6.62bn Vroom (VRM): Market cap of $22.27m

Inevitably, because of its size, Carvana is in quite a useful position in that it can continue to capitalize on its moat in resources and brand. This is where I believe that investors may be able to reap some long-term rewards because Carvana has the market lead, and it is still quite early days for the company. Any investment now has the potential to grow substantially over a decade or more, but this is uncertain. The valuation moving forward remains the core concern alongside a fundamentally uncompelling operational profile; investors have to watch the market closely because any loss in the leadership position would significantly induce volatility the closer it begins to trade to intrinsic value. I think that the core concern still remains that Carvana won't deliver stable earnings growth to support its present valuation. I believe that for the present price to be warranted, the earnings need to be delivered consistently from here on out. Earnings misses or reported net losses could cause heavy downside.

The Value Opportunity Is Coming To An End

My personal opinion is that this is the kind of company that is unlikely to sustain a long-term premium above intrinsic value. In line with consensus estimates provided by Seeking Alpha, adjusted for my own estimation, I believe that an FCF CAGR of around 12.5% is about as high as the company could achieve over the next 10 years. If this is input into a discounted cash flow model, the stock appears to be selling 12.72% below intrinsic value. That's good on the surface, but I believe that it doesn't take into account the full picture, including a level of speculation that could drive the price higher than $135. I believe we are nearing the end of the value opportunity that appeared in late 2022, and so investors need to prepare for speculation to occur now before an inevitable correction depending on how far above intrinsic value the stock has become.

Author's Model

In my model, I used a 10% discount rate, as that is my low-end annual total portfolio return expectation, and a 4% terminal stage FCF annual growth rate, in line with U.S. inflation. The model is an optimistic outcome and is highly dependent on whether the company chooses to or can maintain a 10% FCF margin for the next 10 years.

In addition, consider the following chart, which shows the opportunity that investors have capitalized on over the past 2 years, which is now coming to an end:

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Key Elements

Carvana has been on an immense 800% rally over the last 12 months. Largely, this was a result of an inflection on net income and free cash flow positivity reported, as well as a very low valuation that occurred in late 2022/2023. Now, the value opportunity is largely gone, and investors should prepare for momentum to drive the investment to speculative levels.

I estimate an intrinsic value for Carvana stock based on optimistic future FCF growth and FCF margin retention of around $135, indicating a present 12.7% upside still to go. Investors may want to ride the stock a little higher if they have been invested for a year or more, but I would seriously consider getting out now.

This is clearly the culmination of a pure value and momentum price trade; the moat and business excellence of this company are not strong enough for long-term holding, in my opinion, and the company is unlikely to deliver alpha over a long time horizon based on operational value in the field.