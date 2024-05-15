CVS Health: Secure Dividend And Upside Potential Presents Compelling Opportunity

Summary

  • CVS Health's recent earnings miss and revised guidance caused a steep sell-off in the stock, which now may present a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
  • Despite the miss, the company saw positive growth in total revenues and medical memberships during the quarter.
  • The decline in cash from operations puts the dividend safety under some pressure, but it remains secure with projected cash from operations of $10.5 billion.
  • CVS offers investors double-digit upside to my price target of $76, slightly above Wall Street's price target of $71.

CVS Pharmacy

Juanmonino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I'm not sure how many investors currently hold CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for the growth or the dividend, but with the recent drop in share price, some may be left wondering if the dividend

Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

