There are no guarantees of making money on any given investment. The following quote from Peter Lynch comes to mind:

In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten.

Buying high-quality dividend growth stocks while they are on sale tends to produce optimal investment outcomes. Sometimes, these outcomes are slowly realized. Other times, the results materialize faster than expected.

One such example of the latter came with California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). When I last covered the water utility with a buy rating in March, I was impressed by CWT's status as a Dividend King. I also was optimistic that the 2021 General Rate Case would play out mostly in favor of the company. Not to mention that shares looked to be deeply undervalued.

Since my last buy rating in March, shares have bounced 17% higher versus the S&P 500 index's (SP500) 2% gains. This sizable outperformance was driven by both the broader rally in utilities and what was a positive 2021 General Rate Case decision.

Today, I'm going to be reaffirming my buy rating. Succinctly, the 2021 General Rate Case decision provides more visibility for the company's earnings moving forward. Combined with capital investment plans, this should translate into healthy diluted EPS growth in the years to come. Finally, my fair value estimate is moderately greater than it was in March.

CWT's Near Future Just Became Less Uncertain

Less than a week after the publication of my previous article, CWT received good news: The final decision of the California Public Utilities Commission was approved on March 7 on the 2021 General Rate Case.

This decision authorized CWT to invest roughly $1.2 billion from 2021 through 2024 in water system infrastructure projects. This was 86% of what CWT requested per opening remarks from VP of Rate and Regulatory Affairs Greg Milleman during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call. Since $855 million was invested between 2021 and 2023, this is why the company anticipates that $380 million in capital investments will be made in 2024.

Another positive from the 2021 GRC decision was the additional $83 million of COVID funds that CWT secured from the State of California. This will be used to help customers with past due balances that date back to the COVID-19 pandemic between June 16, 2021, and December 31, 2022.

There was only one downside to the 2021 GRC decision. That was the dismissal of CWT's request for authorization to modify a previously approved PFAS expense balancing account to include capital investments related to PFAS compliance. Fortunately, this was dismissed without prejudice, which will allow the company to file a separate application per Chairman and CEO Marty Kropelnicki's remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

In the meantime, CWT stood by its commitment to invest $215 million in PFAS treatment to complete these projects as quickly as possible. Per Kropelnicki, $12 million to $20 million will be spent this year on PFAS treatment. The company anticipates that this will ramp up as it enters the implementation period in the coming couple of years.

Even if CPUC doesn't approve this item on a separate item, CWT also has filed lawsuits to hold PFAS manufacturers financially responsible for the costs of testing and treatment. The company is also pursuing grants to help minimize the financial burden on its customers.

The bet is that these measures and complying with the new maximum contaminant levels set by the U.S. Environment Protection Agency last month can recover these costs.

In light of this news, CWT unsurprising had a very impressive first quarter. The company's operating revenue soared by 106.5% year-over-year to $270.7 million during the quarter. That was $86.9 million greater than the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha.

This was driven by the 2021 GRC decision. Most of this operating revenue growth was driven by an additional $80.7 million in interim rates memorandum account or IRMA. Another $31.7 million was derived from the Monterey Style Water Revenue Mechanism or MWRAM. Finally, the Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanism deferred in previous reporting periods accounted for $13.9 million of the increase per CFO Jim Lynch's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

CWT posted $1.21 in diluted EPS for the first quarter, which was up substantially from the diluted loss per share of $0.40 in the year-ago period. That was $0.77 better than the analyst consensus according to Seeking Alpha. This was made possible by the company's operating revenue growth far exceeding total operating expenses growth (29.8% to $192.9 million) in the quarter. That is how diluted EPS skyrocketed during the quarter.

The 2021 GRC decision should have a positive impact on CWT's regulated rate base growth. CWT is forecasting that this will compound by 7.3% in 2024 to almost $2.4 billion and by another 4.7% to ~$2.5 billion in 2025.

This is why the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is for diluted EPS to soar by 241.8% to $3.11 in 2024 (including deferred operating revenue from 2023). The booking of deferred revenue from 2023 will have a negative impact in 2024. This is why the analyst consensus predicts that diluted EPS will drop by 23.5% to $2.38 in 2025. But with the 2021 GRC set to be in the rearview by 2026, the analyst consensus is forecasting a 9.7% bounce in diluted EPS to $2.61.

CWT remains well-positioned financially. According to FAST Graphs, the debt-to-capital ratio is 37.6%. This is comfortably better than the 60% that rating agencies prefer to see from the industry. That's why if CWT had a credit rating, the Zen Research Terminal believes the effective credit rating would be BBB+ (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details were from CWT's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and CWT's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation.

Boosting My Fair Value To $60+ A Share

CWT isn't as much of a value proposition as it was in March, but it looks to still offer value at the current $53 share price (as of May 14, 2024).

Adjusting for the $1.21 in diluted EPS in Q1, the $3.11 diluted EPS consensus is baking in $1.90 in diluted EPS for the rest of the year. I'll also weigh the $2.38 2025 diluted EPS analyst consensus at 25%, which would give a forward 12-month earnings input of $2.495.

CWT's forward P/E ratio of 21.2 is well below its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 31.8. The extremely low interest rates that supported this valuation multiple are likely not going to return. So, I believe that an adjustment of two standard deviations lower to 25.4 is a reasonable assumption for fair value in the years to come.

Plugging that valuation multiple into my earnings input, I get a fair value of just over $63 a share. That would equate to a 16% discount to fair value, which could justify another moderate rally in the share price. If CWT returned to this valuation multiple and grew as predicted, 30%+ cumulative total returns could be ahead through 2026.

Expecting More High-Single-Digit Dividend Growth

CWT's 2.1% forward dividend yield registers well below the 3.8% median forward yield of the utilities sector. This earns it a D- grade for forward dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System (although this yield isn't all that low for a water utility). The company's 57-year dividend growth streak is enough for an A+ grade for dividend consistency from the Quant System, though.

It also looks like there is plenty of room for the dividend to keep growing in the quarters to come. CWT's 49% diluted EPS payout ratio comes in much less than the 75% diluted EPS payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry.

Provided the $0.28 quarterly dividend per share is maintained through Q1 2025, the water utility would pay $1.12 in dividends per share in the next four quarters. Stacked up against my $2.495 earnings input, this would be just a 44.9% forward diluted EPS payout ratio. That should lead to more high-single-digit annual dividend raises like the most recent 7.7% boost that was announced in January.

Risks To Consider

CWT is a quality business, but it has a risk profile that may not be for everyone. Since I don't see any new risks from my view, I will reiterate some from earlier pieces.

As I noted in my previous article, 90%+ of consolidated operating revenue in 2023 was derived from California. The 2021 GRC was a reminder that regulators can gum up the works. If there is too much uncertainty around a rate case in California or a negative regulatory outcome, this could disincentivize additional investments from CWT. That could weigh on the company's future growth prospects.

Additionally, CWT's operations in California could make it especially vulnerable to natural disasters, such as wildfires or earthquakes. Either of these events could interrupt service to customers and weigh on the company's results. CWT's infrastructure could also be damaged beyond the amounts for which it is commercially insured.

Lastly, the company could be a target for attempted cyber breaches. If CWT's IT networks are breached, this could disrupt the company's operations and potentially result in sizable litigation against it.

Summary: There's Still A Buy Case To Be Made

As much as CWT has rallied since my previous article, another rally of similar magnitude to reach my fair value estimate could be ahead. Including the company's dividend, I believe 20%+ total returns would be justified in the next 12 months alone.

As interest rates begin to make their way down, I expect sentiment to improve and the valuation multiple to expand to make this happen. Thus, I'm reiterating my buy rating today.