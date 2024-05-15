Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cash Flow Venue as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Flashpop/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

An ~8% dividend yield and 8.4x P/FFO ratio would often suggest liquidity issues (endangered dividend), inconsistent management decisions, or some major tenant problems. However, this is not the case for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), as the Company has solid liquidity, strong lease agreements, and a transparent portfolio reorganization strategy - reflected in its investment activities.

The market overestimated the impact of the Company's headwinds on its growth prospects and long-term ability to generate cash flows, leaving the business heavily undervalued relative to other triple net lease REITs.

EPR currently offers the best risk-to-reward ratio in the entire REIT sector, with a clear path to double-digit total returns.

Introduction

EPR is a diversified experiential REIT that specializes in properties like theatres, eat & play venues, fitness & wellness centers, skiing resorts, waterparks, etc.

For context, let's go back to 2020 marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing limitations. The pandemic took its toll on most sectors of the economy, and while it led to accelerated growth rates for some (e.g., e-commerce), it hurt EPR tenants and EPR itself. In this regard, the theatre segment is particularly important, with EPR holding 165 theatre properties out of 288 of its experiential portfolio.

They are currently leased to 17 operators, two of which (AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) and Regal) accounted for about 25.2% of the REIT's revenue in Q1 2024.

The tenants' problems naturally translate into problems for the property owner, which forced EPR to cut its $0.3825 dividend per share (DPS) in May 2020. Payments resumed in July 2021 at $0.25 DPS.

That said, I believe EPR currently offers one of the best risk-to-reward ratios in the entire REIT sector, especially for income-oriented investors who value regular dividend payments. Please review some key figures below before we dive deeper into this business and the reasons why I recently added EPR to my portfolio.

Own compilation based on EPR's Investor Presentation and Seeking Alpha

#1 Theatre Segment Recovery

Firstly, I would like to address the major concern, i.e., the theatre segment, whose problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are the reason why EPR is so heavily discounted.

As mentioned earlier, this segment is one of the pillars of EPR's business, as two of the TOP 3 tenants are cinema operators, which account for about 25.2% of the Company's revenues, and the entire segment generates ~37% Adj. EBITDAre. The COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted US box office revenue, and thus, the condition of theatre operators – EPR's tenants. However, despite ongoing economic uncertainty (high interest rates, high inflation, etc.), the annual US box office saw a dynamic recovery in 2021 – 2023.

EPR Properties - Investor Presentation

Nevertheless, as many investors rightly point out, many operators are still struggling, with more outlets closing. A natural result of declining supply (fewer and fewer outlets) and rising demand (dynamic box office recovery with a positive outlook) is the traffic concentration of consumers within key, most popular venues.

That includes EPR outlets, of which as many as 98% are in the top 50% of US box office, and together generate 8% of North American box offices. In addition, they also offer numerous amenities (69% have reclining seats, 80% have enhanced food and beverage, and 56% have large format premium screens like IMAX). Both EPR and the operators of its outlets understand that movie night is not just about watching a film but also other supplementary features creating a holistic experience.

At the same time, EPR has long indicated as part of its strategic objectives its desire to reduce theatre properties, which it is successfully doing by divesting the least productive units (three vacant theatre properties in 2022, three vacant and two operating theatre properties in 2023, and one vacant theatre property in Q1 2024). The above is aimed at reorganizing the portfolio, increasing the segment's quality by focusing on the most productive establishments, and reducing the risk of operations by promoting a diversified portfolio structure.

The result of the Company's actions and the rebound in the sector is a return to a pre-pandemic rent coverage ratio for the theatre segment, which amounted to 1.7x in 2023 (as well as in 2019). This demonstrates the relatively high quality of EPR's theatre portfolio, given that the US box office still has some catching up to do.

To conclude this point, I would like to quote EPR’s CEO – Greg Silvers, and his comment shared during Citi's 2024 Global Property Conference on the theatre segment, and especially AMC’s risk of filing for bankruptcy:

“Again, you probably wouldn’t hear this from most landlords, but beginning in ’20, we’ve been encouraging AMC to file. Again, because clean up your balance sheet. The business is recovering, the business looks nice, you have a bad balance sheet. (…) We’re very comfortable with how we’re going to end up as a result of that. (…) Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Regal have some of the best balance sheets in the experiential area. I mean, fantastic. They fixed in all their problems. AMC is the only one out there, we’d just relatively like them to go ahead and get it done, because that’s how comfortable we are with our lease structure and how important our assets are to them”

#2 Portfolio Reorganization & Investment Guidance

The Company’s current strategy regarding its portfolio promotes further diversification across various segments of the experiential properties sector.

EPR Properties - Investor Presentation

EPR intends to develop non-theatre and non-education business segments. Management's declarations are reflected in the actual investment decisions of recent years.

EPR Properties - 10-K FY 2023

Investments made in 2023 were focused on non-theatrical business segments, particularly fitness & wellness, with total capital expenditures of $269.4 million.

During Q1 2024, EPR invested a total of $85.7m. This expenditure was allocated towards several initiatives, including the acquisition of Water Safari Resort in New York for $33.4m and the procurement of land for two Andretti Karting build-to-suit eat & play developments in Kansas and Illinois – $14.7m. Additionally, investment spending for the quarter supported experiential build-to-suit development and redevelopment projects.

The portfolio reorganization will continue, as 2024 investment spending and disposition guidance assume $200 – 300m and $50 – 75m, respectively. The investment spending guidance may not seem like a lot, especially compared to 2022 ($402.5m), however, it actually reflects the management’s intention to remain more selective in terms of EPR’s investments. Such approach is connected with a higher interest rates environment and, thus, a higher cost of capital, which makes it harder for REITs to secure positive spreads on their investments.

That’s why I view the management’s selective approach positively – at least until the Company’s cost of capital improves. EPR’s size allows it to take such a course as each investment still moves the needle for the Company (unlike some large REITs that have to acquire numerous properties, even during such an economic environment, just to keep the ball rolling). It also ensures better portfolio quality and supports the portfolio reorganization process.

#3 High, Growing, And Well-Covered Dividend

EPR currently offers ~8.0% dividend yield with a below-industry average AFFO payout ratio of 65.6% (TTM). Moreover, the Company recently increased its monthly dividend by 3.6% to $0.285 per share, constituting a second increase since payments renewal in 2021.

Upon presenting Q1 2024 results, the Company confirmed its 2024 guidance of FFOAA per diluted common share growth of 3.2% increase at the midpoint over 2023, and its CEO Greg Silvers presented an outlook coherent with the Company’s actions and communications:

“During the first quarter, we continued the positive momentum we experienced last year, as we focus on driving long-term reliable earnings growth, (…). We are pleased to continue to source attractive relationship-based opportunities to deploy capital into experiential assets across our target experiential property types. We remain disciplined in an ongoing uncertain environment and with our progress to date and supported by our strong liquidity position, we are confirming investment spending guidance for the year.”.

Dividends will be supported by predictable cash flows generated through a reliable and recession-resistant business model. It’s worth highlighting that EPR has a 12-year weighted average lease term on its properties, while most of them are structured as triple-net leases that require tenants to cover a substantial amount of costs related to operating and maintenance of the property (incl. property taxes and insurance). EPR's contracts also include rent escalations of generally 1.5% - 2% each year or 7.5%-10% every five years, which again – may not seem like a lot, but it adds up over time and heavily impacts the bottom line.

Moreover, EPR upholds strong liquidity. At the end of Q1 2024, the Company held $59.5m in cash and had not utilized any of its $1.0b unsecured revolving credit facility. Its debt totaled $2.8b, with all fixed rates (either initially or through interest rate swaps) standing at a weighted average of 4.3%. EPR has a well-laddered debt maturity profile, with just $136.6m maturities in 2024 and a weighted average debt maturity of 4.0 years.

EPR Properties - Investor Presentation

#4 Valuation

Being an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that generally is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking within a specific peer group.

Nevertheless, there are some limitations connected to this method, which market participants should be aware of:

some entities operate within such a specific field that identifying an academically representative, publicly traded peer group with comparable scale, profitability, etc. may not always be easy or even possible, most valuation inputs derived from private market deals are not publicly disclosed and are unavailable even within specialistic databases. Moreover, considering the scale and leading position of a valued entity (in this case EPR), searching for comparable transactions within the private market is futile.

With that being said, please review the reference group presented in the table below.

Entity Reference rationale P/FFO (TTM) EPR Properties - 8.4x VICI Properties (VICI) Triple net lease REIT with a gaming and experiential properties portfolio 11.7x Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Triple net lease REIT with a gaming portfolio 12.2x Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Triple net lease REIT 15.4x Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Triple net lease REIT 15.1x NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) Triple net lease REIT 13.0x Click to enlarge

There are numerous metrics available for a company valuation, with EV/EBITDA being a rule of thumb for most sectors. However, in REIT analysis, FFO and AFFO indicators are more appropriate - depending on the instance. I chose P/FFO as this metric is standardized, meaning that different companies will use a standard formula (making them easier to compare), unlike P/AFFO which is more suited for financial performance assessment.

VICI and GLPI (the largest entities included in terms of AFFO or market cap.) focus on asset classes generally being viewed as riskier than ADC, EPRT, or NNN, which concentrate on single-tenant service/retail-oriented properties, which may be the reason for lower valuation multiples.

Nevertheless, each of these entities has a well-established position within its field and triple net lease structures - just like EPR. All of them trade on a double-digit P/FFO multiple. One could believe that such a low valuation of EPR could be connected to some liquidity issues (endangered dividend), inconsistent management decisions, or some major tenant issues. However, as presented in previous sections, this is not the case for EPR.

I believe that the market overestimated the impact of the Company's headwinds on its growth prospects and long-term ability to generate cash flows. Its P/FFO multiple appreciation just to the lowest possible double-digit level of 10.0x would already mean a ~19% upside. Considering other triple net lease REITs multiples, as well as EPR's well-structured lease agreements, strong financial situation, and a clear strategy for the years to come, I view this as a highly realistic scenario.

Risk Factors

Naturally, the worst-case scenario for EPR would be another COVID-like event, leading to rigorous restrictions and reintroducing social distancing rules.

I also expect a short-term increase in stock price volatility in case AMC files for bankruptcy, however, considering Greg Silver's confidence in their lease structures, the mission-critical character of leased assets, and previous success with handling Regal, EPR's value proposition should remain intact.

Nonetheless, any potential tenant issues are a risk factor one has to consider. I would abandon my bullish perspective in case of headwinds significantly impacting EPR's financial performance and ability to sustain its dividend.

The Enterprise gradually reorganizes its property portfolio, being consistent with management's declarations. I highly value such coherence and clear communication. Therefore, I wish to see the above actions and a selective approach upheld, at least until market conditions shift. In case of inconsistent acquisitions or dispositions, my bullish attitude would change - depending on their character.

Conclusion

To summarize, after reviewing the Company's financial and business situation, investment outlook, and the management's attitude toward the crucial concerns, I have a bullish perspective on its future.

EPR currently offers the best risk-to-reward ratio in the entire REIT sector, with a clear path to double-digit total returns resulting from:

multiple appreciation,

AFFO growth derived from further acquisitions with positive spreads, and annual rent escalations,

high, growing, and well-covered dividends especially attractive for income-oriented investors.

I've recently added EPR to my portfolio and intend to monitor closely its financial condition, investment activity, and the management's communication regarding the strategy and market environment to evaluate my current views.