alexsl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is experiencing a round of selling pressure following a quarterly earnings release showing that the Chinese e-commerce company’s net profit figures came in much weaker than expected. For the fiscal fourth-quarter period, Alibaba reported revenues of $30.7 billion (or 221.9 billion yuan), which did surpass consensus estimates of $30.37 billion (or 219.66 billion yuan) expected. However, the report also revealed significant weaknesses in net profits at $452 million (or 3.27 billion yuan), which indicates a massive annualized decline of more than 86% when compared to the 23.52 billion yuan figure that was reported during the same period last year.

Quarterly Earnings Figures (Alibaba)

Unfortunately, it would seem that these negative earnings figures could not have been released at a worse time for Alibaba shareholders. Of course, last year was an incredibly turbulent period for BABA share valuations (with annual declines of 15%) and the stock is now trading lower by more than 75.1% relative to Alibaba’s October 2020 highs. In part, these declines were spurred by the added uncertainties that began to develop following Alibaba's decision to split the company into six individual units, the Taobao T-Mall Commerce Group, Cloud Intelligence Group, Digital Media & Entertainment Group, Local Service Group, Global Digital Commerce Group, and Cainiao Smart Logistics. Essentially, the goal of these restructuring plans was to create a more streamlined business structure within each of these organizations. Given the sustained declines in share prices that followed, it remains clear that the market was largely unconvinced by these strategic approaches, and Alibaba’s most recent earnings report seems to confirm these prior suspicions in a more objective manner.

BABA: Monthly Moving Averages (Income Generator via TradingView)

Using BABA’s long-term chart histories, we can see exactly how these events unfolded. After reaching elevated share price valuations of $319.32, the stock has seen nearly continuous declines (with almost nothing to be seen in the way of upside corrections) in the months and years that followed. BABA is currently trading firmly below its 20-week, 50-week, and 100-week exponential moving averages and there are essentially no significant bullish signals that suggest a bullish reversal might be imminent. Moreover, monthly indicator readings in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are holding near the midpoint of the histogram and this ultimately suggests that share prices can still continue moving lower without becoming oversold near-term.

BABA: Monthly Trend Activity (Income Generator via TradingView)

Looking at the same charting timeframe with a different set of indicators, the situation does not look much better as share prices have not yet hit the lower Bollinger Band and the mildly positive indicator readings in the monthly Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are offset by the fact that the indicator’s moving averages are flatlining while continuing to hold below the signal line. Overall, these signals suggest a period of consolidation rather than growing potential for an upside breakout in share prices.

BABA: Early Moving Average Breaks (Income Generator via TradingView)

On the positive side, shorter-term time frames offer slightly better evidence to suggest that an upside breakout might be in the early stages of development. Specifically, we can already see a bullish breach of the 20-week and 50-week exponential moving averages. In part, this is simply due to the fact that stagnating share prices have caused these exponential moving averages to essentially flatline (making upside breaks much easier to accomplish). However, these early upside breaks are still present here, and this does begin to imply that bullish momentum has been established.

BABA: Daily Trend Activity (Income Generator via TradingView)

When we move down to the daily charts, we start to see what might be the best evidence of a possible bullish reversal in BABA share prices. Daily indicator readings in the MACD have moved into positive territory in a much more convincing manner, and recent gains in price action have sent valuations toward the top of the daily Bollinger Band. Of course, the latter event would be expected to show near-term gains, but the rest of this stock’s chart activity is so devoid of bullish signals that this actually starts to look encouraging. When we combine this factor with the trend signals present in the daily MACD indicator, it is clear that we should begin to identify potential resistance zones which can be monitored going forward.

BABA: Decisive Moving Average Breaks (Income Generator via TradingView)

With respect to exponential moving average activity on the daily chart, we can see that share prices have already overcome the periodic moving average cluster (which includes the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages. On this panel, we have also plotted the daily RSI reading (which has started to develop its own bullish trend). Specific readings in the daily RSI indicator have also fallen back toward the midpoint of the chart’s histogram and this suggests that share prices have the potential to continue moving higher without becoming overbought near-term.

BABA: Fibonacci Retracement Levels (Income Generator via TradingView)

When dealing with a stock that is characterized by long-term declines, we can use Fibonacci retracement analysis in order to identify potential resistance zones that might be encountered if share prices are able to revert back toward their historical averages. Looking at the dominant trending move, we can use the October 2020 highs of $319.32 as our primary basis point and the long-term October 2022 lows of $58.01 as the trend’s endpoint. With these metrics in place, we can see that the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (located at $121.19) also coincides nicely with the double-top resistance zone that is currently located in the lower $120s (which was tested in July 2022 and again in January 2023).

Of course, this is a confluence of technical signals that would be quite significant if BABA shares are able to surpass this level to the topside. At that stage, we might be prepared to change our outlook stance based on the idea that the dominant bear-trend has reached a point of completion. From there, the next levels of resistance would be found at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the aforementioned downward price move (located at $159.05) and the 50% retracement (located at $189.65). Additional upside targets would include the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (located at $220.26) and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (located at $263.82).

On balance, however, there is simply not enough evidence to suggest that the long-term declines (and the following period of sideways consolidation) have fully reached an endpoint. We have outlined potential price zones for traders to monitor in the event that upside momentum starts to build in the weeks ahead. But when we combine these technical signals with the highly disorganized strategic directions that are clearly visible within the company and with the dramatic deterioration in Alibaba’s ability to secure growth in net income, we believe that the potential for sustainable gains in BABA share prices remains weak (at best). As a result, we recommend exiting long positions on short-term periods of strength so that traders can gain better stock exposure elsewhere.