allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

Since 1981, interest rates and inflation have been declining and the investment environment has been deflationary. However, from 1999 to 2008, in the wake of the Tech Bubble environment, we experienced an inflationary cycle which led to major moves in gold and energy.

The chart below shows gold futures prices since 2000. Gold prices have recently broken above the $2000/oz. level and appear poised to move higher and potentially meaningfully higher.

chart of gold prices since 2000 (Yahoo.finance.com Comex gold futures contract)

Since the early 1980s, in combination with the academic arguments for the Modern Portfolio Theory advanced by Nobel Laureates Harry Markowitz and William Sharp, the 60% equity 40% asset allocation has been become the de facto asset allocation gold standard to portfolio management. “60/40 became the baseline investment strategy for pension funds, endowment funds, and high-net-worth individuals as well as retail investors. Wealth advising firms built the portfolios of many millions of customers around this simple rule nothing succeeds like success. The 60/40 portfolio was a success on both risk and return measures and on widespread adoption.”

However, the component values for both stocks and bonds argue against the 60/40 portfolio today. Furthermore, the current inflationary cycle suggests commodities like gold and oil should outperform the S&P 500 for the remainder of the decade. For this reason, we have been advising customers to tilt their portfolios to a 25% cash, 25% commodities, 25% stock, 25% bond allocation or 25-25-25-25 allocation for higher income, greater inflation protection and lower capital risk.

The chart below shows a cyclical delineation of inflationary environments and deflationary environments every 10-20 years since 1870. Based on the resurgence of inflation, and today’s overvaluation of equities, gold should outperform the S&P 500 over the next several years as it did in the 1970s and the 1999 – 2011 inflationary cycles. With the massive central bank accommodation that followed the pandemic, tremendous liquidity is available for investment in gold in the years ahead.

inflationary and deflationary cycles since 1870 (longtermtrends.net)

With inflation numbers not declining to the 2% range as the Federal Reserve has predicted and the S&P 500 sporting a Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings multiple “CAPE” of 32.98, we expect that commodities and gold will see larger allocations as the investing world de-emphasizes the 60/40 model in the years ahead.

Below is a snip of Robert Shiller’s dataset showing the CAPE at 32.98, a level over the 1929 highs but below the 2000 peak of 43.

CAPE data set from Robert Shiller (yale.edu)

History of Gold Moves

Below is a chart of gold prices with the moves for gold highlighted for the 1970 and 1999-2011 inflationary periods where gold prices moved a staggering 1834% during the 1970s and 612% during the early 2000s.

Gold's Inflationary Cycle Rallies (Macrotrends.net Income Growth Advisory)

Gold looks like it can continue to push higher. John Paulson told David Rubenstein last year that he though gold could enjoy a larger move than during the post Great Financial Crisis period because then the Fed liquidity went to repair bank balance sheets and this post-COVID accommodation saw surplus liquidity flow into the public’s personal accounts. If gold begins to attract investor interest over the coming years as a currency alternative, inflation hedge, and high return investment, upside on the order of $3195/oz. to $5325/oz. (3x and 5x the 2015 low of $1065/oz.) Such a move could be achieved as asset allocators add gold as part of a commodity allocation as the 60/40 is revised to a more suitable allocation strategy like the 25-25-25-25 in the years ahead.

Our Past Gold Calls:

In August 2019 and September 2019 I wrote two letters where I recommended gold. We also advised exiting gold in August of 2020. During that period from September 9th 2019 to August 7th 2020, GLD -- the SPDR Gold Trust – rose 35%, GDX – the Van Eck Gold Miners ETF – rose 55%, and SLV the iShares Silver Trust – rose 55%.

The five-year chart below shows the move in the GLD SPDR Gold Trust, which owns gold bars as opposed to gold stocks. We identified the period of our earlier recommendation from September 2019 to August 2020. We also see the chart has been basing and now is breaking out to the upside.

five year gold chart (IBKR Trader Workstation IGA comments)

Below is a chart of the GLD- SPDR Gold Trust (in red and green bars), the GDX Van Eck Gold Miners ETF (the green line), and the SLV iShares Silver Trust (the gray line). All three are correlated and should rise; however, there are important distinctions between each ETF. GLD owns the actual metal and is correlated with the price of gold. GDX owns gold stocks. Gold mining shares should rise as the price of the metal appreciates because the gross margin earned by a miner will expand rapidly as the price of the metal increases. The gold spot price has risen this year from $2076/oz. to 2369/oz. or 14.1% this year. This will drive rapid earnings growth in gold stocks, which are lagging the actual metal’s appreciation as of May 14th . The silver to gold ratio historically expands during bull markets, and consequently, we expect silver to appreciate with gold and could outperform in the months and years ahead.

The chart below shows how in 2020, gold stocks shown through the GDX outperformed the gold shown through the GLD bar chart into August 2020 when we exited our positions. Likewise, there was similar outperformance in silver shown through SLV (gray line) from the COVID March low until our August 2020 exit. Today, we would own all three ETFs for a diversified participation in the precious metals space as part of a commodity allocation for a diversified portfolio.

Five year chart of GLD, GDX and SLV (yahoo.finance.com)

We believe that momentum is a primary factor in quantitative investing. Consequently, the longer this rally persists, the more likely gold, gold stocks, and precious metals will enjoy growing investor participation. This anticipated tactical allocation and momentum buying will combine with growing central bank investments in gold by central banks, most notably the Bank of China.

Below is a chart of gold purchases by China over the last 3 years.

bar chart of Chinese gold purchases (tradingeconomics.com )

Conclusion:

The 60/40 model is losing its appeal. Other assets like commodities and money markets should see growing allocations during this inflationary cycle as was the case in the 1970s and the 1999 to 2011 period when gold and oil had significant moves and the S&P 500 performed poorly.

Gold appears to be a likely beneficiary of asset allocation re-balances and tactical allocations because central banks are buying gold, gold is a proven hedge against inflation, and gold performs well during periods of war and geopolitical unrest.

Gold should also enjoy increased sponsorship as gold, gold stocks, silver, and other precious metals are easily purchased through ETFs. If inflation remains stubbornly high, gold should outperform as financial assets will likely underperform and gold is emerging as a new safe-haven investment in a time of domestic and international unrest. Lastly, with computerized trading and asset allocation programs dominating the investment landscape, we believe the growing momentum in gold and gold stock prices will become a feedback loop where buying begets further buying.

While we cannot accurately estimate future prices for gold in the future, we do believe that three to five times gold’s 2015 low price of $1065/oz could lead to prices from $3195/oz. to $5335/oz. in the years ahead. From today’s closing price of $2367/oz., those estimates imply upside of 35% to 125% in the 2020s.

As a fan of hedge fund icon John Paulson, who made $5 billion investing in gold in 2011, and for the reasons we have detailed in this letter, we believe this is an excellent opportunity to add gold, gold stocks and precious metals to your portfolio for the next few months and or years.