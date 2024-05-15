Natali_Mis

Investment Thesis

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares have plummeted more than 82% over the last three years underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 108%.

Seeking Alpha

Despite this underperformance, the company is making considerable strides forward in its preclinical and clinical trials and it has a very promising pipeline which it enhanced through its recent collaboration with Bristol Myers. Although the company’s pipeline offers a high growth potential, it is subject to the success of clinical trials which itself translates to a risk profile. Further, the company’s financials are weak and this alludes to weak fundamentals which must improve before we can see considerable bullish signals. Given this background, I find this company to have a balanced risk-reward profile, which calls for a hold decision as we assess the company’s developments and how fruitful they will be in catalyzing a bullish trajectory.

Company Overview

This company is a clinical-stage genome editing company that is at the forefront of genome editing technology. Its mission is to translate the power and potential of CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a genome editing systems into a robust pipeline treatment for a broad class of diseases. Its current research is concentrated on hemoglobinopathies and in vivo editing targeting hematopoietic stem cells and other tissue types.

The company is also making some strides in the field of oncology where it is advancing cellular therapy assets through partnerships such as the alpha-beta T-cells medicine with Bristol Myers and gamma-delta T-cell medicines with Immatics N.V. The company’s developments in the rapidly evolving field of genomic medicine position them as key player in the future of healthcare.

Chart First

From a technical perspective, let us look at the price charts and assess what the outlook is. To begin with, since 2022, this stock appears to be in a consolidation phase. This is a state where we have to be patient for a clear breakout on either side depending on the catalysts.

TradingView

Let’s dive deeper and look at technical indicators to get a clear picture of these stock price actions. First off, the RSI stands at 38.9 which shows that it is slightly above the oversold region, and it has been moving within a narrow range between 30-50 further affirming that this stock is consolidating. In addition, it is far from the overbought region of 70 which indicates that this stock has a strong upside potential should there be positive catalysts.

Market Screener

Finally, the MACD is currently near the signal line at -0.6 and flattening together with the signal line near the zero mark, which is a sign of neutral outlook. This further signals that this stock is consolidating, and its outlook is neutral.

Market Screener

In conclusion, based on technical indicators, EDIT is a consolidation phase that signifies a neutral outlook, and therefore a hold decision is justified based on technical analysis.

Financials

EDIT's financial health is not very attractive because it is characterized by a lack of profitability, negative cash flows, and cash burn. First off, the company has a 3-year revenue CAGR of -8.8% which is very unpleasant. However, its financial status improved in 2023 with its revenue increasing from $20 million in 2022 to $78 million in 2023 and its net losses improving from -1118.26% in 2022 to -196.13% in 2023. This improvement was particularly due to a strategic licensing with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for non-exclusive rights to Cas9 technology. Vertex paid Editas $50 million upfront, which was a major boost to its financials. However, despite this financial boost, the company’s financial health is not pleasing because it is characterized by losses and the outlook is bleak as shown in the chart below.

Market Screener

It should be noted that EDIT has no approved product to sell, and therefore we expect them to generate revenues from collaborations and licensing agreements, which I believe are not reliable and consistent. As a result, I believe we can only expect the company’s financials to have considerable growth when they commercialize their products.

In the absence of commercialized products, the company’s operating cash flows are also weak, as shown by the trailing figure of -$146.28 million. This implies that the company has to rely on its cash reserves to fund its operations, which on its own are not healthy in the absence of positive operating cash flows because once the cash reserve is depleted, a financial crisis may stem. A major relief to current investors is that the company has a strong liquidity position, with its cash balance ($296.17 million) being able to sustain the company’s operations for about 3.9 years based on the trailing total operating expenses of $76.1 million. We can only hope that by the time the company burns this current cash position, they will have commercialized a product or they will land another impactful deal to replenish their financial capacity.

Most importantly, investors should take note of the awful profit state of the company in the absence of a consistent and reliable source of revenues perhaps, a commercialized product. This would imply that the profitability challenge may persist at least in the short and medium terms.

Seeking Alpha

In summary, EDIT has weak financial health and I believe for it to improve consistently; it ought to commercialize its products so that it can have a reliable revenue stream. Otherwise, depending on licensing may be not reliable and sufficient to turn its financial woes around as proven by its awful financial performance over the last couple of years. Consequently, given this weak financial performance, I don’t expect the stock to reverse to a bullish trajectory in the short run. I expect the neutral outlook to persist, and therefore a hold decision is justified.

Recent Developments

Editas has a very promising product pipeline encompassing both in vivo and ex vivo medicines which are in different stages of development as shown below.

Editas Website

While this pipeline is broad to cover in one article, for this article I will highlight the recent milestones achieved as I assess the possibility of commercializing any product soon. Among the recent key milestones are the clinical data updates for reni-cel mid-year and by year-end. The other recent milestone is the RUBY Trial Adolescent Cohort where the company plans to initiate the adolescent cohort in the RUBY clinical trial. Further, the company has achieved another milestone of in vivo preclinical proof-of-concept where they aim to establish in vivo preclinical proof-of-concept for undisclosed indication. And lastly, are they continuing to sublicense their foundation intellectual property as part of their strategic priorities.

Based on some previous clinical and preclinical results, EDIT’s products are very promising and this instills optimism that the company is in the right trajectory. For example, there are positive signs from the initial clinical data from the ongoing phase ½ Brilliance trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10 which have shown no serious adverse events and efficacy was signaled in the mid-does cohort. Another example is the lipid nanoparticle[LNP] which is specifically developed and optimized for in vivo gene editing showing efficacy in a mouse model of myocilin-associated primary open angle glaucoma. These two examples and the milestones highlighted above, show that Editas is not only advancing through the necessary stages of development but also showing promising results that could lead to effective treatments for various diseases.

The focus now remains on developing their lead clinical program, Reni-cel towards biologic licensing application [BLA] and commercialization. To demonstrate how close this product is close to commercialization, all people treated with reni-cel in the Ruby trial are free from vaso occlusive, including two patients who were treated over a year ago.

With the management intending to release further results in the middle of this year, the stock could receive a major boost if the patients remain free from the health condition. With this product progressing well and nearing approval based on the outcome of the awaited trial reports, it is challenging to predict the exact timeline for approval and commercialization. However, with the recent developments, it appears that this company is edging closer to commercializing its lead product which should be a major boost to its stock and financials.

Investment Consideration

Based on this analysis, I believe investors should make their investment decisions based on two major criteria. The first one is the risk profile. I believe that EDIT is a risky investment given its lack of profitability as well as the inherent uncertainties in the clinical trials. Although the company’s product pipeline looks promising, regulatory approval is essential and therefore any setbacks or failure to obtain necessary approvals from relevant bodies such as the FDA could be detrimental. Further, market adoption is not guaranteed even if regulatory approval is acquired due to the alternative treatment available and also given the controversy that exists between some organizations/institutions on whether human gene editing is ethical.

The second basis is growth potential. The company’s promising product pipeline presents a significant growth potential if its clinical trials succeed. According to precedence research, the gene editing market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2032 which offers a very good growth opportunity for the company’s product should they commercialize them.

Precedence Research

While I acknowledge competition in the field, EDIT has some unique attributes that will make their products stand out in the market. For example, it has a dual CRISPR technology. Editas is one of the few companies that use both CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a nucleases each having distinct gene editing capabilities allowing the company to target a broader range of genetic mutations, hence durable gene editing medicines. Additionally, it has both in vivo and ex vivo medicines which enables them to target a wide array of diseases both inside and outside the body. These are just two examples of the many unique attributes of its product that are unique.

Based on this information, I think that EDIT has a balanced risk-reward profile which calls for a hold decision. This can be further affirmed by its consolidating stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Editas offers a promising investment opportunity given the promising development made in its pretrial and clinical trial. The company is on the right trajectory, but it is still not clear when it could reach commercialization. As a result, I recommend patience before investing here until the company achieves significant milestones perhaps, gaining regulatory approval for its lead clinical program before investing here.