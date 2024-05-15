Alibaba: The Stock Is Cheap, Since Net Income Needs To Fall To $284.9M To Be Fairly Valued

Robert Way

Thesis

In my previous article about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), I rated the stock as a "strong buy" citing that my valuation suggested a fair price per share of $148.10, which at that time represented an upside of up to 87.56%.

In FQ3 2024 earnings, Alibaba beat the EPADS estimate by $0.03, which is 1.1% higher than the estimated $2.64, and beat on revenue by 7.41% from the expected $36.4B.

Then, in FQ4 2023, released today, May 14, Alibaba beat revenue estimates by a slim margin of 1% and missed on earnings by 1.4%. As you can deduce, is not so catastrophic.

Since my previous article, the stock price decreased by 0.70%, which in other words means that the stock was flat. Therefore, I want to re-evaluate to see where I may have gotten it wrong and what stock price catalysts Alibaba has.

After doing so, I arrived at an estimated fair price per share of $185.15, which is 132.8% above the current stock price of $79.52, and a future stock price for 2029 of $285.72, which implies 43.2% annual returns throughout 2024-2029. Furthermore, I also reduced Alibaba's gross margin to 20% and found out that in this hypothetical scenario, the stock would have a mere 3.8% downside. For these reasons, I reiterate my "strong-buy" rating on Alibaba.

Overview

Growth Plan

During 2023, Alibaba was busy implementing its overhaul plan, which pushed for actions such as splitting the company into 6 different business units that will have their CEOs and a lot of autonomy but would operate under Alibaba's umbrella. However, the possible spin-off of Alibaba Cloud made the stock rally, but this didn't last long, since in November 2023, Alibaba scrapped plans to spin off this unit, citing that it was facing strong competition from actors such as AWS (more on this would be elaborated throughout the article).

How does Alibaba Compare Against Peers?

Alibaba's competitors include JD.com, Inc. (JD) and PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), better known as Pinduoduo. Alibaba holds around 50% of the market, while JD.com pales behind with 26%, and in last place, it's Pinduoduo with 13.2%.

The advantage of Alibaba is that it has built an entire ecosystem around its e-commerce business. It has Cainiao platform Delivery, Ant Financial, Alipay, etc. It also controls AliExpress, which is one of the world's largest e-commerce companies on its own.

This is important since there is little differentiation between e-commerce companies since they are just a platform through which retailers sell their goods. Therefore, the only competitive advantage a company has is to outprice the competition, selling the cheapest and having more quantity of products available. Because of that, they need to cut costs aggressively.

Industry Outlook

The Chinese e-commerce market is expected to grow at an 8.21% CAGR. The market is expected to grow from 2023's $2.9T to $3.98T by 2027. However, the worldwide e-commerce market is expected to grow at a faster pace of 15% by 2032. This means that in 2032 the market will be valued at $57.32T.

In the table below you can see both markets compared, however, I need to clarify that in the case of the Chinese market, the real estimates (as previously said) go up to 2027, beyond that, I maintained the 8.21% CAGR up to 2032 because if the worldwide market can sustain that 15% rate, why the Chinese market wouldn't if the Chinese market is part of the worldwide market?

Author's Calculations

Then it's the Chinese platform delivery market, in which Alibaba operates through Cainiao, of which Alibaba owns 70%. The company's role is to ensure timely deliveries of Alibaba deliveries within China. Platform delivery in China is expected to grow at a 5.15% annual rate throughout 2027, when the market volume is expected to reach $187.28B by 2027, from 2023's $153.2B.

Author's Calculations

Then it's Alibaba's Cloud, which is headquartered in Singapore and operates data centers in 27 different countries. It's a powerful force in China and Southeast Asia. The Asia Public cloud market is expected to generate $64.02B in revenues for 2024 and $260.9B by 2028, implying a 16.14% annual CAGR.

Lastly, the digital media market in China generated $118.29B in revenues for 2023, and it's expected to grow at a 10.88% CAGR throughout 2027 when it's expected to generate $169.79B in revenues.

But, what does Alibaba do in this market? Well, Alibaba owns platforms such as Youku, which is a video platform, and Alibaba Pictures which holds the intellectual property and manages licensing and cinema ticketing management.

Statista

Addressable Market

After summing up all those market volumes, I arrived at a present addressable market for Alibaba of around $16.6T, vastly thanks to e-commerce. The expected TAM for 2029 is set to increase to $38.28T. Cainiao's addressable market was multiplied by 50% because its main function is to deliver Alibaba's packages.

Lastly, for anyone asking if I subtracted China's e-commerce sales from international sales to obtain the addressable e-commerce market outside of China, yes, I did.

Segments Current TAM TAM for 2029 Market Volume for 2023-2024 Market Volume for 2029 China Commercial Retail & Wholesale 2,900,028.0 4,662,684.7 2,900,028.0 4,662,684.7 International Commerce Retail & Wholesale 13,369,972.0 32,957,315.3 13,369,972.0 32,957,315.3 Cainiao 82,600.0 96,400.0 165,200.0 192,800.0 Cloud 64,020.0 260,900.0 64,020.0 260,900.0 Digital Media and Entertainment 118,290.0 206,493.0 118,290.0 206,493.0 Total 16,534,910.0 38,183,793.0 16,617,510.0 38,280,193.0 Click to enlarge

Chinese Companies and the Hurdles of Getting Advanced AI Chips

As you may know, the US has imposed a lot of restrictions to avoid China getting its hands on advanced AI chips such as those of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA). This puts Alibaba at a disadvantage in comparison to other companies in markets outside of China. In Southeast Asia, for example, they would need to compete with inferior data centers because they can't get Nvidia's most advanced chips. This doesn't mean that Alibaba doesn't have an AI chip, they have developed one of their own: the Huahong 800. Furthermore, China also has one AI chip developed by SMIC that claims to beat those of Nvidia which even if it's not true (pretty unbelievable in my opinion), at least can improve Alibaba Cloud's current service quality.

Considering this information, Alibaba's only opportunity to compete in the rest of Asia is by offering the cheapest alternative. I, of course, think that as time passes, the AI gap between China and the US will close, and even some US AI chips can get into China by smugglers.

Valuation

I will value Alibaba with a DCF model. The first step is to calculate the WACC. To do this, I will use the already-known formula. In the table below, you can see the current financial data that will be used for this. A more detailed calculation process is available.

The perpetuity growth rate is 1.06%. This number was calculated by dividing my estimated free cash flow growth of 141.96% by the difference between that growth rate, and the WACC of 9.18%.

Lastly, D&A expenses will be calculated with a margin tied to revenue, which came out at 2.87%.

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS (Current data) Assumptions Part 1 Equity Market Price 193,380.00 Debt Value 27,967.10 Cost of Debt 3.78% Tax Rate 17.02% 10y Treasury 4.500% Beta 0.87 Market Return 10.50% Cost of Equity 9.72% Assumptions Part 2 CapEx 4,836.70 Capex Margin 3.70% Net Income 14,129.00 Interest 1,057.50 Tax 2,897.40 D&A 3,754.00 Ebitda 21,837.90 D&A Margin 2.87% Revenue 130,673.0 R&D Expense Margin 14.79% Click to enlarge

The first thing I am going to do is to project the revenue of Alibaba's e-commerce operations in China. As previously said, Alibaba is sensitive to consumer spending in China, where the majority of its revenue comes from. Therefore I decided to calculate some ratios. The first one is consumer spending to Nominal GDP per capita. Then after obtaining the average, I projected consumer spending growth based on the nominal GDP per capita expectations from the IMF.

After that, I calculated Alibaba's revenue growth for consumer spending and did the projection with the resulting consumer spending growth rates for 2024-2029.

China Consumer Spending GDP Per Capita Growth China Consumer Spending to GDP per Capita Alibaba Revenue Growth Alibaba's Revenue Growth To Consumer Spending FY 2018 10.28% 7.50% 2.78% 73.56% 63.3% FY 2019 9.32% 9.00% 0.32% 40.74% 31.4% FY 2020 0.00% 1.50% -1.50% 28.17% 28.2% FY 2021 13.18% 15.20% -2.02% 52.11% 38.9% FY 2022 2.74% 13.20% -10.46% 22.90% 20.2% FY 2023 2.00% 6.81% -4.81% -5.98% -8.0% FY 2024 0.40% 1.45% -1.05% 3.05% 29.40% FY 2025 5.29% 6.34% -1.05% 3.05% 28.64% FY 2026 4.98% 6.03% -1.05% 3.05% 27.87% FY 2027 4.95% 6.00% -1.05% 3.05% 27.79% FY 2028 4.44% 5.48% -1.05% 3.05% 25.42% FY 2029 4.01% 5.06% -1.05% 3.05% 25.87% FY 2030 4.01% 5.06% -1.05% 3.05% 31.51% Click to enlarge

Then it's time to calculate the future revenues of other segments. For those segments, I will assume that they will perform in pace with the market. Except Cainiao, local consumer services, and Cloud where I have things to explain.

With this said, international commerce retail & international commercial wholesale will grow in pace with the global e-commerce market at 15%, and digital media and entertainment will grow at 10.88%, in line with the Chinese digital media and entertainment market.

Local consumer services is a too diverse segment, therefore I will assume that its revenue growth will be slightly over the inflation rate targeted by most central banks (which is 2%), and the growth rate I assumed was 3%.

For Cainiao, I pegged it to revenue performance. Since in 2023, Cainiao's revenue was 9.661% from Chinese commercial operations, for the rest of the projection until 2029, this ratio will be maintained. This is because Cainiao's business is to transport Alibaba's (and others') packages, therefore if Alibaba's e-commerce operations in China increase, then Cainiao's revenue should also increase.

Lastly, Alibaba Cloud will grow at the 20.44% expected CAGR of the Chinese public cloud market and not the 16.14% of the Asia Pacific Public Cloud market, because (as previously said) Alibaba has restrictions to import advanced AI chips from US companies, therefore in countries such as Indonesia, Japan, or India, Alibaba will not be able to compete effectively against rivals because they have access to inferior technology. Therefore, most growth will come from China.

Author's Calculations

Now, it's time to project net income throughout 2029. After calculating revenues, I assumed a gross margin of 39.16% for the end of 2024 (which would be FY2025 for Alibaba). The gross margin comes from the assumption that Alibaba can achieve a 1.2% annual gross margin increase until it reaches 45.10% (which was the gross margin in 2019) in 2029.

Now, general & administrative expenses will be tied to the amount of employees. I found that for 2023, Alibaba spent around $91K per employee, and for 2021-2023, Alibaba fired around 10K employees annually. Throughout the projection, I will maintain this ratio, because currently Alibaba is focused on cutting costs, therefore, this path may be maintained as well as pursuing maximum automation of processes.

Then R&D expenses will be protected with a margin tied to gross profit, which is 14.79%.

Now, it's time to calculate interest income and expenses. Total debt will continue to grow at the 0.3% annual rate displayed in 2021-2023, as well as marketable securities which will grow at 5.8% annually.

Regarding, interest income from Marketable securities, I found that Chinese government 1Y bonds are paying around 1.96% interest. This will be the rate I will use for interest income. Then, for interest expenses, I will use the average from 2028-2023 of 3.2%.

Lastly, I will obtain income tax expenses by multiplying the pre-tax net income by the current effective tax rate of 17.02%. The results are as follows:

Author's Calculations

The predicted EBITDA can be seen in the table below:

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest FY 2025 $119,361.8 $15,048.48 $19,801.11 $23,180.05 $22,459.90 FY 2026 $144,888.9 $23,362.38 $30,740.72 $34,119.66 $33,434.50 FY 2027 $176,424.0 $33,686.42 $44,325.32 $49,319.60 $48,667.73 FY 2028 $216,092.1 $46,748.33 $61,512.45 $67,629.68 $67,009.47 FY 2029 $262,280.9 $62,279.36 $81,948.52 $89,373.27 $88,783.20 FY 2030 $320,564.6 $82,059.67 $107,975.87 $117,050.54 $116,489.14 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

Finally, I will propose which could be the stock price for 2029. This will be done by predicting the value of each of the elements that conform to equity and then using the undiscounted cash flows that are highlighted in green in the DCF model below.

For the prediction of equity, I will use as a base the behavior of these variables during 2021-2023, since the effects of the pandemic were a catalyst that enabled Alibaba to arrive in a shorter amount of time to a market penetration rate it otherwise would not have achieved at that time. Having said this, I will assume short-term debt will decrease at a 14.1% annual pace, long-term debt by 1.7%, and current assets will increase by 2.06% annually. Marketable securities were already predicted during the net income projection.

Author's Calculations

As you can see, the suggested fair price of the model is $185.15, which is a 132.8% increase from the current stock price of $79.52, and a future stock price for 2029 of $285.72, which translates into annual returns of 43.2% throughout 2024-2029.

Which is the worst-case scenario for Alibaba?

After conducting a sort of "stress test" on Alibaba, I arrived at the result that the company would need to have a gross margin of 20%, 17.9% lower than the current 37.90%, to be fairly valued. Below you have the results:

Author's Calculations Author's Calculation

Risks to Thesis

The main risk to this thesis is that the Chinese economy has some structural problems currently, such as its fast-aging population, which is probably not going to be using Alibaba's services that much. Therefore, China needs to attract a lot of ex-pats to correct this situation. There is also the real state bubble and the need for China to develop capital-intensive industries since it can no longer appeal to workforce-intensive industries because its salaries are no longer low.

Secondly, Alibaba's growth outside has been huge ( from 2021 to 2023 to be exact); however, it will need to compete against huge rivals such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) and a bunch of European e-commerce companies that can exist because of European postal services. Therefore, Alibaba's growth will mostly come from Asia, which thankfully is a high-growth region.

Lastly, there is the risk that the Chinese government decides to intervene in Alibaba, let's remember that for some time Jack Ma disappeared after some declarations on an event. Furthermore, Alibaba is technically an "Illegal" business since foreigners are prohibited from buying stock in Chinese companies, and for these reasons, many companies established holding companies in places such as the Cayman Islands and then listed these companies outside of China.

Conclusion

Alibaba continues to trade (according to my estimates) very cheaply. The estimated fair price stands at $185.15, which is 132.2% above the current stock price of $79.52. Then, the estimated future price for 2029 stands at around $285.72, which suggests annual returns of 43.2% throughout 2029.

Furthermore, even if Alibaba's gross margin falls to 20% (way below the current 37.90%), the stock would still be trading near fair valuation at a potential downside of 3.8%.

Also, to make things good, China's economy (which is almost all of Alibaba's revenue) seems to be recovering. For these reasons, I reiterate my "strong-buy" rating on Alibaba.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.