EOG (NYSE:EOG) is doing well. The company, often dubbed the “Harvard of Shale”, applied its expertise acquired over multiple years and struck a gusher of black gold in the Permian. EOG is as profitable as it has ever been as returns on capital exceed 20% and the balance sheet is in a net cash position. This recent impressive performance leads many analysts to be bullish about the stock and the ability of the company to continue finding new profitable Oil and Gas gushers.

Energy is a cyclical commodity market, where periods of strong prices and profitability are often followed by excess supply and weaker prices. We are therefore very cautious when it comes to paying elevated valuation multiples during periods of market strength, even for high-quality companies.

In this article, we will look into the dynamics of the shale oil market, which is the main revenue source for EOG. We also assess the production growth prospects and determine the future strategic direction of the business.

We believe that there are good reasons to be cautious about the ability of EOG to continue growing oil production output, having said it, the new Liquified Natural Gas export terminals and opening of international markets can once again make natural gas production into a lucrative venture.

A gas producer that tamed oil

Until the late 2000s, most of EOG’s revenues came from producing shale gas. This was the first hydrocarbon successfully extracted and made economically viable to produce, and EOG was early into the shale gas game. The first-mover advantage enabled EOG to grow production while at the same time selling at strong prices. The late 2000s were the go-to years for shale gas.

The shale gas boom, however, started overwhelming the markets, prompting a strategic shift. Former CEO Mark Papa foresaw a prolonged period of low natural gas prices and decided to pivot EOG towards oil. Back in 2000 when the company started shale exploration in North Dakota, nobody believed that it was economically feasible to squeeze oil molecules out of the rock as these we assumed were too large to flow swiftly enough. By the mid-2000s, wells in the Barnett started producing Oil.

As natural gas prices plummeted from about 2009, EOG's focus shifted decisively towards crude oil and condensate. The Eagle Ford Oil gushers in 2013 marked a resurgence in group profitability. Despite these successes, EOG faced significant spending on drilling and infrastructure until about 2018, when the company finally turned a corner and started generating free cash flow. This strong financial performance in recent years was enabled by firmer oil prices, declines in drilling and service costs, and the growth of the high-margin Permian production.

During the last financial year, EOG has generated close to $5 billion of Free Cash Flow, most of it from the production of Oil. While oil prices remain robust due to geopolitical risks it seems that production volume growth in the Permian is starting to tail off as the field matures and less favourable acreage is being drilled. It will likely be quite challenging for EOG to continue growing its Free Cash Flow generation from oil production. Just as EOG reinvented itself in the past, it may face the need for further adaptation in the future.

The Permian Basin has been churning out over 6 million barrels of oil per day on average last year, solidifying its position as the primary growth area for US producers. EOG has also been particularly successful in expanding its production within this region. However, there are emerging signs that sustaining this growth may become increasingly difficult. Two core issues call for closer attention: (i) inventories of drilled but uncompleted wells and (ii) the production output of new wells. Both indicators suggest a potentially increasing need for capital spending in the future to maintain current production levels. Delaware, a sub-basin of the Permian, is the main revenue and profit source for EOG, therefore challenges in the area can have significant implications for the company.

EOG annual report

Reduction in drilled but uncompleted wells

Drilled and uncompleted wells are the lowest-cost production inventories. These are the wells that have been prepared for production but have not yet been produced out of. Oil producers tap into the DUC inventories when prices plummet and cash is needed to support the operational costs of the business. Post-oil market crash was the period during which many produced out of their DUC inventories to keep businesses solvent in difficult markets. DUC inventories are as important as financial leverage in defining the financial resilience of businesses in the sector. Reduction in drilled but uncompleted wells suggests a utilisation of the lowest-cost production inventory, which is a necessary attribute in the cyclical Oil and Gas markets. Nobody knows when the next market crash is likely to happen, and therefore these inventories have to be built back up as part of conservative financial planning.

As can be seen from the chart below, US shale Oil producers have reduced their inventories of Drilled but Uncompleted wells by almost half since 2020. It would require significant capital expenditure to rebuild these inventories.

EIA

EOG was no exception. In 2020, EOG slashed its capital spending from $6.4 billion to $3.5 billion due to challenging market conditions. It wasn't until 2023 that EOG increased its capital expenditure, back to $6.1 billion. Recovery in capital spending was associated with higher production levels but also reflects the need to replenish drilled but uncompleted well inventories. At the end of FY2023, EOG held 133 DUC wells, up from 98 a year before. DUC inventories held by EOG remain significantly below the levels seen at the end of FY2019.

EOG 10K EOG 10K

EOG seems to be building their DUC well inventories back up as Capex budgets are increased once again, but the inventories are still significantly below the levels of 2019. This may lead to higher-than-anticipated capital spending in the future.

Declining new well output

Perhaps a more important metric in projecting longer-term output growth trends is the productivity of wells and signs are pointing towards declining productivity in the Permian Basin. Most industry observers seem to agree that Permian oil production is likely to plateau within the next few years, just like was the case in Eagle Ford and Bakken.

This type of development is not surprising, as exploration and production companies typically focus on extracting resources from the most geologically favourable areas when a new basin is tapped. This is needed to offset the high initial investment costs and fund infrastructure development. Subsequent wells drilled near this established infrastructure may not be as efficient on a per-well basis, though they benefit from the operational leverage provided by existing infrastructure. These subsequent less productive wells can be as profitable for the E&P company as the initial ones, as previously deployed infrastructure reduces the cash production costs, on the other hand, this also means that overall production volumes are likely to decline as the initial wells drilled in the prime areas are depleted. To maintain the initial production levels, EOG might have to drill more wells than before. More drilling would mean more capital spending per barrel of production, which would impair the ability of the business to grow its Free Cash Flow.

Counterbalancing this negative outlook is technological development. Historically EOG and its industry peers kept improving seismic imaging, drilling and well completion techniques which have enabled new wells to maintain or even exceed the productivity levels of their predecessors. The shale oil industry has undergone significant evolution, with average lateral lengths extending and reserve modelling tools improving markedly. However, there's a caveat to this trend: technological progress may eventually plateau, leading to a slowdown in productivity gains. The decline in productivity observed in new wells could signal this.

Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) further supports this observation. Analysis of well output across different years reveals a concerning trend: wells drilled in 2023 in the Permian Basin yielded less oil on average than those drilled in 2022 and 2021.

EIA

Permian is a key oil production region for EOG; therefore these trends are concerning. The company reports that the productivity of its wells in Delaware is already stagnating as oil produced per foot of well drilled seems to be in decline.

EOG investor presentation

EOG will need to drill more to produce the same quantity of oil going forward. The increased drilling activity to produce the same level of oil will likely lead to higher Capex spending and a reduction in free cash flows.

Peak financial performance

The new wells drilled in any one year produce output for several years and for this reason, marginal efficiency declines take some years to find their way into the reported financial numbers of the drillers. As it stands today, the reported results of EOG and most of its Permian peers are still benefiting from the peak profitability of 2021-2022. In a few years, as the most productive wells deplete, it might become ever more difficult to maintain the free cash flow levels.

EOG deployed hydraulic fracturing techniques on 370 wells in the Delaware Basin in 2023, yielding approximately c302 thousand barrels per day (MBbld) of oil production in the area. This equates to a 0.82 MBbld per well, almost on par with the 0.8 MBbld per well achieved in 2021. Having said it, this ratio takes no account of the increasing lateral lengths.

EOG 10K

EOG is planning to reduce its well completions in the Delaware Basin next year, despite an expectation of marginal growth in oil output. This reduction is made possible by the average increase in lateral lengths of wells. As the production moves to less favourable acreage, EOG and its industry counterparts will need to substantially increase drilling footage to maintain current oil production levels.

This emerging trend is concerning, and we believe that maintaining Delaware oil production volumes will likely necessitate a significant increase in capital expenditure. The future trajectory of drilling technologies remains uncertain, raising questions about their ability to offset escalating drilling expenses. Moving forward, sustaining growth in this region will pose considerable challenges, and it could become ever more challenging to maintain or grow the current levels of Free Cash Flow generation if oil prices stay stable.

Returning to natural gas

Amidst these challenges, there appears to be a potential avenue for growth, reminiscent of EOG's strategic moves in the early 2000s. Interestingly, EOG seems to be shifting its focus back to natural gas. While it's unclear whether this pivot is a strategic decision or a response to prevailing market conditions, it's increasingly apparent that a significant portion of EOG's future growth will stem from the expansion of natural gas production.

One factor driving this shift is the expected growth in natural gas production volumes within the Delaware Basin itself. Even as oil production levels plateau, EOG and its industry counterparts are increasingly targeting gas-rich formations. Consequently, the production of associated gas is poised to continue its upward trend in Delaware. Industry analysts, including S&P and various research bodies, are forecasting substantial growth in natural gas output from the region.

S&P

In anticipation of this forthcoming trend, EOG is proactively positioning itself by investing in infrastructure to support increased natural gas production. One significant endeavour is the construction of the Janus Gas Processing Plant in Delaware. This new facility promises to enhance EOG's profit margins from gas operations.

Moreover, EOG's Dorado gas project is poised to emerge as a primary growth driver for the company in the near term. To facilitate this growth, EOG is constructing infrastructure to link the Dorado gas play with the Agua Dulce gas market near Corpus Christi, Texas. Despite the delayed production ramp-up due to weaknesses in the local gas market, the forthcoming opening of the LNG export terminals is expected to unlock the full potential of the gas play. EOG’s management remains cautious about saturating the already oversupplied domestic gas market.

During the Q4 FY2023 conference call, the EOG management had this to say about Dorado:

For Dorado, we remain excited about this 21 Tcf resource potential asset and the role it will play in meeting growing global natural gas demand. Throughout last year, our team made good progress in improving operational efficiencies and recoveries. For 2024, we expect to moderate activity compared to 2023. A balanced approach to our investment in Dorado will allow us to maintain consistent operations to advance and improve the play while continuing to remain flexible as we monitor the natural gas market.

A bet on LNG

EOG has already secured nearly 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) of liquefied natural gas LNG sales agreements, a substantial portion of which are tied to international price benchmarks. Considering that EOG's total natural gas production volume stands at 1.55 Bcfd, it's evident that the export volumes are poised to become a significant contributor to EOG's operations.

EOG investor presentation

The United States' liquefied natural gas LNG capacity is anticipated to nearly double over the next two years, reaching close to 20 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd). This surge in export capacity could take out excess supply capacity in the domestic US natural gas market and lead to stronger prices. LNG exports could represent as much as 20% of the total dry gas produced in the country within a few years.

EIA

Domestically, the United States consumes approximately 88.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natural gas, while its production has been averaging around 124 bcf/d. Besides LNG exports, the US also transports gas via pipelines to Mexico and imports some from Canada. The addition of over 10 bcf/d of export capacity will certainly help alleviate some of the structural overcapacity in the gas markets. However, it may not be sufficient to completely balance the market. While we don't anticipate a significant spread in natural gas prices between US and international markets to persist indefinitely, it remains uncertain how long it will take for the markets to achieve equilibrium.

As mentioned previously, EOG has a significant portion of its export capacity tied to international benchmarks. Despite this, the majority of the gas the company produces is likely to remain linked to the domestic Henry Hub pricing. While LNG will absorb a considerable portion of their production capacity, the growth in associated gas and output from their Dorado project is expected to substantially increase their current production levels. Given the uncertain pricing environment in the US natural gas markets, even as additional LNG capacity is brought online, the revenues EOG generates from natural gas sales, are likely to remain volatile for several years.

Overall, the growth prospects of EOG remain quite uncertain due to the slowdown in oil production growth as well as the uncertainty associated with natural gas prices in the US market.

Peak financials and future growth

As of now, EOG is primarily focused on oil production, but its most significant growth potential appears to lie in natural gas.

EOG 10K

However, given the dominant share of crude oil revenue, even substantial growth in natural gas revenue would have a limited impact on the overall revenue development of the company if oil volumes and prices are expected to remain stagnant. The overall growth prospects for the company therefore appear somewhat limited, even with the prospects of increasing natural gas production volumes.

Furthermore, without a sustained increase in oil prices and significant further technological developments, the free cash flow of the business could face pressure. This is because Delaware producers will likely need to drill more to maintain the same level of oil output as they drill in less favourable acreage.

EOG is guiding the markets that it will likely generate at least $4.8 billion of Free Cash Flow this year. Based on the current market capitalisation of the business, this equates to a yield of 6.1%.

EOG Investor Presentation

While the current oil markets appear robust, driven by OPEC+ tapering and geopolitical tensions, price realisations for the year are poised to surpass conservative expectations. As a result, Free Cash Flow FCF is expected to exceed the $4.8 billion guidance. However, looking at the medium term, EOG may encounter challenges in achieving sustained FCF growth at an attractive rate in an environment of stable oil prices.

We do not currently see EOG as an attractive investment proposition, however, we intend to continue following the business given its strong track record. We believe that given the muted growth expectations as well as the underlying volatility of the Oil and Gas markets, it would be reasonable to expect a 7-10% FCF yield from a company like EOG. Given the FCF guidance, we believe it would be reasonable to value this business at about $50-70 billion, or about $87-120 per share. Currently, EOG is trading at about $130 per share, and therefore we do not see much upside potential for the stock at the moment.

Conclusions

EOG is one of the leading innovators and explorers in the US shale. The company initially developed its shale gas production operations and later pivoted to oil. This transition has proven to be highly lucrative, and the company is now among the most profitable shale producers in the country.

New challenges are emerging on the horizon, though. Delaware oil production, the key driver of EOG’s recent growth seems to be approaching a production output plateau. As well productivity is starting to decline, the company will have to drill more to maintain existing production output, which will likely lead to declining Free Cash Flow returns if oil prices are kept stable.

Natural gas production volumes, on the other hand, are likely to grow considerably. The natural gas prices in the US are expected to remain volatile, even after the addition of significant LNG export capacity, leading to uncertainty of revenue growth prospects for the business.

Given this uncertainty, we feel it is necessary to demand a somewhat higher Free Cash Flow yield from EOG. The company is currently trading at a 6.1% FCF yield, which we believe leaves a limited upside potential for the stock price.

