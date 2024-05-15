AECOM: Secular Growth In Infrastructure Demand Makes It A Buy

May 15, 2024 9:06 AM ETAECOM (ACM) Stock
Euro Invest profile picture
Euro Invest
34 Followers

Summary

  • AECOM is winning multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects, with a surge in new contract awards in recent months.
  • The company's revenue is growing, with a steady uptrend and a 10% YoY growth guidance for 2024.
  • AECOM has a strong order backlog, low debt and cash on the balance sheet.

Aecom office building in downtown Los Angeles.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

I have decided to start a position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the market leader in the Infrastructure Management and Advisory business. The specialist areas in which they operate have been resilient to the market gyrations occurring in the

This article was written by

Euro Invest profile picture
Euro Invest
34 Followers
My investment strategy revolves around Value and Income, favoring shareholder-friendly management committed to returning income to investors. I specialize in identifying undervalued companies across the USA, Europe, and the UK, often adopting a contrarian stance toward prevailing market opinions.My background across various sectors, such as Hi-Tech, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Mission Critical, Residential, and Commercial Developments.I have been investing in the markets for 15+ years.I am connected with BioCGT Investor, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News