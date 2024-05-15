SoftBank Group Corp. Risks Repeating Past Mistakes

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
969 Followers

Summary

  • SoftBank is shifting its focus to AI, with a particular emphasis on specialized semiconductors.
  • The company plans to challenge Nvidia with a $100 billion project called Izanagi.
  • SoftBank's debt levels in conjunction with its vulnerability to Yen weakness pose a significant risk.
  • Also, the company seems to employ an approach similar to what it attempted with the Vision Funds.

Kyoto, Japan - 14. April 2017: Pfeffer Roboter Assistant mit Informationstechnologie Bildschirm humanoiden Japan Japan Kyoto-Tourismus

SoftBank's "Pepper" robot.

VTT Studio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earlier this week, SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SFTBY) released its annual report for FY2024 (ending March 31st). The company is increasingly focused on AI, with a particular emphasis on semiconductors. However, I believe

This article was written by

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
969 Followers
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SFTBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SFTBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SFTBF
--
SFTBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News