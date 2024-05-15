tadamichi

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying B3 (NYSE:OTCPK:BOLSY) shares. Despite the 1Q24 results coming in below market expectations, both in revenue and profit, they were offset by the company's revenue diversification.

Additionally, the company trades at half the average P/E of its competitors, the valuation already seems to take into account all the risks listed in my coverage initiation report. Furthermore, the beginning of the US interest rate reduction cycle could be a trigger for an improvement in the company's volumes.

Update Of B3 Results In 1Q24

B3 released its 1Q24 results on May 9th, and they came in below market consensus:

Next, I will tell you in detail about B3's results, we will cover the dynamics of revenues, expenses and profits.

Revenues - Low Volume In The Listed Segment

Net revenue reached $443 million (-4.1% q/q and +1.6% y/y), the result was expected given that the company reports trading volumes monthly. The average daily financial volume was $4.72 billion in 1Q24, a drop of -2.8% q/q and -6.4% y/y.

The results were mostly impacted by the performance of the listed businesses. Listed revenue was $280 million, down -1.4% q/q and -9.1% y/y. The strong annual decline in the segment was impacted by the low volume traded on the stock exchange.

On the other hand, the over-the-counter segment had revenue of $79 million, registering a significant annual expansion of +13.2% y/y. This good annual performance was driven by fixed-income instruments, as Brazil continues to have one of the highest real interest rates in the world.

I believe it is important to mention that even with an annual drop in volumes close to 10%, revenues remained stable in the annual comparison, and this is due to the revenue diversification strategy and exposure to the technology segment.

When interest rates fall, all businesses tend to have a better valuation due to the lower discount rate, however, for stock exchange businesses this benefit goes further, as it impacts volumes.

Therefore, I believe that the beginning of interest rate cuts in the US and a consequent greater space for the Brazilian central bank to cut interest rates, could be triggers for improved revenues.

Expenses - Growing More Than Revenue

Operating expenses totaled $169.4 million in 1Q24 (-16.4% q/q and +9.8% y/y).

In the quarter, expenses benefited from the decline in the data processing line (-14% q/q), third-party services (-56% q/q), and promotion and advertising (-71% q/q).

This occurred because B3 decided to bring forward some expenses in 4Q23, as it had slacked in the 2023 budget. And it resulted in an EBITDA of $266.3 million (-16.5% YoY and +5.7% Q/Q).

Net Income - In Line With Expectations

Its net income reached $189.4 billion (-11.9% Y/Y, +0.4% Q/Q). The annual drop was due to the growth in revenues being lower than expenses, and the “other” line, which includes the impairment carried out in the quarter in the amount of R$67.6 million (or $13.52 million).

In summary, as the published operational data already pointed out, B3 presented a result without progress in 1Q24, suffering from low trading volumes in the listed segment, which are mainly responsible for improving the company's results.

The continuation of the cycle of cuts in domestic interest rates in the first quarter was not enough to revive the risk appetite of investors, who followed more resilient inflation and labor market data in the American economy, resulting in the postponement of the decision to cut interest rates over there. However, I believe that B3's valuation already sufficiently discounts all these risks, as we will see below.

Valuation Remains Favorable

Let's use the Price/Earnings multiple again and do a comparative analysis of B3 against its peers, like Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), CME (NASDAQ:CME), London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LNSTY), Deutsche Börse (OTCPK:DBOEF):

If we add the 6 competitors' multiples and take the average, we arrive at a multiple of 31x earnings, and this average is significantly above B3's multiple.

Added to this, the company continues to have the highest margins among its competitors. Therefore, my recommendation remains to buy the shares.

Before we talk about the risks, I need to show you these graphs.

The Company Has The Worst Performance Among Its Peers

As I mentioned in my coverage initiation report, B3 has the highest margins, net cash, and the best dividend yield among its competitors, but this does not match its performance this year:

This performance doesn't make any sense when I look at the company's fundamentals, so my recommendation remains to buy the shares. But before making an investment, it is important to know some additional risks to the thesis.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

The company's margins are the result of its leading role in the stock exchange market. However, this could change, and Mubadala Capital will gradually become more present. ATS, owned by the Arab fund, submitted applications to the Central Bank and the Securities and Exchange Commission for registration on the stock exchange.

According to B3, there are more than 100 companies preparing to carry out IPOs, while Itaú (NYSE:ITUB) believes that IPO proceeds could reach between $10 billion and $12 billion in the short term. However, this will only happen if the macroeconomic scenario allows it. Therefore, the beginning of the interest rate fall cycle in the US could be a trigger for the thesis, and it is a big risk if it does not occur.

The Bottom Line

This update report showed that B3 remains at a significant discount to its global peers. Although the competitive landscape has increased, it seems difficult to believe that it will impact results to the point where B3 is worth half the P/E multiple of its peers.

The company's results were below expectations. And in the absence of short-term triggers, the improvement in the macroeconomic environment could be a catalyst for higher volume in equity trading.

Based on these analyses, the recommendation is to purchase B3 shares. Investors should pay attention to the company's fundamentals and its discounted valuation. The risk-return ratio looks great.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.