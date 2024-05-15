B3 Q1 2024: The Expected Recovery Has Not Yet Occurred

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
190 Followers

Summary

  • B3's 1Q24 results were below market consensus, but revenue diversification offset the lower performance.
  • Despite all the risks, the P/E multiple is half the industry average, which doesn't seem to make sense.
  • The beginning of the US interest rate reduction cycle could improve B3's volumes and momentum.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying B3 (NYSE:OTCPK:BOLSY) shares. Despite the 1Q24 results coming in below market expectations, both in revenue and profit, they were offset by the company's revenue diversification.

Additionally, the company trades at half the average P/E

This article was written by

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
190 Followers
I am an equity analyst with extensive experience in investment funds. My focus is to cover the results of LatAm companies and international companies with operations in Brazil. I am a supporter of long-term investment philosophy, fundamental analysis, and recommending investments with a good risk-return ratio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BOLSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOLSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOLSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News