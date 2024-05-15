manley099/E+ via Getty Images

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is a Brazilian meatpacker specializing in poultry, pork, and processed foods. The company operates globally and owns Brazil's leading meat-based product brands, Sadia, Perdigao, and Qualy.

I recently started covering BRF with a Hold rating. The reason for the Hold was a high EV/cycle-average NOPAT multiple for a company that I considered subpar regarding capital allocation compared to peers like Minerva and JBS.

Since that article, BRF's stock is up 30%, thanks to a cyclical recomposition of margins. The company's EBITDA margins went from 5% one year ago to 16% in 1Q24.

In this article, I analyze the 1Q24 results and earnings call. The margin recomposition was expected in a cyclical industry with volatile supply (live animals and feed) and demand (processed meat) markets. A reversion of margins could also occur in future periods. That is why I prefer a cycle-average approach to valuation. Considering that approach, the stock is still expensive, so I maintain my Hold rating.

Cyclical margin recovery

Impressive recovery: BRF posted a tremendous YoY recovery in 1Q24, with EBITDA margins ten percentage points above 1Q23 results. This led the company out of the operating losses zone and into net income. The company posted FCF after-interest (IFRS companies generally post FCF pre-interest) of BRL 800 million, or about $160. Its debt to EBITDA ratio decreased substantially as EBITDA grew.

Gross margin led: When we look under the hood, this recovery was fueled by a recovery in gross margins. The company explained in its earnings release that gross margins improved because prices for poultry, pork, and processed products improved globally, whereas feed costs decreased (corn and soy mainly).

Cycle, not operations: It is important to remember that this recovery was led by the cycles in the company's supplies and end-products. This is evident in the long-term history of BRF's margins. Quarterly margins can jump ten percentage points or more from quarter to quarter, and even the long-term trends can cycle.

The company's release recognized that product and input prices led to the recovery. However, during the call, management insisted on touting the BRF+ cost-savings and efficiency program launched in 2022. If we look at BRF's OpEx, we can observe that the figure has increased since 2022.

Other developments of the quarter

Marketing aggressiveness indicates a thought fight ahead: BRF targets the competition in its new marketing campaigns, touting its market leadership. The recent Sadia campaign (called Sadia Juvenal) features a girl reprimanding a butcher who gifts her a product that is not Sadia. A campaign by Qualy uses a similar idea, prominently displaying that 7 out of 10 Brazilians buy Qualy and featuring a famous Brazilian actress telling the story of how each of her boyfriends offered her cake, but she only accepted the ones made from Qualy's margarine.

These ads seem targeted toward Seara, the Brazilian competition of Sadia and Qualy. Seara is owned by JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), another Brazilian meatpacking conglomerate. JBS is aggressively investing in new plant capacity for Seara in Brazil to underprice Sadia. It inaugurated two meat processing plants in 2023 and announced three feed processing plants in 2024.

JBS can play aggressively because Seara represents 20% of its EBITDA, whereas for BRF, Sadia and Perdigao represent 50% of its EBITDA. The fight for the Brazilian consumer will probably continue, and it may harm BRF's less commoditized segment (processed consumer products).

Unclear capital allocation: During the call, many analysts asked management what the intended use of the FCF generated with the higher margins. Management commented that they were not expecting to invest in CAPEX above maintenance, with the company still running below full capacity (at 60% to 70%) and focusing on driving efficiencies. However, regarding whether the cash would be fully used to repay debts or pay dividends, management argued that the controlling shareholder, Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY), would make the determination (1Q24 call):

But, especially, in the question of compensating shareholders, Miguel and we from management, we are taking the effort to improve BRF profiles, making the conditions to be profitable and create, add more and more value to shareholders. The way of compensation for the capital, it depends on the controller and the council to determine.

So far, BRF has been repaying debt, as seen below.

No large impact from the RGS floods: Finally, these past weeks, Rio Grande do Sul, an important Brazilian province, suffered from major floods, destroying infrastructure and causing casualties. When asked about the impact of these floods on the company's operations, BRF's management commented that it was not significant.

Revisiting the valuation

In my coverage initiation article from January 2024, I proposed the cycle-average NOPAT method to value a leveraged and cyclical company like BRF.

The cycle average is needed because margins trend over long periods and whipsaw quarterly. Using last quarter's earnings as a gauge of future profitability is erroneous. Even the past five years might not indicate average profitability because the company has faced a negative cycle.

In general, a commodity cycle can last between five to ten years. For example, the US wholesale chicken market (where BRF does not have a large participation but is illustrative) has seen two clear upward and downward trends, each lasting more than ten years, with smaller cycles spanning 4 to 5 years from peak to peak.

The EV/NOPAT multiple is also preferred because BRF has a lot of debt, most denominated in high-yielding Brazilian reais. Making assumptions about debt repayment is difficult. Management has paid down debt, but it is unclear whether it will prioritize dividends in the future.

When we look at BRF's average operating income, it yields $600 million. This level is above the current operating income, meaning I am taking a bullish bias on BRF's future margins and operations. The average is high because of a positive cycle between 2008 and 2015, a period of commodity bullishness.

$600 million in operating income translates to $420 million in NOPAT using a 30% effective income tax rate. Compared with an EV of $8.3 billion, this already yields an elevated 20x EV/NOPAT multiple, unjustifiable for a commodity company with high leverage and a lousy history of capital allocation like BRF.

What would happen if the cycle continued developing positively? The current EV and market cap already discount most of those developments. Even considering that BRFS can double its current operating income and reach the previous cyclical peak of $1.2 billion in operating income (NOPAT of $840 million), it would trade at a current EV/NOPAT of about 10x, which is more reasonable for a commodity company. I believe BRF is fairly valued, but only assuming it can double its operating income and keep it there. This is an extremely optimistic and bullish assumption.

Could the story be different at the market cap and net income level?

BRF is paying $500 million in net interest per year. This is affected by Brazil's high interest rates, which averaged 13% in 2023. We can observe that BRF's cycle-average operating income is barely above this level.

If we assume that BRF will not repay debts and that rates will remain high, then the company could post an average net income of about $70 million per year. A market cap of $6 billion (P/E of 85x) seems unjustified in this scenario.

As a bullish scenario, we could assume that BRF will repay its $2 billion in net debt to close its net interest expense. In this case, all NOPAT would flow to net income, and the company would post an average net income of $420 million. Again, we find a high P/E multiple of 15x.

In my opinion, these multiples are not justifiable. BRF has a history of capital destruction, with bad acquisitions that ended in divestment. Its manager turnover has been high; until recently, it lacked a controlling shareholder. The multiples posted above already embed bullish assumptions. For example, the operating income used is above current levels, which are already elevated from a midterm cycle perspective, or we assume that BRF can simply repay $2 billion in debt. Even with these assumptions, the multiples are high.

For that reason, I believe BRF is still a Hold.