BioMarin: Short-Term Headwinds But Long-Term Opportunities Remain

Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
881 Followers

Summary

  • BioMarin's 1Q24 revenue was $649 million, with a 9% YoY increase, but uncertainty around the commercial prospects of Roctavian has dampened optimism.
  • The company's core drug portfolio performed as expected, with some drugs exceeding consensus expectations and others falling short.
  • Voxzogo remains a strong revenue driver, with sales of $153 million in 1Q24, and plans to expand into new indications, potentially significantly expanding the addressable market.
  • I maintain my bullish view on BMRN stock, but it has become less bullish. My new fair price for BMRN is $112.

BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Background

As part of my past article, I have noted that the market is underestimating BioMarin's (NASDAQ:BMRN) business prospects. After the release of the 1Q24 results and the company's statements regarding Roctavian's uncertain commercial prospects, my view

This article was written by

Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
881 Followers
I am global equity research analyst at investment company with the specializaton in Biotechnology, Internet and Media. Received my CFA Charter in 2017. Also, I am FRM Charter. Besides that, I am the author of the russian-language telegram-channel (the link in the Website URL section).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor. Before making any investment, please do your own research!

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BMRN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMRN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMRN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News