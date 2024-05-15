BioMarin: Short-Term Headwinds But Long-Term Opportunities Remain

Sundry Photography

Background

As part of my past article, I have noted that the market is underestimating BioMarin's (NASDAQ:BMRN) business prospects. After the release of the 1Q24 results and the company's statements regarding Roctavian's uncertain commercial prospects, my view on the company's stock has become less optimistic. While the company's stock may remain under pressure in the short term, I remain bullish on the stock in the long term. Let's take a deeper dive into the company's results and see what the company has changed in its drug development strategy, as well as look at the commercial performance of its current drugs.

Revenue, margin, and forecast

The company's revenues were $649 million in 1Q24 (+9% YoY and +13% YoY in constant currency). R&D expenses in 1Q24 were $205 million, up 33% YoY due to higher research expenses. SG&A expenses were $226 million in 1Q24, up $15 million YoY due to higher Voxzogo marketing expenses and higher corporate expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat year over year at 23%. EPS was $0.47, up 37% YoY, and non-GAAP net EPS was $0.71, up 18% YoY.

Revenue guidance was unchanged at $2.7-2.8 billion (+14% YoY). Management also noted that, due to the timing of drug purchases, it does not expect a large change in QoQ revenue in 2Q24, with most growth expected in 2H24. Due to the cancellation of some pipeline drug candidates, the company raised its operating margin guidance to 24-25% (previously 23-24%) and net income guidance to $2.75-2.95 (previously $2.6-2.8).

Pretty good results overall, except for weak sales of Roctavian, but more on that later.

Core portfolio's performance

Within the core portfolio of medicines, there were no surprises after adjusting for the timing of purchases of some drugs.

Mucopolysaccharidosis drug portfolio sales were $334 million (-4% YoY). The decline in sales was due to the timing of Naglazyme purchases, which had sales of $106 million (-14% YoY, 5% worse than the consensus expected). Vimizim sales were $193 million (+2% YoY, 4% ahead of consensus). Aldurazyme sales were $35 million (+3% YoY).

The phenylketonuria portfolio generated $112 million in sales (-1% YoY). Palynziq contributed $76 million (+22% YoY, 8% below consensus), Kuvan - $36 million (-29% YoY, 16% better than the consensus expected).

Brineura brought the company $39 million in sales (flat YoY, 9% worse than expectations).

I expect the core portfolio (MPS, PKU, and Brineura) to reach $1.78 billion in 2024.

Voxzogo

Voxzogo continues to be the main driver of BMRN's revenue growth. Voxzogo's 1Q24 sales were $153 million (+74% YoY), 3% ahead of consensus expectations. QoQ growth was 5% despite supply constraints, which are expected to be alleviated by 2H24. Management expects Voxzogo supply to be sufficient to treat 8,000 patients by the end of this year, whereas at the beginning of the year, it had only targeted such a production volume by the end of 2025. During the quarter, 500 additional patients were treated with Voxzogo, bringing the total number of patients to over 3.1 thousand (YoY patient growth of 102%, total addressable market of 21 thousand). Patient growth accelerated (the company added 300 patients in 4Q23) mainly due to the expansion of drug treatment to a younger patient population.

The company is actively investigating the efficacy of Voxzogo in other growth disorders. For hypochondroplasia, the company plans to complete patient enrollment in the trial by the end of the first half of 2025. If successful, the drug could be approved in 2027. Also, later this year, the company plans to begin enrolling patients for the treatment of idiopathic short stature and multiple genetic stature disorders. The new indications will significantly expand the addressable market for the drug, as the potential patient population for hypochondroplasia, idiopathic short stature and multiple genetic stature disorders is approximately 600,000, while the TAM for achondroplasia is only 21,000.

I forecast Voxzogo sales of nearly $850 million this year and peak sales of $1.7 billion by 2028. To be conservative, I don't include Voxzogo's sales in other indications in my forecast.

Roctavian

Roctavian's 1Q24 revenues were a modest $0.8 million. These weak sales numbers were the reason for BMRN shares to fall after the report. The high price of the drug and reimbursement issues were the main headwinds for Roctavian's sales growth. At the time of the quarterly report, the company had only received reimbursement for Roctavian in the U.S., Germany and Italy. In light of these hurdles, the Company has decided to reassess its options for the further development of the drug. Details will be presented at the Investor Day (September 4). So far, management has outlined three options for the future of the drug. If sales start to gain momentum - the company will continue with the current strategy. The second option - the company will realize that the commercial potential is less than previously expected, but there are still chances for its payback, then some costs will be optimized. And the third option is to sell the rights to the drug to another company. Regardless of the company's final decision, such low sales are a negative for the company's investment case, so I revised my sales forecast for the drug. Weighted by the probability of success, the peak sales of the drug in my forecast are now $1 billion (previously $1.8 billion). Before we get to the final thoughts, let's look at what has changed in the company's strategy regarding the drugs in development.

The pipeline

The company has drastically revised its pipeline strategy, closing some trials and deciding to focus on 3 main drug candidates. The first is BMN 351 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The drug is based on a best-in-class antisense oligonucleotide designed to restore full-length dystrophin expression. The drug candidate is now in a 52-week proof-of-concept study. The company is actively enrolling 18 patients in this clinical trial.

The company also plans to focus on BMN 349, the first oral treatment for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The third priority product will be BMN 333, a long-acting formulation of CNP. The drug has completed IND-enabling studies and is expected to enter human trials in early 2025. The drug, if successful, will be a replacement for Voxzogo and will make its administration more convenient, as it is dosed once a week instead of every day like Voxzogo, which is particularly important given the subcutaneous form of administration.

Due to the prioritization, the company canceled 4 other trials (BMN 331, BMN 255, BMN 355 and BMN 365).

To be conservative, I'm still not including any potential pipeline drug sales in my revenue forecast.

Final thoughts

The company's investment case in recent years has been heavily dependent on news regarding Voxzogo and Roctavian. Unfortunately, there has not been any particularly positive news on Roctavian following its approval, which has led me to revise my sales forecast for the drug in my model. However, given the headwinds for Roctavian, the investment attractiveness of the company's shares should not be written off. Voxzogo still has very interesting growth prospects, as the penetration in the current addressable market is still very low (only 3.1 thousand patients are treated out of 21 thousand addressable patients). And in the long term, there are prospects for approval of the drug in new indications, which will significantly expand the TAM. In addition, in the second half of the year, the problems with supply limitations of this drug should be solved. It is too early to talk about the prospects of the rest of the pipeline, and that is a topic for a separate article, but even apart from that, BioMarin shares look undervalued. Based on a revision of my Roctavian sales forecast, I lowered my fair value for BMRN to $112 (from $117).

My price target is based on the DCF model. Its key inputs are as follows:

1) terminal-period (2028) revenue of $4.8 billion.2) terminal period EBITDA margin of 45%.3) terminal growth rate of 3%.3) WACC of 9.6%.

The main risk in the company's investment case remains weak sales of Roctavian. The company's stock could also be negatively impacted by weak results from its focus drugs in the pipeline. I recommend that you familiarize yourself with the rest of the company's risks in its 10-K.

After the report, BMRN stock is likely to remain under pressure until either the 2Q24 report or the Investor Day (September 4). But in the long run, I remain positive on the stock. And we cannot rule out that the company could become a takeover target.