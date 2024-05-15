Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is a cancer-focused biotech specializing in developing novel antibody conjugates for different tumor types. Over the last several years, they've been through many setbacks and discontinuations of once-hopeful pipeline candidates. Now they're more or less starting from scratch, with 2 projects in phase 1 clinical study. While they have cash to reach initial data readouts for these studies, they have too much to prove for me to be optimistic at this time. I would watch, but I would not be a buyer at this time.

Pipeline Overview

XMT-1660

MRSN currently has 2 pipeline projects that could be considered "most advanced." The first of these is XMT-1660, an antibody-drug conjugate using a proprietary auristatin payload (similar to drugs like brentuximab vedotin and polatuzumab vedotin) conjugated to an antibody against B7-H4, a member of the same family of immune checkpoints as CTLA-4 and B7-H3.

B7-H4 is known to be expressed in immunologically "cold" tumors, making it an attractive target in cancer medicine development. To date, no drugs have been approved to exploit this target.

XMT-1660 is currently being evaluated for safety and initial activity in a phase 1 study, with a focus on patients with endometrial, ovarian, or breast cancer. MRSN has guided that they intend to share initial findings from this phase 1 study in the second half of 2024.

While we don't know anything yet about the clinical outlook for XMT-1660, it was shown during in vitro studies to have activity against a panel of 28 patient-derived breast cancer xenografts, providing a reasonable rationale for further development.

XMT-2056

The second product candidate in the pipeline is a new HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, XMT-2056. The payload for this compound is a STING agonist, with the hope of engineering an up-regulated inflammatory antitumor response in addition to antibody-dependent cytotoxicity from the anti-HER2 activity. The naked antibody binds to an epitope of HER2 distinct from the likes of trastuzumab and pertuzumab, opening the possibility of combination therapy in the future.

MRSN has demonstrated in preclinical work some evidence that targeted delivery of the STING agonist with anti-HER2 targeting can yield synergistic immune responses against HER2-overexpressing cells. The company initiated a phase 1 trial in early 2023, but it was placed on hold in March due to a patient death deemed related to an adverse event caused by the drug.

The study was reopened for enrollment in Q1, 2024. No guidance was given on when the company expects findings from this phase 1 trial.

Financial Overview

Per the Q1 2024 quarterly filing, MRSN held $187.5 million in current assets, including $75.2 million in cash and equivalents and another $108.0 million in short-term marketable securities. They held a total of $25.3 million in short- and long-term debt as well.

For Q1 2024, they recognized $9.2 million in collaboration revenue while incurring $30.2 million in operating expenses. After interest, the net loss for the quarter was $19.3 million.

Given this cash burn rate, MRSN has approximately 9–10 quarters of cash on hand, assuming relatively consistent recognition of collaboration revenue. Taking that revenue out of the equation entirely, MRSN would have between 6 and 7 quarters of cash runway.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Tackling novel targets opens the door to pleasant surprises

Novel strategies to tackle immune checkpoints and HER2 are definitely areas of need for oncology. And as with all the immune checkpoint molecules we've seen over the past few decades, we just don't know which ones are going to yield huge changes in the standard of care. Will B7-H4 be a target like PD-1, or will it be more like TIM3? Time will tell, and MRSN is positioning itself to find out.

Risk - Only early-stage pipeline candidates

MRSN remains in early phase 1 for both of its lead compounds now. And we know from the financial analysis that they have somewhere between 6 and 10 quarters of cash, which should get the company to readouts of both these phase 1 trials.

However, it could very well be a long time before we get a very clear picture about how the development is shaping up, and after terminations of their other lead programs and the clinical hold of XMT-2056 due to toxicity, this company has a lot they need to prove to build confidence. MRSN wants to position itself as a company with a somewhat-modular platform for developing antibody-drug conjugates, and so far, this platform has not panned out. This elevates the risk of market disappointment if future data readouts are not surprisingly good.

Bottom-Line Summary

MRSN is trying some fresh concepts in the oncology space, and this is absolutely worth applauding and continuing to pay attention to. However, as an investment thesis, it's difficult to latch onto much more than the big gamble that one of their early pipeline candidates will pay off. While they have the funds to support trials for the near term, it won't be that long before cash concerns will become an issue, and I fear those will present themselves before we have a definitive picture of success for either of these compounds. That would mean financing from a position of weakness.

Couple that with the high likelihood of failure of any given compound being pursued in phase 1, and MRSN could very well find itself going back to the drawing board again and again from here. At a market cap of $300 million, the market is pricing in a fair amount of confidence in what MRSN can do. Unfortunately, there are too many opportunities to have market confidence eroded. For now, with no data catalysts expected for the near term, I have a Sell rating for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., and it should be revisited later in the year as they get closer to a data readout.