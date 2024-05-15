Morsa Images

Today, we take our first look at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in 2024. The stock of this biopharma concern is down some 30% year to date, and the company reported mixed Q1 results last week. Where do the shares go from here? An updated analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The stock currently trades at around $43.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just under $2.1 billion. The company manufactures and markets generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States. It also sells products in China and France.

May 2024 Company Presentation

One of its key products is called BAQSIMI (glucagon), which is a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia. The product was acquired from Eli Lilly (LLY) in the first half of 2023 in a deal valued at a little over $1 billion. This product did approximately $153 million worth of revenues in FY2023. In March, J.P. Morgan stated it saw sales from BAQSIMI climbing to $240 million by FY2028.

Probably the most recognizable part of Amphastar's product portfolio is Primatene Mist. This is an OTC epinephrine inhalation product to provide temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Recent Results:

Amphastar posted first quarter numbers on May 8th. The company delivered non-GAAP profits of $1.04 a share, a quarter per share above expectations. GAAP EPS was 81 cents a share. Revenues rose just under 23% on a year-over-year basis to $171.8 million, some $3 million light of the consensus.

AMPH Earnings Release via Seeking Alpha

As illustrated above, the company posted significant improvements across the board compared to the same period a year ago. Here is how the individual components of Amphastar's product portfolio performed during the quarter.

AMPH Earnings Release Via Seeking Alpha

Analyst Firm Reaction & Balance Sheet Summary:

Analyst community reaction to Amphastar's latest quarterly results has been mixed. Both Needham and Bank of America ($50 price target) maintained Hold ratings on the stock, while Piper Sandler ($71 price target) and Capital One Financial ($70 price target) reissued Buy ratings against the equity.

The company ended the first quarter with approximately $290 million of cash and marketable securities against nearly $595 million in long-term debt, according to the 10-K Amphastar filed for the quarter.

Conclusion:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made $3.32 a share in profits on just over $644 million in revenues. The current analyst firm consensus has earnings rising to $3.79 a share in FY2024 as sales grow to $755 million. They project profits of $4.31 a share in FY2025 on five to six percent sales growth.

May 2024 Company Presentation

I recommended avoiding the stock when I initially profiled it in late 2023. After an approximate 30% decline year to date, the stock is significantly cheaper than it was when it was first highlighted and currently trades at just over 11 times forward earnings. The company has done a solid job on reconfiguring its product portfolio/pipeline towards higher margin biosimilar and proprietary products over the past few years as well.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is quite profitable and has a decent balance sheet. Given the company's earnings and sales growth of the past half decade, the shares now seem to merit at least a small "watch item" position for now and get a tepid "thumbs up" mainly because of my pessimistic view of the overall market at these trading levels.