JAKKS Pacific: Zero Debt And Potential For Shareholder Returns Makes It A Buy

May 15, 2024 10:22 AM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) StockAMZN, MAT, HAS
Sofia Raj profile picture
Sofia Raj
88 Followers

Summary

  • Shares of JAKKS Pacific are down ~48% YTD and appear cheap as the toymaker’s TTM revenue is >3x its market value.
  • Forthcoming releases like Moana 2, Sonic 3, and ‘The Simpsons’ are expected to strengthen margins.
  • Actions, like redemption of preferred shares and reducing debt to zero, have strengthened the balance sheet.
  • I believe the stock will significantly outperform the market going forward.
Little child playing with toy blocks and little cars indoor.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Toy maker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has a trailing 12-month revenue of $694.1 million, which is noteworthy considering its small market capitalization of $195.13 million. The anticipated releases of popular products such as Moana 2, Sonic 3, and The Simpsons are

This article was written by

Sofia Raj profile picture
Sofia Raj
88 Followers
Equity Research Analyst with 2 decades of experience in identifying stocks positioned for upside, and publishing research reports with a special focus on short-term investing, growth & value investing, catalyst-driven investing, and under the radar stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JAKK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Cautionary Statement: The analyst/author is not a registered investment advisor and readers are asked to do their own due diligence before investing in the stock. The author/analyst is not responsible for the investment decisions made by individuals after reading this article. Readers are asked not to rely on the opinions and analysis expressed in the article and are encouraged to do their own research before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JAKK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JAKK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JAKK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News