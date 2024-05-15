Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Toy maker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has a trailing 12-month revenue of $694.1 million, which is noteworthy considering its small market capitalization of $195.13 million. The anticipated releases of popular products such as Moana 2, Sonic 3, and The Simpsons are expected to boost the company's margins.

The company benefits from strategic acquisitions, a solid international footprint, and a commitment to innovation. Collaborations with popular brands and movie franchises have enabled it to establish itself as a key player in the worldwide toy industry. JAKKS has an impressive brand portfolio and is known for creating engaging products across all age groups.

JAKKS Pacific is focused on managing its spending and has identified four key areas for capital allocation. The company's balance sheet has also been strengthened by the redemption of preferred shares and reduction of debt to zero.

Based on the above factors, I believe that JAKKS Pacific stock will likely perform exceptionally well in the near future and outperform the market significantly.

JAKKS Pacific

The Santa Monica, California-based JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) designs, produces, sells, and distributes toys and related kid-targeted consumer products, inclusive of kids' indoor and outdoor furniture, costumes, and as well as sporting goods and home furnishings products.

JAKK’s top three customers account for a major chunk of its sales. Target Corp. (TGT),

Walmart Inc. (

), and Amazon.com, Inc. (

) accounted for

, respectively, of its 2023 net sales. The toymaker sells its products through in-house sales staff as well as independent sales representatives.

JAKKS Pacific grows via acquiring or licensing well-recognized intellectual property or IP, trademarks, and/or brand names, most with long product histories.

Its popular proprietary brands include Fly Wheels, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co., AirTitans, Sky Ball, JAKKS Wild Games, Moose Mountain, Maui Toys, SportsZone, Kids Only!, Xtreme Power Dozer, Disguise, WeeeDo, Ami Amis and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties.

Recently, JAKKS Pacific revealed a new line of action figures and larger prop replicas inspired by “The Simpsons.” These collectibles include a talking Krusty doll featuring 14 sound effects, based on the iconic “Treehouse of Horror III” episode. These newly revealed Simpsons collectibles will be released in Fall 2024.

Industry Overview

The global toys market is highly competitive and fragmented by the presence of numerous small-scale regional companies as well as multinational players such as Hasbro; Mattel; BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S; LEGO System A/S; Sony Interactive Entertainment; Nintendo; Microsoft and NetEase Inc.

The noticeable shift in the preferences of children from traditional toys and games to digital forms of entertainment such as video games, mobile apps, and virtual reality experiences has slowed down the demand for traditional toys. However, building blocks, puzzles, and dolls play a crucial role in cognitive, and motor development via tactile stimulation provided by physical interaction with these traditional toys. This awareness is renewing interest in traditional toys and games.

Besides, the proliferating tendency of millennials towards traditional games during social gatherings is also expected to drive market growth. To capitalize on this trend, companies are proactively revamping their product offerings by launching e-stores and retailing products through popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart Online, and eBay, as well as other regional platforms. This shift in strategy is expected to result in a significant increase in the availability and accessibility of old-school games, allowing companies to reach a wider audience and turn forgotten fun activities into a lucrative market.

The Grand View Research estimated the value of global toys and games market at US$324.7 billion in 2023. This is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate or CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The U.S. toys and games market represented ~95% of North America revenues in 2023, thanks to the rising popularity of educational toys and STEM-focused games as parents look to offer children entertainment and learning opportunities. Additionally, popular media and entertainment franchises, with licensed toys and games based on movies, TV shows, and video games are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Also, growing interest in eco-friendly toys, the resurgence of conventional toys and video games, and the increasing popularity of mobile-based gaming all are key contributors to this growth.

Financial Analysis

JAKKS Pacific faced a significant decline in sales in the first quarter of the year due to the absence of high-grossing kids' movies like last year’s "The Super Mario Bros Movie" and "The Little Mermaid." The company's Q1 sales were down 16% to $90.1 million, resulting in a loss of $1.09 per share. The impact of this downturn also spread to the company's overall performance, leading to increased inventory obsolescence and retailer markdowns, resulting in a loss of 580 basis points to gross profit margins.

CEO Stephen Berman commented that the company's strong core business, coupled with the success of the previous two years' robust film slate, contributed to the company's progress. However, without the new releases in Spring 2024, JAKKS Pacific experienced lower levels of shipping and retail, as was anticipated. Moreover, the company sees a weakening demand for products from a Q4 2023 film release.

During the company's Q4 earnings call, Berman had warned that the light volume of blockbuster films in 2024 would lead to a “somewhat softer overall business,” particularly in the costume segment. This warning prompted over a 25% drop in the company's stock price, which is yet to recover.

Q1 Numbers:

In the first quarter of 2024, net sales reached $90.1 million, representing a 16% decline compared to $107.5 million in the previous year. This reduction was largely driven by the absence of new film releases compared to the prior year.

The net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $13.2 million or $1.27 per share from the prior year's loss of $5.68 million or $0.58 per share. The adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders was $11.3 million or $1.09 per share, which is also a wider loss compared to $4.0 million or $0.40 per share in Q1 2023.

Segment Analysis:

Segment-wise, the revenue generated by Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up category declined by 15.2% to $40.6 million. Similarly, the Action Play & Collectibles category faced a decline of 12.8% with revenue amounting to $33.0 million. The Outdoor/Seasonal Toys category witnessed a significant drop in revenue by 23.6%, which fell to $933 million, and Costumes decreased by 25.3% to $7.17 million.

Geographic Metric:

During the quarter, the United States experienced a decrease in revenue of 12.4% to $70.4 million. Also, Europe witnessed a significant decline of 43.6% to $5.74 million, while Latin America also reported a drop in revenue of 13.1% to $7.99 million. Canada too experienced a decrease in revenue of 16.9% to $3.37 million, while Asia's revenue plummeted by 30.1% to $965 thousand. Australia and New Zealand also saw a decline of 16.3% in revenue, with the figure standing at $1.35 million. In the same vein, Middle East & Africa also recorded weak performance, with sales dipping by 63%, bringing the figure to $234 thousand.

On the other hand, North America's revenue declined by 12.7%, with sales figures standing at $73.8 million and the overall International market witnessed a decrease in revenue of 29.2% to $16.3 million.

Cash Position:

The company’s cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, totaled $35.5 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $38.3 million at the same time last year, and to $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

JAKK refinanced its debt in the middle of 2021, paid off that balance in 2023, and now finally has retired the last artifact of that restructuring. Currently, the company’s total debt is zero, compared to $29.4 million as of March 31, 2023.

Inventory was $46.3 million, compared to $64.0 million in total inventory as of March 31, 2023, and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Redemption Of Preferred Shares

Talking about the redemption of the preferred shares, JAKKS Pacific underwent recapitalization in 2019. At that time, JAKKS Pacific was facing a challenging situation due to the bankruptcy of Toys R Us and other significant customers, which had a profound impact on its industry and transformed the market dynamics that had been in place for decades.

Since the recapitalization, JAKKS Pacific has been committed to streamlining its core business, enhancing its margins, and relieving its balance sheet of encumbrances. The collective efforts of the team, in conjunction with successful collaborations with business partners, have resulted in the company surpassing almost all expectations in the five years that followed. JAKKS Pacific refinanced its debt in mid-2021, cleared that balance in 2023, and has now retired the last artifact of that restructuring.

JAKKS Pacific’s Capital Allocation Plans

JAKKS Pacific has implemented a strategic approach to managing its expenditures and has delineated four key areas for capital allocation.

Expansion of international presence and growing sales outside of North America will be JAKK's primary focus. Mergers and acquisitions or M&A will be considered, but the company will prioritize acquiring assets that align with its current business model and go-to-market strategy.

Acquiring new licenses is a strategic approach for the company. Unlike M&A, it is a less risky and less expensive method to enter new product categories, even though it may lead to a slower growth trajectory. However, it does require upfront investment in cash to secure licenses and ensure the company has the necessary internal resources for successful product development.

Returning capital to shareholders was a major factor in the retirement of the preferred shares. It plays a crucial role in reflecting a company’s financial health, confidence, and growth prospects. By returning capital, a company can enhance shareholder value and discipline its management to prevent overinvestment.

JAKKS Pacific: Future Outlook

As usual, JAKK refrained from providing formal financial guidance.

Despite a temporary decline in the first half, JAKKS Pacific is poised to reap significant benefits in the second half of the year from the release of new products that will be bolstered by upcoming movies and evergreen IP such as Moana 2, Sonic 3, The Simpsons, and the ABG brand portfolio. This infusion of robust IP will further fortify the brick-to-brick methodology that the company has employed over the years to build its businesses. The addition of these new enterprises is the reason why JAKK is looking forward to the latter portion of the year and how it anticipates these novel areas will evolve into 2025 and beyond. This should sort of alleviate the lack of strong movie-related toy properties thus far in 2024.

In 2025, JAKK is expanding into branded roller skates, inline skates, volleyball, outdoor furniture, including chairs, umbrellas, and canopies, beach accessories, inflatable pool floats, foldable wagons, and an extensive line of dolls and doll accessories infused with fashion elements from Forever 21, Prince, Sports Illustrated, Roxy, and Billabong.

Valuation Metrics

JAKKS Pacific has a market cap of $195.13 million. The enterprise value is $184.53 million.

The trailing PE ratio is 6.59, while the forward PE ratio stood at 5.53. The stock’s trailing EV/EBITDA ratio is 3.61, and the forward EV/EBITDA ratio is 3.92, with a trailing price-to-book ratio of 1.04. Price/Cash flow is 3.38, while trailing price-to-sales ratio is 0.26.

Return on common equity or ROCE is 17.88% and return on total capital is 12.95%. Levered FCF margin is 6.67%.

JAKK’s forward P/E of 5.53x compares favorably with much bigger peer Hasbro’s ~19.64x and Mattel, Inc.’s (MAT) ~14.04x. Although the bigger peers deserve a better valuation, if JAKK’s forward P/E multiple even rerates to ~7x, the upside will be ~20% from current stock price levels.

JAKK Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Mattel Inc. (MAT) P/E (TTM) 6.59 19.54 22.77 P/E GAAP (FWD) 5.53 19.64 14.04 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 3.61 16.99 9.10 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 3.92 11.54 7.98 Price/Book (TTM) 1.04 8.44 3.19 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 3.38 10.42 5.82 Price/Sales (TTM) 0.26 1.78 1.22 Click to enlarge

Risks

Let’s take a look at some of the key risk factors associated with JAKKS Pacific stock:

Product Demand and Competitive Landscape:

Changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific’s products, product mix, and competitive products can impact the company’s financial performance. Pricing pressures and shifts in customer orders and deliveries may affect revenue and profitability.

Ability to Innovate and Adapt:

JAKKS Pacific must continuously redesign, restyle, and extend existing core products to meet evolving consumer preferences. Developing and introducing new products successfully is crucial for sustained growth.

Conclusion

The stock is presently undervalued based on multiple valuation metrics. Zero debt and the potential for shareholder returns (the reason why preferred shares were redeemed) make the stock appealing. Promising films to which JAKKS has the rights are expected to result in a positive outcome by the end of 2024 and throughout 2025. For investors willing to weather near-term volatilities, JAKK appears a good Buy to me.