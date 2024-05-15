sasacvetkovic33

Investment Thesis

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) aims to grow by following buy-and-build strategy. The business has better margins compared to its peers, higher return on invested capital, and lower valuation. Besides, DTI is leading by an experienced management with sizeable ownership in the company. These are why I recommend "Buy" rating to DTI.

Background

DTI was established around 40 years ago in Texas. It was acquired by Hicks Equity Partners in 2012 and went public just around a year ago through a SPAC. Hicks Equity still owns more than 50% of DTI shares.

The main reason DTI went public was to take advantage of the consolidation opportunity exist in the E&P sector. Therefore, the main driver for DTI's growth is expected to be M&A. The stated goal is to use this strategy and double or even triple the size of DTI in the coming years.

DTI revenue comes from renting tools and providing services to E&P and OFS companies. As shown in the figure, their services can be divided into 4 segments, including:

directional tool rentals (DTR);

premium tools (PT);

wellbore optimization tools (WOT);

and other products and services such as inspection and machining services.

In 2023, they had more than 60% of their revenue from DTR. DTI currently has 16 service and support centers in North America and 8 across Europe and the Middle East. Their customers are equally split between E&P and OFS companies, with around 40% of their revenue coming from the top five clients.

DTI Revenue Breakdown (2023 Annual Report, Author's Compilation)

Business Outlook

Although US rig count has been decreasing since the beginning of 2023, DTI was able to increase its revenue by 17% compared to 2022. However, this may be in part due to the lagging period required for decrease in rig drilling activities to fully materialize in DTI's revenue. The quarterly revenue has been decreased from its peak at around $41 million in Q1/2023 to $37 million in Q1/2024.

While the number of US active rigs has remained flat in 2024 at around 600 rigs, the international market seems to be slightly growing. The current data indicates that the number of active rigs in March 2024 was around 970 rigs, up 4% compared to March 2023. Given that the global drilling tools market is expected to grow to over $11 billion by 2029 and DTI aims to increase its market share in the international market, chances are that they will continue to grow their revenue in the upcoming years.

Margins Comparison

DTI has consistently had higher gross margin compared to its competitors. In the following figures, the gross and operating margins of DTI is compared to seven of its peers: Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Oil States International (OIS), DMC Global (BOOM), RPC (RES), Cactus (WHD), Ranger Energy Services (RNGR), and Expro Group Holdings (XPRO). Superior Drilling Tools (SDPI) is also included in the comparison, even though it will be merged with DTI by the end of this year.

Comparison of Gross Margins (Seeking Alpha) Comparison of Operating Margins (Seeking Alpha)

DTI has an outstanding gross margin of around 75% and the operating margin of around 18%. The key factors I believe resulted in higher than competitors' margins are:

DTI has been able to scale up or down its business in response to the macro environment. As a result, they were one of the few companies in this sector that managed to be profitable even during the pandemic in 2020. DTI has a large fleet of tools due to its prior investments with a wide distribution network that enables them to serve their customers more efficiently. DTI using a proprietary tool order management system, COMPASS, which helps customers to effectively fulfill their orders and enables DTI to efficiently increase its inventory utilization. Their maintenance capex is customer funded, since their customers are responsible to pay for the repair or replacement of the damaged tools.

I think DTI may lose some of these competitive advantages in the future. For instance, as they continue to grow, it becomes harder to scale the business quickly, which can negatively affect their margins. Additionally, merging with businesses with lower margins could also be margin dilutive for DTI. Their current acquisition, SDPI, has 15% lower gross margin and 10% lower operating margin compared to DTI.

On the other hand, DTI may be able to utilize the tools of the acquired companies more efficiently due to its wide distribution network. Besides, acquiring new companies will enlarge DTI's tools fleet, which further strengthening their competitive advantage.

ROIC Comparison

Since the DTI growth strategy involves reinvesting its cash flow to acquire other companies, I think it is very important to pay attention to its return on invested capital (ROIC). For ROIC calculation, I divided net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) to invested capital, similar to what is explained by

. The calculations were based on 2023 financial results.

The following table shows ROIC for the same companies used in the previous section for margins comparison. DTI had the highest ROIC in 2023 compared to its competitors. As long as they can maintain their current ROIC, I think reinvesting their cash flow for growth would be beneficial for shareholders. However, buying companies with lower ROIC can eventually reduce their ROIC. In 2023, SDPI's ROIC was almost half of that for DTI.

ROIC Comparison (Author's Calculations by using data from WiseSheets)

DTI SDPI BKR OIS BOOM RES WHD RNGR XPRO 2023 ROIC 20.7% 10.9% 8.1% 2.4% 6.6% 19.7% 18.6% 9.8% 1% Click to enlarge

Acquisitions

DTI recently completed the acquisition of Deep Casing Tools and is planning to close the SDPI transaction in the third quarter of 2024. The transaction includes paying $32.2 million in cash and DTI stocks. Considering around $6 million of adjusted EBITDA for SDPI in 2023, the EV/EBITDA stands between 5 and 5.5. Given that the IPO price of DTI represented the EV/EBITDA of 7.8 based on the 2022 EBITDA and 5.5 based on the projected 2023 EBITDA, they seem to be paying a reasonable price for SDPI. However, at the current valuations, DTI seems to be buying something at EV/EBITDA of 5.5 with its shares at EV/EBITDA of less than 4. This is something that may negatively affect DTI shareholders.

SDPI had been looking for a strategic partner since Q1/2023 to be able to increase its market share in the Middle East. As SDPI's CEO mentioned during the Q3/2023 earnings call, their business lacks a proper marketing structure that made them to look for a partner.

SDPI main fully patented product is Drill-N-Ream, which is a wellbore conditioning tool. DTI has been paying royalties to SDPI since 2016 to be the only distributor of this tool in North America. Therefore, this merger can reduce the cost of Drill-N-Ream for DTI. However, I think the main motivation behind this acquisition was DTI's intention to remain the sole distributor of Drill-N-Ream. This may justify buying a company with lower margins and ROIC, especially in the long term.

Ownership

The following figure shows the ownership percentage of DTI shares. As mentioned, more than 50% of the shares are owned by Hicks Equity, that may result in selling pressure whenever they choose to exit from their DTI investment. Based on the research conducted in Oxford University, the average public equity post-IPO holding by private equities is 3 years. While the time of selling depends on many factors and I don't think Hicks would start selling its shares at current prices, let's keep it in mind, sooner or later, DTI shares could experience selling pressure.

On the other hand, in the meantime, Hicks has all the incentives to unlock value for shareholders and keep growing the business. DTI has grown its revenue from $25 million in 2012, when it was bought by Hicks, to more than $150 million in 2023. The company has shown a successful track record of acquisitions with the same CEO and CFO in place during the last 10 years.

DTI shares ownership (DTI Proxy Statement)

Additionally, the DTI's CEO, Wayne Prejean, and president of DTR division, Michael Domino, own more than 10% of total shares outstanding. They also have sizable unexercised options at an exercise price of $3.72. Overall, I think DTI's management has successfully run the company during the last decade, and their incentives are towards continuing to do so.

Unexercised Options (DTI Proxy Statements)

Valuation

Although DTI share price almost doubled after the Q4/2023 earnings call, it is still undervalued compared to its peers. DTI's current EV/EBITDA is less than 4 while sector median is around 6. Of note that the effect of current acquisitions is not included in the DTI multiple in the figure.

Comparison of EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

According to DTI guidance for 2024, the business is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA of $50 to $58.5 million before the SDPI acquisition. Adding up the generated adjusted EBITDA of $6 million for SDPI in 2023, the combined business is expected to generate $56 to $65 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Assuming EV/EBITDA=5, that is conservative compared to its peers, and the lower end of the estimation for adjusted EBITDA, the EV stands at around $280 million. The current net debt is around $12 million and likely to be increased for the SDPI transaction. Depending on the details of the merger, I think assuming $30 million of net debt after the merger is reasonable.

Under these assumptions, the market cap for the merged company would be around $250 million. The most unclear part is the number of shares outstanding. DTI and SDPI have both currently around 30 million of shares outstanding. Based on their current share prices, I don't think the number of shares outstanding of the merged company would exceed 35-36 million. Hence, by adding up 1.5 million of unexercised DTI options, the number of shares outstanding post-merger would be 37 million. Although this may be conservative, it can be adjusted after the details of the transaction disclosed.

Dividing $250 million to 37 million, DTI can worth around $6.7 per share. Given the current price around $5.5, this translates to 22% upside based on the conservative assumptions.

Risks

I believe the main risk for DTI shareholders lies in the buy-and-build strategy. With more than 60% of mergers destroy value for their shareholders, there are lots of things need to be done properly for a successful M&A strategy. While DTI has shown a good record of acquisitions in the past, there is not enough record of assessing their performance as a public company, especially as they are getting larger.

Second is the upcoming selling pressure when Hicks Equity starts selling off its shares. Although I don't think they would do that at the current valuation, it may limit the potential upside of the DTI shares in the meantime.

Third is decreasing DTI margins by continuing its M&A activities. So far, management has been able to grow the revenue while maintaining significantly higher margins compared to DTI's competitors. However, as the company scales, keeping these high margins may become difficult.

Conclusion

Overall, DTI has been able to increase its both top-line and bottom-line. While the drilling industry witnessing a consolidation trend, DTI seems to be in a good position to take advantage of this trend and increase its market share. However, using M&A as a main driver for growth needs careful execution and experienced management. Although I think DTI's management has been successful so far, there is a limited track record to assess their performance since DTI got public. This is especially important as DTI continues to scale.

Despite the current increase in the DTI share price, the valuation is still appealing that offers more than 20% upside even based on conservative assumptions. That is why I recommend "Buy" rating for DTI. I will keep an eye on the details of the ongoing merger with SDPI and its effects on DTI's margins and shareholder return.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.