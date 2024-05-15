Investors Relieved As CPI Decelerates For The First Time In 2024

May 15, 2024 10:15 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6K Followers

Summary

  • April Headline CPI came in slightly below expectations at 0.3%, while Core CPI was in line with expectations.
  • Inflation remains above 3% for the 37th consecutive month, but the rate was slightly cooler than March.
  • Retail Sales for April were unchanged compared to March, falling short of expectations, indicating weaker consumer spending.
  • Stocks and bonds were bid following the somewhat dovish report, and a July rate cut can't be ruled out.

Savings from broken piggy bank.

Guido Mieth

April Headline CPI verified at 0.3%, slightly below the 0.4% expectation. On a Core basis, the 0.3% print was right in line with what economists were expecting. On the year-over-year view, Headline CPI is now 3.4%, a tenth cooler than what was seen in March and

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News