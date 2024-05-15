Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Typically, I don’t walk away from opportunities like this, I run away. When you see a small company with plummeting revenue issue a press release saying it’s getting into the megatrend of the day, it’s usually best to avoid the stock.

But ProPhase’s (NASDAQ:PRPH) new Project ZenQ-AI caught my attention. The company showed up on my screen for episodic pivots. An episodic pivot consists of a company making a greater than 8% move higher on the day due to news. Typically, these moves have continued momentum and provide higher-than-average returns going forward. It’s similar to the highly-vaunted post-earnings announcement drift phenomenon, where companies that surge higher after beating expectations continue to race higher.

And after digging in, I think ProPhase’s plan is the perfect application of artificial intelligence, and they’ll use it on a unique dataset. We’ll get into that in a minute. But first, I want to talk about the other reason I like this company – Its currently existing product lines are profitable. And they’re expanding.

So let’s get into what ProPhase Labs is and where they’re going.

Company Description

ProPhase Labs is a diversified biotech, genomics, and diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing novel drugs, dietary supplements, compounds, and providing contract manufacturing services. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries:

ProPhase Diagnostics previously offered COVID-19 and influenza diagnostic testing services through its CLIA-certified laboratories. However, due to decreased demand, the company has significantly reduced these services since the second half of 2023.

Their diagnostic division is the reason revenue is down. On page 97 on the 2023 10-K we saw revenue in diagnostics fell from $108 million in 2022 to $25 million in 2023. And this was $0 as seen in Note 10 in their first quarter 10-Q. That is to be expected as the pandemic testing needs went away. So we’re going to give them a pass on revenue. Let’s pay closer attention to future profits.

Nebula Genomics is ProPhase's personal genomics subsidiary that offers whole genome sequencing products and services directly to consumers online, with plans to expand into the B2B market by providing testing for universities and businesses conducting genomic research.

ProPhase BioPharma is focused on licensing, developing, and commercializing novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds. Some key assets under development include: Equivir and Equivir G - Dietary supplement and prescription drug candidates being developed as potential broad-spectrum antivirals. Linebacker LB-1 and LB-2 - Small molecule PIM kinase inhibitors being developed as potential cancer co-therapies. BE-Smart Esophageal Pre-Cancer Diagnostic Test - A diagnostic screening test aimed at early detection of esophageal cancer risk, which ProPhase plans to commercialize as a lab-developed test in 2024.

Pharmaloz Manufacturing is ProPhase's full-service contract manufacturing subsidiary that produces non-GMO, organic cough drops, lozenges, OTC drugs, and dietary supplements for third-party customers. The company is actively expanding its manufacturing capacity and automation to meet growing demand.

ProPhase also develops and markets dietary supplements under its TK Supplements brand, including products like Legendz XL for male sexual enhancement.

With the exception of diagnostics, I see growth in all these divisions. Especially with their esophageal pre-cancer diagnostic test and the contract manufacturing.

Here’s what CEO Ted Karkus said about the Pharmaloz contract manufacturing in the March earnings call.

We raised prices on every single customer last year. Fourth quarter last year's price increases all took effect in the first quarter. So we went from being an unprofitable to a profitable business with increased revenue just by increasing prices. In addition to that, in January, we announced 2 new important new lozenges lines that takes our revenues up. So our revenues historically have been around $8 million, $10 million last year, they were a little over $9 million. So with our price increases, we went up to, let's say, $11 million. Now we just got a $5 million of new business. One of those 2 customers, we've already started manufacturing for them. The other one should start shortly. So right away, as we enter the second quarter, we should be at a $15 million, $16 million run rate instead of losing money, we should be making at least 20 to 25 net profit margins.

He believes this business line alone will have a $45 million run rate this year. And with expansions and automation equipment, it could have a run rate of up to $120 million next year. And right now, they have 2 major global brands showing interest in Pharmaloz.

The company is pursuing strategic growth initiatives, including expanding Nebula's B2B genomic testing services, advancing PBIO's drug and diagnostic pipeline, and significantly increasing Pharmaloz's manufacturing capabilities to service major global brands seeking lozenge production.

Genomics and Artificial Intelligence

Now let’s get into the AI opportunity ProPhase just announced. They are going to leverage the data gathered in their Nebula Genomics operation. ProPhase purchased the company in 2021 and has incorporated it into their business and is now looking to expand it.

Nebula offers full genome sequencing for a low price of $300. This may seem like a lot compared to the ancestry tests which charge $99, but those services only sequence 1% of your DNA. Nebula does the whole genome. This allows people more information and is more applicable to health and wellness applications. And people can also get updates as Nebula incorporates more studies and results into their genomic offering.

Personally, I’d like to see Nebula set up an annual subscription of $49 (or $99) to gain access to updated studies regarding each individual’s DNA. Then every 5th or 10th year, do another full test to see if anything has changed.

Whole genomes create a massive amount of data. And when a company gets a database of thousands or even millions of genomes, it creates a unique dataset. A dataset that is ripe for AI to go through and find correlations. This is something specifically suited for AI as no human could go through the 3 billion base pairs for a complete genetic blueprint, let alone a dataset of thousands.

I think this is a huge growth opportunity for manufacturers of genome sequencers like Illumina (ILMN). I expect to see an increase in population sequencing by governmental organizations soon in addition to individuals doing this. But that’s a topic for another report.

Project ZenQ-AI is going to start in conjunction with its esophageal pre-cancer diagnostic test. Some cancers show up as early mutations in a person’s DNA. And the hope is that by letting an AI comb through their data, it will be able to create algorithms that identify potential antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates for new cancer therapeutics.

This will help transform their Nebula Genomics business. And this is a business that CEO Karkus said has more potential than the Pharmaloz manufacturing facility. And he believes once both manufacturing lines are operational, this business will have $80 - $100 million in potential revenue capacity.

Valuation

That brings us to the valuation. And there is a lot of uncertainty around ProPhase’s execution. Will they close the major lozenge brands to use their production facilities? Will they be able to drum up enough interest in their DNA testing to move the needle?

Let’s assume things go smoothly and they slightly surpass the $200 million revenue point by 2027, what kind of valuation should the company have? Here is my model with some pretty conservative inputs regarding profitability if they meet their estimated revenue.

Financial Model (Finchat.io and Author's Projections)

Source: Finchat.io and Author’s projections

That gives us our unlevered free cash flow estimates. Then if we assume they receive a reasonable exit multiple of 10x FCF and put it through a present value calculation we can see the fair value:

Valuation Model (Finchat.io and Author's Projections)

You can see that this is an implied share price of $9.70 – which is 96% higher than today’s prices.

I used a discount rate of 8.9%. If anyone wants to see my weighted average cost of capital for the discount rate, here’s that calculation:

Discount Rate Calculation (Finchat.io and Author's Projections)

And that’s just the beginning of where I think ProPhase can go if they can execute their major initiatives.

Now, there are risks. Let’s get into these.

Risks and Challenges

The obvious risks to the investment are if they can’t execute on their expansion plans. Then all bets are out the window. The company added over $10 million in PP&E last year and are installing another lozenge line right around now. This will ensure capex remains elevated.

And the contracts for these manufacturing agreements are only for a year at a time. And their clients have the option to renew the contract every year. As of the end of the first quarter, they only have signed contracts for the first lozenge line. They are still negotiating for the second lozenge line.

They also have a lab sitting unused right now. This lab was brought on for COVID testing. But now that business is gone. However, this is the lab where the Nebula Genomics business will be operated out of. Remember, this is the company set to thrive with their new AI offering. But it’s possible they won’t see the demand they anticipate and this lab continues to drain their cash.

But so far, management has executed great. Ever since Ted Karkus took over in 2012, the stock has gone from $0.65 to around $5 now. And they also paid out $2.40 in special dividends. There’s no reason to believe they won’t continue to be successful.

If you really want to get bulled up about the prospects for ProPhase, listen to their conference calls. Karkus talks about billion-dollar markets they’re going after. He seems very optimistic about the future of his company. And he makes it sound easy – which we know running any business is far from being easy.

But there is another risk looming.

ProPhase Is Burning Cash Fast

In 2023 ProPhase’s free cash flow (calculated as operating cash minus capex) was negative $14.5 million and in the first quarter of 2024, they burned through $5.9 million more.

The company didn't give any guidance, but as the company isn't likely to grow revenue in Q2, the cash burn should remain the same.

And as of March 2024, they only have $1.2 million in cash and short-term investments. That is not enough to make ends meet.

Now they have $35 million in accounts receivable, but this number has remained constant for the past three years. So they likely can’t get these to convert to cash quickly.

Now during the conference call Q&A Karkus said, "As of right now, I'm not even considering anything like equity offers." And they entered Standstill agreement with their investment bank ThinkEquity which doesn't let them sell stock or issue most forms debt from April 18 to June 17.

This leaves only a debt raise through a non-convertible mortgage or non-convertible equipment financing debt. This is possible as ProPhase secured a mortgage on its Pharmaloz plant in Q4 2023.

And they could securitize more of their receivables. They securitized $2.5 million of their receivables earlier this year.

But they may not need to. If they can stem the cash burn in Q2, then in Q3 and Q4 will see increased revenue in their business lines we discussed earlier. For a quick recap, those are improvements in the Nebula Genomics business, the Pharmaloz Manufacturing contract manufacturing services, and the BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test and dietary supplement Equivir as both are anticipated to be commercialized in the coming months.

But if none of these materialize, ProPhase would either have to take on more debt or issue shares. If there is an equity raise, investors will be diluted. And that would likely drive share prices lower. If that happens, I could see share prices quickly drop 50%.

Conclusion

This microcap gem has a lot of potential in the coming year. The three new businesses we just mentioned a couple of paragraphs up, are likely to show outsized increases in revenue and profits.

And the kicker on top of all of that is their ZenQ-AI application. This will take the genomic data they acquire to come up with more diagnostic offerings. Their esophageal cancer test looks for mutations in the DNA that signal a cancer is present. And if they can increase the number of cancers they can detect, it will make their DNA offering all the more valuable.

I could see this business transform into a subscription business that could bring in a lot of recurring revenue – the kind of revenue that is stable and comes with high multiples.

But Q2 will likely bring no revenue growth. This a story that starts in the second half of this year. And we should watch the Q3 and Q4 earnings releases very carefully to see if the manufacturing facility build out and drug commercialization go as planned.

ProPhase is a high-risk, high-reward kind of stock. It appears to me that it is swinging for the fences right now. And if it succeeds, I believe revenues and profits will be greater than what I used in my base case model above. If that happens, I believe the stock could rise more than the 96% to what I think is its current fair value.

With that, I am initiating coverage with a strong buy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.